Certona : Releases Updated Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration

02/14/2019

Certona®, the leader in real-time, AI-driven omnichannel personalization for the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced an upgraded integration is available in the Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Marketplace.

“Certona is proud to leverage over 15 years of expertise and best practices to create unique omnichannel experiences for our joint clients,” said Meyar Sheik, Certona CEO and Co-founder. “By blending Certona’s cutting-edge personalization capabilities with Salesforce’s cloud-based commerce platform, we will continue to drive value for a growing community.”

As a fully-certified Premier Salesforce LINK Joint Customer and Storefront Reference Architecture Launch Partner, Certona released its enhanced cartridge to accelerate the implementation process and enhance compatibility with Commerce Cloud.

Since 2010, Certona has empowered clients to build robust commerce experiences with Commerce Cloud. With its patented machine learning technology, Certona’s integration broadens Commerce Cloud’s capabilities by hyper-personalizing customer experiences based on real-time, contextual, and historical data. Since developing the Salesforce integration, Certona has successfully launched over 300 sites across more than 70 countries, including Samsonite and VSP’s Eyeconic.

“Certona’s Salesforce integration helped us launch sophisticated personalization strategies faster than we thought possible,” said Ashley Wetmore, VSP Senior Communications Specialist. “Our team is continuously striving to create seamless, cutting-edge experiences for our customers. This integration allows our team to focus on our customer and their journeys.”

“Certona makes it easy to build and scale engaging digital experiences for our customers,” said Jay Nigrelli, Samsonite VP of eCommerce. “By partnering with Certona, we’re now able to treat our customers as individuals and give them the tailored experiences they crave.”

Certona’s updated Commerce Cloud integration supports sophisticated individualization and equips brands with powerful tools to tailor the customer experience across all touchpoints, including mobile, web, stores, email, and call centers. The company’s all-in-one solution suite includes:

  • Personalized Search
  • Personalized Discovery
  • Personalized Recommendations
  • Personalized Content
  • Testing & Optimization
  • Customer Data & Analytics

Certona is the #1 Personalization Provider according to the Internet Retailer Top 1000 and was named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines. In 2018, the company expanded its patent portfolio to a total of 13 patents; surpassed the 100 billion milestone for generating real-time, personalized experiences monthly; and relocated its global headquarters to accommodate continuous expansion.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Certona

Certona, the leading real-time omnichannel personalization solution and pioneer of AI-driven experience individualization, powers over 100 billion unique experiences each month. Trusted by more than 500 brands and retailers in over 70 countries, Certona’s patented technology leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to deliver a fully-orchestrated experience with optimized content and messaging to increase engagement and conversions across all customer touchpoints. Recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Certona is also ranked as the leading personalization provider by Internet Retailer to the Top 1000 and leader for 10 consecutive years to the Top 500. www.certona.com


© Business Wire 2019
