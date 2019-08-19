Certified Test-Only Illinois Mold Inspector Provides Unbiased Property Mold Analysis

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Just the thought of a mold problem can set most people into a panic. Know Mold(tm), a BBB-accredited mold spore analyst, works to alleviate that anxiety. Its lab, Midwest Aerobiology Labs, is a test-only facility and has nothing to gain by finding mold on a property. It only works to test and provide practical and easy solutions, if needed.



"We know that getting accurate mold test results is one of the keys to health and safety and our test results are accurate and thorough," Darryl Morris, president, Know Mold, says.



Comprehensive data collection and mold spore analysis leads to a final report that helps clients and the company to work together to find the best possible solution. If mold is located, Know Mold provides useful suggestions for how to get rid of the mold at a minimal cost. It not only saves money, but provides peace of mind too because many times, mold is not the issue. There could be other underlying issues in play.



"Many other mold testing companies offer mold remediation services," Morris says. "We don't. We have absolutely nothing to gain by finding mold. We only want to help clients determine if there's a problem or not. Our assessments are honest and unbiased. We don't sell mold remediation and we don't receive any commission from mold removal contractors."



Know Mold's services are also very personalized. Morris visits each home or business and works directly with the client so he personally gets to know the people and the property. This personalized relationship often helps to uncover the root of the problem and mold remediation is not always the answer.



"We really have our clients' best interest at heart," Morris says. "We've created a business with no conflict of interest -just the real facts."



A certified mold inspection includes: visual inspection, moisture readings, a report with recommendations, and two mold tests - one control and one inside.



For more information: https://www.knowmold.com/.



Watch an educational video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/bW97BwC21OE.



About Know Mold:



For more than 10 years, Know Mold has provided the most accurate and thorough mold test results to the Naperville and Chicagoland area. It's a trusted community partner. Its mold inspections, along with its indoor air quality certification, are accepted by municipalities, realtors and medical professionals. It uses the latest technology and all reports are timely and confidential. It employs experienced aerobiologists with a comprehensive understanding of mold.



CONTACT:

Darryl Morris

of Know Mold

darryl@knowmold.com

+1-888-825-9327



News Source: Midwest Aerobiology Labs

Related link: https://www.knowmold.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/certified-test-only-illinois-mold-inspector-provides-unbiased-property-mold-analysis/