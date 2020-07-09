Certis Oncology Solutions : Announces Mobile COVID-19 Testing

Certis Oncology Solutions, a clinical research organization (CRO) and precision cancer therapy company, announced today it is offering mobile COVID-19 testing services to area businesses.

“We felt compelled to pitch in,” said Peter Ellman, CEO. “As businesses reopen, employers are concerned about the ongoing safety of employees and clientele. Regular testing can identify those with active coronavirus infections—people who are contagious, but who may be asymptomatic. That’s how we will help reduce transmission rates, which is key to getting this disease under control.”

Certis Oncology Solutions is one of few area laboratories licensed by the California Department of Public Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and is CLIA-certified for high complexity testing—a requirement for compliance with California and U.S. clinical laboratory laws. That certification, in combination with Certis’ in-house molecular biologists and advanced analytical instrumentation, enabled Certis to quickly pivot in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will offer an FDA-approved viral test, which employs nasopharyngeal swabbing and Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) analyses—widely considered to be the gold standard in biological identification.

Certis will bring testing to individual work sites—minimizing exposure risk and reducing employees’ time away from work. Nasopharyngeal swabbing is performed by Licensed Practice Nurses (LPNs), and samples are analyzed in Certis’ Sorrento Valley-based laboratory. The company aims to deliver results in 24-48 hours. For more information, visit www.certisoncology.com.

ABOUT CERTIS ONCOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Certis Oncology Solutions was formed in 2016 with the mission to provide individualized treatment options to cancer patients. Our technology enables oncologists to determine with precision the most effective available therapies to treat each patient’s unique disease. Pharmaceutical companies leverage our expertise in precision oncology to obtain accurate, scientifically relevant data for preclinical decision-making. Findings from our science can dramatically improve lead optimization of new drug candidates, reduce development risk, and expedite path to clinical trials. For more information, visit www.certisoncology.com.

