Certona : Releases Enhanced SAP Commerce Cloud Integration to Personalize Customer Experiences

Certona®, the leader in real-time, AI-driven omnichannel personalization
for the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today
announced an enhanced SAP® App Center integration is now available to
all customers of SAP Commerce Cloud, formerly SAP Hybris.
As a Premium Certified Partner, Certona’s new extension not only ensures
ongoing compatibility between SAP’s commerce platform and the company’s
patented technology but also automates key components of
implementation—requiring less manual effort for a more seamless
integration.
Together, Certona
and SAP offer industry-leading e-commerce solutions that help joint
clients deliver the best experience to each of their customers. Powered
by machine learning, Certona extends SAP Commerce Cloud’s core
capabilities to enable highly-individualized customer experiences
through personalized browse and discovery, search, recommendations and
content.
“Certona’s commitment to the SAP partnership is heightened by the
increased interest and need for true omnichannel personalization,” said
Ava Aprin, Certona Director of Technology Partnerships. “Sophisticated
brands are solving for complex business goals. Certona brings 14 years
of knowledge and best practices to the partnership, leveraging
personalized customer experiences for hundreds of top-tier brands and
retailers.”
Certona notes that it is the only all-in-one personalization suite
available in the SAP
App Center with the ability to empower clients to:
-
Create unified customer profiles based on contextual, historical and
real-time data
-
Build and test sophisticated personalization strategies aligned to
business initiatives
-
Fully orchestrate relevant customer interactions across all touchpoints
-
Increase engagement and conversion
Certona is attending SAP Customer Experience LIVE October 10-11 in
Barcelona. SAP Commerce Cloud customers in attendance are invited to
request a one-on-one meeting with its team at https://www.certona.com/company/contact-us/.
About Certona
The company’s Personalized Experience Management™ platform, powered by
the Certona Predictive Cloud™, increases engagement and conversions by
leveraging one-to-one behavioral profiling, big data insights, and
real-time predictive analytics to present individualized content and
product recommendations across all customer touchpoints. www.certona.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005999/en/