Certona : Releases Enhanced SAP Commerce Cloud Integration to Personalize Customer Experiences

10/09/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

Certona®, the leader in real-time, AI-driven omnichannel personalization for the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced an enhanced SAP® App Center integration is now available to all customers of SAP Commerce Cloud, formerly SAP Hybris.

As a Premium Certified Partner, Certona’s new extension not only ensures ongoing compatibility between SAP’s commerce platform and the company’s patented technology but also automates key components of implementation—requiring less manual effort for a more seamless integration.

Together, Certona and SAP offer industry-leading e-commerce solutions that help joint clients deliver the best experience to each of their customers. Powered by machine learning, Certona extends SAP Commerce Cloud’s core capabilities to enable highly-individualized customer experiences through personalized browse and discovery, search, recommendations and content.

“Certona’s commitment to the SAP partnership is heightened by the increased interest and need for true omnichannel personalization,” said Ava Aprin, Certona Director of Technology Partnerships. “Sophisticated brands are solving for complex business goals. Certona brings 14 years of knowledge and best practices to the partnership, leveraging personalized customer experiences for hundreds of top-tier brands and retailers.”

Certona notes that it is the only all-in-one personalization suite available in the SAP App Center with the ability to empower clients to:

  • Create unified customer profiles based on contextual, historical and real-time data
  • Build and test sophisticated personalization strategies aligned to business initiatives
  • Fully orchestrate relevant customer interactions across all touchpoints
  • Increase engagement and conversion

Certona is attending SAP Customer Experience LIVE October 10-11 in Barcelona. SAP Commerce Cloud customers in attendance are invited to request a one-on-one meeting with its team at https://www.certona.com/company/contact-us/.

About Certona

The company’s Personalized Experience Management™ platform, powered by the Certona Predictive Cloud™, increases engagement and conversions by leveraging one-to-one behavioral profiling, big data insights, and real-time predictive analytics to present individualized content and product recommendations across all customer touchpoints. www.certona.com.


© Business Wire 2018
