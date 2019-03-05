Certify and Chrome River Join Forces in Transaction Valued at Over $1 Billion

Certify
and Chrome
River Technologies, two global leaders in travel, expense, and
invoice management software, are merging in a transaction valued at over
$1 billion. The combination creates the industry’s most comprehensive
suite of products for monitoring, managing and analyzing corporate
spend. K1 Investment Management will hold a majority stake in the
combined organization, while existing shareholders, including the
companies’ founders and Bain Capital Ventures, a private investment firm
based in Boston, will retain a minority interest.
Initially, Certify and Chrome River will operate independently, with
separate management teams focused on support for their existing
products. The companies will support all existing products and
collaborate on accelerating investments in technology areas such as
machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics and reporting, to
provide customers with enhanced travel, expense, and invoice management
capabilities.
“Over the past 11 years, Chrome River has established itself as the
leader for global enterprises looking for sophisticated,
highly-scalable, expense and invoice management software,” says Alan
Rich, CEO and co-founder of Chrome River. “Combining our resources with
those of Certify, we can continue toward our goal of delivering the most
innovative and agile solutions on the market. I look forward to the
combined organization continuing to earn an even greater share of a
rapidly-growing industry.”
With this merger, Certify and Chrome River will have more than 11,000
combined customers across 100+ countries, and solutions available in
more than 60 languages. The companies offer best-in-class integrations
to all leading ERP systems, including those offered by SAP, Oracle,
NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and
QuickBooks.
“By bringing together Chrome River’s strengths in large enterprise and
Certify’s strengths in mid-market and SMB, organizations of all sizes
have the choice of technology suited to their specific requirements,
rather than being forced to use a single product,” says Bob Neveu, CEO
and co-founder of Certify. “With increased financial resources, the
combined organization will have an even stronger focus on innovation,
ensuring our customers will continue to optimize their travel, expense
and invoice automation technology investments.”
The merger joins Chrome River to the existing Certify family of travel,
expense, and invoice management brands that includes Nexonia, Tallie,
Abacus, and Captio. The addition of Chrome River significantly
strengthens the group’s unique strategy of offering companies a
portfolio of solutions that meet different client segments and needs.
Unlike the traditional “one size fits all” approach, this multi-brand
strategy enables companies of all sizes and verticals to work with a
single vendor, yet craft the solution that is best suited to their
specific business needs.
“The cloud expense management software market is seeing strong growth of
11.4 percent per year, and we expect it to be a $2.7 billion industry by
2022,” said Kevin Permenter, senior research analyst at IDC. “With this
merger, Chrome River and Certify will be able to offer a suite of
solutions for companies ranging from SMBs to large enterprises with
complex global expense management requirements.”
“It’s rare to have the opportunity to combine the two largest
independent companies in such an attractive market. We’ve created the
leading global organization covering the full scope of integrated
travel, expense, and invoice management software that is able to serve
the broadest range of companies in the market,” says Hasan Askari,
managing partner at K1 Investment Management. “We are incredibly excited
to combine K1’s operational expertise with accelerated investments into
the companies’ products, to create a world-class organization that gives
current and future customers an unrivaled choice of best-of-breed
solutions.”
About Chrome River
Chrome River provides expense and invoice automation solutions that let
business flow for more than 1,000 organizations worldwide. The company’s
easy-to-use, enterprise-scale solutions enable future-readiness for its
customers. As a result of this focus on innovation, Chrome River is rated
as a Leader in expense management by analyst firm IDC. Chrome
River’s commitment to delivering a superior customer journey by creating
long-term value for its customers, makes it a preferred choice of CFOs,
CIOs, AP teams, travel managers and business travelers. Details on
Chrome River’s customers can be found on the company’s web
site.
More than 2 million business travelers around the world trust Chrome
River. To learn more, contact Chrome River at 888-781-0088, or visit chromeriver.com
and its social pages on LinkedIn,
Facebook,
Twitter,
and Instagram.
About Certify
Certify, Inc., is the world’s largest independent provider of travel,
expense and invoice management software. The Certify, Inc. family of
brands includes leading SaaS platforms Certify, Nexonia, Tallie, Abacus,
and Captio. With innovative spend management applications such as
real-time expense reporting, integrated travel booking, time tracking,
and accounts payable automation, Certify has transformed how more than
10,000 organizations manage corporate T&E. Customers include Circle K,
Garmin, H&R Block, LogMeIn, Mailchimp, McDonald’s, Pinterest, Red Bull,
Shopify, Subway, SurveyMonkey, Toyota, and Virgin Galactic. For more
information, please visit: www.certify.com,
www.nexonia.com,
www.tallie.com,
www.abacus.com,
and www.captio.com.
About K1 Investment Management
K1 is a leading investment firm focusing on high-growth enterprise
software companies globally. K1 seeks to help dynamic businesses achieve
successful outcomes by identifying and executing organic and
acquisition-based growth opportunities that position its companies as
industry leaders. K1 typically invests alongside strong management teams
that continue to guide their organizations on a day-to-day basis. K1’s
investments vary in the level of ownership in order to meet the needs of
entrepreneurs and managers. Representative past and present portfolio
companies include industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Clarizen,
Checkmarx, ChiroTouch, Granicus, IronScales, Jobvite, Litera
Microsystems, RFPIO, Smarsh and Workforce Software. For more information
about K1, please visit www.k1capital.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/k1im.
