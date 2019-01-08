Certent Announces Leadership Succession Plans for Next Chapter of Growth

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certent, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for equity compensation and financial disclosure management, today announced the promotion of Jorge Martin to Chief Executive Officer and the promotions of Michael Madigan to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Mobeen Bajwa to Chief Product Officer (CPO). Michael Boese, current President and CEO, will serve as a strategic advisor to Certent and the Board of Directors effective January 1st, 2019.

Jorge Martin joined Certent in 2013 as SVP Services and Support and was promoted to Chief Customer Officer in 2014. Jorge currently serves as the General Manager for the Equity Management solution set. As CEO, he will lead operations and drive the strategy and mission of the company. Jorge has over 25 years of technology experience including leadership roles at E*TRADE, Avolent, and Netscape.

Michael Madigan's new expanded CRO role includes overseeing all sales, customer success, services, and support functions for Certent. Michael currently serves as General Manager for the Disclosure Management solutions and services. Mobeen Bajwa's new expanded CPO role includes responsibility for all product management, engineering, QA, IT & operations, risk and information security functions across the company. Mobeen Bajwa currently serves as SVP Products.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Certent's next phase of growth and continuing to work with Michael, Mobeen, and the entire Certent team," said Jorge Martin. "Under Michael Boese's leadership, Certent experienced 5x growth and established a robust platform to drive new market initiatives both domestically and internationally. I am honored to be succeeding his leadership."

"In reflecting on the milestone of the past several years, I am very pleased with the progress Certent has made in developing leading financial compliance solutions for the office of the CFO," said Michael Boese. "Certent's talent, products and customer success capabilities provide a solid foundation to profitably scale and grow across multiple strategic opportunities."

Certent, Inc. is a leading provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting. Founded in 2002, Certent serves more than 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance and financial reporting technology. With five global offices, Certent delivers confidence across mission-critical finance and HR processes.

