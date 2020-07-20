Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cerus Fitness Announces New Training Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 08:05am EDT

FREDERICK, Colo., July 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cerus Fitness announced it will open a 10,000 Square Foot Training Facility set to open late Fall 2020 in Frederick, Colorado. The facility, which is located at the intersection of I-25 and Highway 52 boasts a wide assortment of state-of-the-art training equipment paired with a large amount of open cross-functional space for varied training Cerus Fitness announced today.

CERUS Fitness

FREDERICK, Colo., Jul 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cerus Fitness(R) announced it will open a 10,000 Square Foot Training Facility set to open late Fall 2020 in Frederick, Colorado. The facility, which is located at the intersection of I-25 and Highway 52 boasts a wide assortment of state-of-the-art training equipment paired with a large amount of open cross-functional space for varied training Cerus Fitness announced today.

"When we founded this company in 2017 the vision was to create a community for people of all ability levels to experience fitness as a lifestyle," said CEO and Founder Chris Johnson. "Our mission is to bond people though amazing experiences and trials like our obstacle course race (OCR) and team challenge events we have hosted historically and stay with them year-round during their fitness journey. Our new facility gives us the opportunity to impact more lives in a meaningful way by connecting our community and events with year-round training and access."

Cerus Fitness brings its first facility to the rapidly growing town of Frederick, Colorado. Their opening schedule of 40+ weekly classes include Strength, Interval Training, Obstacle Race Training, Yoga, Cycling, Speed, Boxing, Endurance and other "skills based" classes which help athletes to focus on developing specific athletic skills.

Learn more about Cerus Fitness classes: https://cerusfitness.com/classes/

"We call our gym a 'hybrid training facility' - it's big enough to have multiple classes conducted simultaneously while still allowing free individual training, yet small enough that we can continue to foster a community environment where members are so much more than just a number - they're family," said Johnson.

The gym offers a wide array of training styles and features traditional elements such as cardio equipment (treadmills, ellipticals, etc.), weight training and a cycling room as well as less common features such as ninja style obstacle rigs and a full boxing ring.

Member pre-sales have now opened with a special offer of 1-3 months of free membership and free gear at signup for a limited time. The gym has a scheduled open of November 1, 2020.

To learn more visit: https://cerusfitness.com/

About Cerus Fitness:

Based in Frederick, Colorado, Cerus Fitness is a privately held fitness company founded in 2017. To date, the company has provided fitness events and products to customers in the Colorado area. Cerus Fitness is best known for its obstacle race series events that have garnered national recognition as some of the best obstacles and events in the country. They also manufacture original fitness products such as their fitness sandbags and backpacks.

Cerus Fitness is a registered trademark in the U.S.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/aY1b_2z9a04

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chris Johnson
CEO, Cerus Fitness
info@cerusfitness.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0720s2p-cerus-fitness-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Cerus Fitness

Related link: https://cerusfitness.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cerus-fitness-announces-new-training-facility/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aWalmart Canada to spend C$3.5 bln on e-commerce push, store renovations
RE
08:16aHalliburton posts third-straight quarterly loss on shale slump
RE
08:15aAlibaba's Ant Group fires starting gun on dual listing in Hong Kong, Shanghai
RE
08:10aActivist fund IsZo pushes for special meeting at Nam Tai to refresh board - letter
RE
08:05aCoronavirus to exacerbate Dubai chronic property oversupply - Moody's
RE
08:05aCerus Fitness Announces New Training Facility
SE
08:05aEl Paseo South Gate has you Covered
SE
08:03aEU parliament to block recovery deal if it falls short of demands
RE
07:57aGulf government debt to see record $100 billion surge in 2020 - S&P Global
RE
07:48aGCC government debt to surge by record-high $100 bln this year - S&P
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week, lawmaker says
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group