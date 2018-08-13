Certified Patent Valuation Analyst (CPVA) Curriculum Training Sessions: 2 Day Event - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Certified
The Certified Patent Valuation Analyst (CPVA) is a unique designation
which indicates that you are one of those rare individuals that has
attained a high degree of proficiency in the process of valuing patents
and emerging technologies.
This designation may help you advance in your career as an intellectual
property manager, licensing executive, business development executive,
patent agent, or patent attorney. If you are an accountant or valuation
professional, the CPVA designation may help you win more clients and
grow your business.
After receiving the required course credits and passing the exam, you
may use the CPVA designation after your name. You must be a member in
good standing of The Business Development Academy to continue to use the
CPVA designation.
As a CPVA, you will receive all of the benefits of being a member of the
Organization. The primary benefit is substantial discounts on all
courses and events produced by the Organizers. With courses in the
fields of Intellectual Property, Corporate Transactions, Negotiations,
Financial Modeling and Projections, Strategic Decision Making, Strategic
Planning, Business Valuation and more, you will find plenty of courses
that will keep you at the top of your profession.
In addition, you may arrange to have your name appear on the CPVA site
indicating that you have achieved the CPVA designation. You will be
eligible to use the Patent Valuation Gauntlet (PVG) stamp on your
valuations.
