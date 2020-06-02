Certify :'s Thermal Management Platform Innovates Touchless Onboarding with Customized COVID-19 Compliance Questionnaires

Announces Groundbreaking Manufacturing Partnership with Michigan-Based Katech Engineering

As businesses struggle to create a safe, comfortable return for employees, customers, and vendors, thermal management has become an integral tool in providing immediate, visual, contactless scanning. Certify, a demonstrated healthcare technology provider since 2012, pioneered touchless registration and face-based check-in, two hallmarks of its latest innovation. The company recently announced a strategic addition to its product line, SnapXT, a fully integrated Thermal Management Platform, that is quickly finding its way into major hospitality and retail chains, hopeful crowded sports arenas, medical facilities, and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005612/en/

Certify's SnapXT fully integrated Thermal Management Platform enables touchless temperature scanning so employees can more safely return to work. Photo by Certify.

SnapXT’s thermal scanner reads body temperatures within 6 feet in less than one second and customizes SMS alerts and a variety of reporting for high temperature notifications. The dual facial recognition cameras (IR & RGB) incorporate a state-of-the-art NIST-compliant facial recognition algorithm and NFC, RFID, and QR Code reading technology. Completely customizable and configurable, the platform can be managed on the device or in the Certify.me cloud, including true mobile device management. Among its many competitive advantages, SnapXT is HiTrust, ISO27001, HIPPA compliant and Microsoft Azure hosted.

In addition, SnapXT integrates a touchless, customized COVID-19 questionnaire and compliance reporting that users can complete and later update, providing the highest level of confidence in workplace safety. Plus, as recently reported by Baker McKenzie, “HIPAA’s Privacy Rule does not apply to the collection, use, or disclosures of individually identifiable health information made by an employing entity in the context of worksite COVID-19 screening activities.” (Employee and Visitor Screenings: A Privacy Guide for US Employers…COVID-19).

Certify CEO Marc Potash, a long-time technology innovator, said his Thermal Management Platform was a logical addition to the company’s expansive inventory of healthcare technology solutions, including biometric and touchless authentication and cloud-based fully integrated patient engagement platforms. “We understand the landscape in customizing and configuring breakthrough strategies for healthcare identification needs and patient management,” Potash said, adding that SnapXT’s unique features include mask detection and multiple patented cutting edge technologies.

Certify recently announced a unique partnership with Michigan-based Katech Engineering, to produce a variety of stands and accessories for its SnapXT Thermal Management Platform. Potash explained, “The demand for our desktop model was clear from the start, but as we started to see significantly increased interest from sports arenas, international hotel chains, and expansive casinos, we needed a variety of highly durable stands to increase adaptability and use in high-traffic areas.”

This led to an economic development success story - a unique arrangement with 40-year veteran Katech Engineering, that had recently shut down production of its premier engines. Katech President Steve Spurr credits the contract with Certify with backfilling more than 20% of lost revenue and reinstating many jobs in its Clinton Township manufacturing facility. Beyond the business boost to Katech, Spurr noted he is sourcing 71,700 pounds of aluminum from local Michigan material suppliers for the first phase alone.

In addition to participating in the design and manufacturing of the thermal scanners, Katech has incorporated the technology into its own workspace, noting increased convenience and confidence. After taking employees' temperatures himself, Spurr wanted to take human error out of the equation and saw a perfect solution by installing SnapXT. “It shows we’re willing to invest in workplace safety. It’s reliable, simple, and a visual reminder of how much we care about our team,” Spurr explained.

Technavio, a leading international research giant, predicts robust growth - $1.85 billion – in the global thermal scanner market (Market Research – Global Thermal Scanner Market 2020-2024). “The increasing prevalence of communicable diseases such as COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for thermal scanners,” according to Technavio. Confirming the potential, Research and Markets, an internationally recognized source, found “an increased demand for fixed-mounted thermal scanners at airports and at other crowded areas such as train stations, factories, and commercial buildings, which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.” (Global Thermal Scanners Market report).

About Certify

Certify has been an internationally recognized leader in customer engagement and biometric and touchless healthcare technology solutions since 2012. The company has customized and patented a variety of solutions for some of the nation’s largest hospital systems. Staffing more than 100 programmers worldwide, Certify has more than 30,000 deployments and tens of millions of end users and patients on its signature platform. More information on its latest innovations in Thermal Management Solutions at certify.me and healthcare-specific patient engagement solutions at certifyhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005612/en/