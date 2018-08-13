Log in
Certified Patent Valuation Analyst (CPVA) Curriculum Training Sessions: 2 Day Event - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 10:40am CEST

The "Certified Patent Valuation Analyst Curriculum Training Sessions" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Certified Patent Valuation Analyst (CPVA) is a unique designation which indicates that you are one of those rare individuals that has attained a high degree of proficiency in the process of valuing patents and emerging technologies.

This designation may help you advance in your career as an intellectual property manager, licensing executive, business development executive, patent agent, or patent attorney. If you are an accountant or valuation professional, the CPVA designation may help you win more clients and grow your business.

After receiving the required course credits and passing the exam, you may use the CPVA designation after your name. You must be a member in good standing of The Business Development Academy to continue to use the CPVA designation.

As a CPVA, you will receive all of the benefits of being a member of the Organization. The primary benefit is substantial discounts on all courses and events produced by the Organizers. With courses in the fields of Intellectual Property, Corporate Transactions, Negotiations, Financial Modeling and Projections, Strategic Decision Making, Strategic Planning, Business Valuation and more, you will find plenty of courses that will keep you at the top of your profession.

In addition, you may arrange to have your name appear on the CPVA site indicating that you have achieved the CPVA designation. You will be eligible to use the Patent Valuation Gauntlet (PVG) stamp on your valuations.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nttb8d/certified_patent?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
