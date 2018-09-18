Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cerus Endovascular Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of John T. Kilcoyne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

FREMONT, Calif. and OXFORD, England, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerus Endovascular Ltd., a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design and development of highly differentiated and proprietary interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems to treat acute, life-threatening intracranial aneurysm, today announced it has appointed John Kilcoyne to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Kilcoyne brings more than 30 years of experience in the medical device market to the Cerus Endovascular Board.  Most recently, Mr. Kilcoyne was chief executive officer of ReVision Optics.  Prior to ReVision Optics, he served as chief executive officer and chairman of Micrus Endovascular, which he took public and then successfully led for six years until its sale to Johnson & Johnson in 2010. From 2002 to 2004, he served as president and chief executive officer of medical device company Solace Therapeutics. Prior to Solace, he served as the president and chief executive officer of Endonetics, Inc. until its acquisition by Medtronic in 2001. Mr. Kilcoyne received his B.S. from Cornell University.

"John has a proven track record of advancing companies from development to commercial-stage operations," said Sam J. Milstein, PhD, lead director of Cerus Endovascular. "In addition to strategy and commercialization skills, John brings to Cerus a deep understanding of the needs of patients as well as doctors in the treatment of vascular disease and neurological conditions, and we look forward to benefitting from his counsel."

Mr. Kilcoyne stated, "This is an exciting time to join the Cerus Endovascular Board as the company is keenly focused on developing compelling therapeutic devices for the treatment of hemorrhagic stroke – in particular its novel aneurysm treatments, which address a significant unmet clinical need. I look forward to providing my support as the Cerus team works diligently to improve patient outcomes and drive shareholder value."

About Cerus Endovascular
Founded in 2013, Cerus Endovascular is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design and development of highly differentiated and proprietary interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems for the treatment of acute, life-threatening neurological conditions, specifically, intracranial aneurysm. The company's first product, the Contour Neurovascular System™, is a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid with shape memory properties that is delivered to the aneurysm via an endovascular micro-catheter. The company is also developing a pipeline of complementary devices, leveraging the design concept of the Contour Neurovascular System™ to address the full range of size, type and location of cerebral aneurysms with which a patient can present to the clinician.

Contact:

Melody A. Carey
Rx Communications Group, LLC
917-322-2571
mcarey@rxir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerus-endovascular-strengthens-board-of-directors-with-appointment-of-john-t-kilcoyne-300714325.html

SOURCE Cerus Endovascular Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:17aCRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aBack By Popular Demand, The Graceland Performing Arts Camp Will Return In 2019
BU
08:16aSTRATABOUND MINERALS : Updates Status of Results on Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory
AQ
08:16aDEERE MPANY : Rigby man dead after motorcycle accident
AQ
08:16aINTOUCH INSIGHT : New CEM Software, LiaCX™, Inks Deal Worth $200,000 Over 2 Years
AQ
08:16aCENTURYLINK : names Chris Betz as Chief Security Officer
PR
08:16aEQUIFAX : First Mortgage Originations Continue Steady Rise, Reaching over $680 Billion in Total Balance
PR
08:16aHome BancShares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
GL
08:16aMYOMO INC : Myomo to Present at The MicroCap Conference
AC
08:15aBuyback 'Blackout' to Test U.S. Stock Market
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.