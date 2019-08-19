Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Certified Test-Only Illinois Mold Inspector Provides Unbiased Property Mold Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Just the thought of a mold problem can set most people into a panic. Know Mold(tm), a BBB-accredited mold spore analyst, works to alleviate that anxiety. Its lab, Midwest Aerobiology Labs, is a test-only facility and has nothing to gain by finding mold on a property. It only works to test and provide practical and easy solutions, if needed.

Know Mold - Why We Are Here

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Just the thought of a mold problem can set most people into a panic. Know Mold(tm), a BBB-accredited mold spore analyst, works to alleviate that anxiety. Its lab, Midwest Aerobiology Labs, is a test-only facility and has nothing to gain by finding mold on a property. It only works to test and provide practical and easy solutions, if needed.

"We know that getting accurate mold test results is one of the keys to health and safety and our test results are accurate and thorough," Darryl Morris, president, Know Mold, says.

Comprehensive data collection and mold spore analysis leads to a final report that helps clients and the company to work together to find the best possible solution. If mold is located, Know Mold provides useful suggestions for how to get rid of the mold at a minimal cost. It not only saves money, but provides peace of mind too because many times, mold is not the issue. There could be other underlying issues in play.

"Many other mold testing companies offer mold remediation services," Morris says. "We don't. We have absolutely nothing to gain by finding mold. We only want to help clients determine if there's a problem or not. Our assessments are honest and unbiased. We don't sell mold remediation and we don't receive any commission from mold removal contractors."

Know Mold's services are also very personalized. Morris visits each home or business and works directly with the client so he personally gets to know the people and the property. This personalized relationship often helps to uncover the root of the problem and mold remediation is not always the answer.

"We really have our clients' best interest at heart," Morris says. "We've created a business with no conflict of interest -just the real facts."

A certified mold inspection includes: visual inspection, moisture readings, a report with recommendations, and two mold tests - one control and one inside.

For more information: https://www.knowmold.com/.

Watch an educational video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/bW97BwC21OE.

About Know Mold:

For more than 10 years, Know Mold has provided the most accurate and thorough mold test results to the Naperville and Chicagoland area. It's a trusted community partner. Its mold inspections, along with its indoor air quality certification, are accepted by municipalities, realtors and medical professionals. It uses the latest technology and all reports are timely and confidential. It employs experienced aerobiologists with a comprehensive understanding of mold.

CONTACT:
Darryl Morris
of Know Mold
darryl@knowmold.com
+1-888-825-9327

News Source: Midwest Aerobiology Labs

Related link: https://www.knowmold.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/certified-test-only-illinois-mold-inspector-provides-unbiased-property-mold-analysis/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17aBSX BERMUDA STOCK EXCHANGE : The world federation of exchanges publishes h1 2019 market highlights
PU
08:17aCAPIS CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL SERVICES : Global Markets 8/19/2019
PU
08:13aBOND REPORT : Treasurys Sell Off On German Stimulus Prospects And Trade Hopes
DJ
08:05aU.S. Commerce Secretary Ross downplays fears of recession
RE
08:05aU.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY : Fed policies boosting U.S. dollar
RE
08:05aCertified Test-Only Illinois Mold Inspector Provides Unbiased Property Mold Analysis
SE
08:02aNORDIC DEVELOPMENT FUND : 24 green entrepreneurships supported in Nepal
PU
08:02aFREDERIC MAKOWIECKI : A GT500 is an exotic GT car with the performance of an LMP1
PU
08:02aMIDORI SEIBI : GT-R owners demand the highest standards
PU
07:58aLAST ORDERS : Rise of closing auctions stirs worries in European stock markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs
5NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Struggling Norwegian Air gets a lift from bank stake sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group