Cervantes : Intersects Impressive Quartz Lodes at Albury Heath - 07/01/2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT/MEDIA RELEASE

7 January 2019

Drill testing of gold zones at Albury Heath intersect impressive quartz lodes

 Focused drill testing of bonanza grade gold at Albury Heath completed

 Seven holes for approximately 440 metres designed to test extent of two newly discovered gold zones: 2m @ 67.2 g/t from 27m in AHP116, incl 1m @ 129.3 g/t from 27m 5m @ 63.1 g/t from 32m in AHP134, incl 1m @ 202.8 g/t from 33m

 Quartz lodes up to 26m downhole width (apparent, true width not known) intersected

 Shallow intercepts in saprolite noted

 RC drill sample assays awaited

Drilling of two previously unrecognized bonanza-grade gold zones at the Albury Heath Prospect (P51/2937, Figure 1) has now been completed. The drilling aimed to test the downdip, updip and strike extent of high grade zones intersected during Cervantes' previous drilling campaign on this prospect (announced on 16 May, 28 June, and 17 July, 2018).

Previous intercepts are shown in Table 1. Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 2. Of note are two very high grade ("bonanza") zones intersected:

2m @ 67.2 g/t from 27m in AHP116, incl 1m @ 129.3 g/t from 27m 5m @ 63.1 g/t from 32m in AHP134, incl 1m @ 202.8 g/t from 33m

These intercepts are located outside the historic underground workings and were not known from historic drilling.

A typical cross section from the Albury Heath prospect is shown in Figure 3 with location of the section shown in Figure 2.

Gold at Albury Heath is hosted in massive quartz veins, otherwise termed lodes, or secondary quartz veining within the host basalts, dolerites, and undifferentiated mafics.

Geological logging is now completed; with significant quartz lodes and veins recognised. Table 2 summarises the quartz lode intercept obtained.

All one metre samples have been submitted for gold analysis and results are anxiously awaited. This data will be released once received.

Cervantes has an open Prospectus, closing on or before 18 January 2019, to raise $700,000 by issuing 70,000,000 shares at an issue price of $0.01 per share, together with one (1) free attaching New Option for every two (2) Shares subscribed for and issued.

The Company is hopeful of receiving and releasing the anxiously awaited assay results prior to closing of the prospectus on or before 18 January 2019. Funds raised will be used to pursue the RAB drilling of five new potential areas, not previously tested, and for follow-up drilling of the current RC drilling programme. Cervantes also intends to pursue a deep drilling programme on the Primrose Project at Paynes Find targeting Gold, Nickel and Cobolt.

Figure 1. Location, Albury Heath Project, WA (after DMIRS).

From To Interval Gold (m) (m) (m) (g/t) 18 23 5 1.53 26 28 2 1.07 26 28 2 1.04 4 6 2 2.84 21 24 3 1.00 27 28 1 129.32 27 29 2 67.18 51 54 3 7.42 61 64 3 1.09 77 78 1 6.80 19 20 1 24.41 19 23 4 9.09 AHP120 51 53 2 1.23 58 59 1 14.14 65 67 2 3.51 79 81 2 4.49 AHP122 7 10 3 2.28 AHP123 8 13 5 1.68 AHP124 16 21 5 3.42 51 53 2 1.22 AHP125 49 51 2 3.41 64 65 1 5.82 AHP126 57 59 2 1.43 70 71 1 7.78 96 97 1 5.34 AHP127 4 5 1 31.38 in 4 7 3 12.33 9 11 2 1.28 AHP128 14 15 1 5.24 11 15 4 1.64 36 37 1 31.41

Hole

AHP113

AHP114

AHP116

in AHP118

AHP119in

in

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) in 45 60 51 63 6 1.26 3 4.22 AHP129 45 46 1 18.96 in 45 61 49 62 4 5.84 1 8.75 AHP130 48 66 52 68 4 1.30 2 2.19 82 83 1 21.27 in 80 85 5 5.61 AHP131 49 54 5 2.01 AHP133 85 91 6 1.42 AHP134 10 11 1 13.30 in 9 11 2 6.98 33 34 1 202.79 in 32 35 3 104.39 in 30 37 7 45.20 AHP135 76 78 2 1.66 88 89 1 57.37 in 87 91 4 30.08 in 87 92 5 15.33 AHP136 29 66 31 70 2 3.18 4 1.56 AHP139 46 47 1 15.17 in in 43 43 69 47 54 71 4 5.19 11 2.75 2 1.63 88 89 1 69.19 in 86 90 4 52.26 in 77 94 17 18.77 107 112 5 4.67

Table 1 Summary of significant results. Intervals over 0.5g/t were averaged, including internal intervals of less than 0.5g/t if only one metre thick. Individual single metre assays less than 5g/t are ignored. Values above 10g/t high-lighted. True thicknesses are unknown at this stage. Values rounded to second decimal place.

Hole From (m) To (m) Lithology Interval (m) AHP140 12 24 Quartz lode 12 32 34 Quartz lode 2 55 69 57 dolerite 2 70 dolerite 2 AHP141 32 33 Quartz lode 1 43 57 69 44 saprolite 1 59 dolerite 2 71 altered mafic 2 AHP142 29 30 saprolite 1 35 36 Quartz lode 1 AHP143 25 32 Quartz lode 7 37 38 dolerite 1 AHP144 10 36 Quartz lode 26* 42 102 109 117 43 dolerite 1 103 basalt 2 110 basalt 2 118 basalt 2 AHP145 9 14 Quartz lode 5 AHP146 13 15 Quartz lode 2 21 24 granodiorite 3

Table 2 Summary of significant quartz zones intersected in the recent drilling campaign. Intervals are downhole measurements, true width is unknown at this stage. The presence of quartz does not, in itself, indicate auriferous mineralisation. Gold assays are pending.

* hole traversed an historic stope at 17 to 19 metres downhole.

Figure 2. Drill hole and drilling section locations, Albury Heath. Note Holes AHP138 and 139 have the same collar location. Central section of grid shown only.