Certona : Releases Updated Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration

Certona®, the leader in real-time, AI-driven omnichannel personalization
for the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today
announced an upgraded integration is available in the Salesforce
Commerce Cloud Partner Marketplace.
“Certona is proud to leverage over 15 years of expertise and best
practices to create unique omnichannel experiences for our joint
clients,” said Meyar Sheik, Certona CEO and Co-founder. “By blending
Certona’s cutting-edge personalization capabilities with Salesforce’s
cloud-based commerce platform, we will continue to drive value for a
growing community.”
As a fully-certified
Premier Salesforce LINK Joint Customer and Storefront Reference
Architecture Launch Partner, Certona released its enhanced cartridge to
accelerate the implementation process and enhance compatibility with
Commerce Cloud.
Since 2010, Certona has empowered clients to build robust commerce
experiences with Commerce Cloud. With its patented machine learning
technology, Certona’s integration broadens Commerce Cloud’s capabilities
by hyper-personalizing customer experiences based on real-time,
contextual, and historical data. Since developing the Salesforce
integration, Certona has successfully launched over 300 sites across
more than 70 countries, including Samsonite and VSP’s Eyeconic.
“Certona’s Salesforce integration helped us launch sophisticated
personalization strategies faster than we thought possible,” said Ashley
Wetmore, VSP Senior Communications Specialist. “Our team is continuously
striving to create seamless, cutting-edge experiences for our customers.
This integration allows our team to focus on our customer and their
journeys.”
“Certona makes it easy to build and scale engaging digital experiences
for our customers,” said Jay Nigrelli, Samsonite VP of eCommerce. “By
partnering with Certona, we’re now able to treat our customers as
individuals and give them the tailored experiences they crave.”
Certona’s updated Commerce Cloud integration supports sophisticated
individualization and equips brands with powerful tools to tailor the
customer experience across all touchpoints, including mobile, web,
stores, email, and call centers. The company’s all-in-one solution suite
includes:
-
Personalized Search
-
Personalized Discovery
-
Personalized Recommendations
-
Personalized Content
-
Testing & Optimization
-
Customer Data & Analytics
Certona is the #1
Personalization Provider according to the Internet
Retailer Top 1000 and was named a Leader in 2018
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines. In 2018, the
company expanded its patent portfolio to a total of 13
patents; surpassed the 100
billion milestone for generating real-time, personalized experiences
monthly; and relocated its global headquarters to accommodate continuous
expansion.
Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of
salesforce.com, inc.
About Certona
Certona, the leading real-time omnichannel personalization solution and
pioneer of AI-driven experience individualization, powers over 100
billion unique experiences each month. Trusted by more than 500 brands
and retailers in over 70 countries, Certona’s patented technology
leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to deliver a
fully-orchestrated experience with optimized content and messaging to
increase engagement and conversions across all customer touchpoints.
Recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for
Personalization Engines, Certona is also ranked as the leading
personalization provider by Internet Retailer to the Top 1000 and leader
for 10 consecutive years to the Top 500. www.certona.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005296/en/