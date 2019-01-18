Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cervantes : Update & Prospectus Closed - 18/01/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:34am EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT/MEDIA RELEASE

18 January 2019

Prospectus Closed & Update

As announced on 24 October 2018, Cervantes Corporation Ltd (ASX: CVS, Cervantes, the Company) engaged in a capital raising of $700,000 by way of a Prospectus. The prospectus closing date had been extended to allow any new investors and current shareholders to participate before the Company engages other methods to fund exploration of the current projects. The Company advises that the Prospectus, as announced 24 October 2018, is now closed.

Cervantes received applications for 3,825,00 shares, which entitled the applicant to one (1) free attaching option for every two (2) shares subscribed for, being a total of 1,912,500 free attaching options. Funds raised totalled $38,825.00. All shares and options applied for under the prospectus will be issued by 24 January 2019. Although the funds raised are significantly short of the $700,000, the Company wanted to ensure new investors and current shareholders had an opportunity to invest prior to involving wholesale or sophisticated investors or other funding options.

The board has commenced discussions with two international groups regarding additional funding with these discussions in the early stages. Any results from these discussions will be released as soon as any documentation has been finalised.

The Christmas & New Year break added more of a delay than expected on assay results from the most recent drilling at Albury Heath. Assay results have still not been received to date but are expected shortly. The Company is anxious to review and interpret these current drilling results, adding them to existing data and models to enable the Company to update and plan the future development of the project.

The company is very excited about the exploration potential of these quality projects in a rising Gold price market with the dual targets of two of the most sought after Metals.

  • The Albury Heath project in Meekatharra which delivered exceptional drill results of 2m @ 67.2 g/t ( 2oz) from 27m in AHP116, incl 1m @ 129.3 g/t ( 4oz) from 27m and 5m @ 63.1 g/t (2oz) from 32m in AHP134, incl 1m @ 202.8 g/t ( 6.5oz) from 33m (as released on the 28th June 2018).

  • The Primrose project in Payne's Find will also receive a follow up drilling program based on the extremely successful air core drilling program in 2018, and the RAB drilling program in 2017 which produced elevated gold and Nickel/Cobalt/Copper results as released on the 12th June 2018. The Paynes Find goldfield was described by a Government Geologist in 1920 as being of similar Geology to the Edna May gold mine in Westonia (sourced: Mindat website "Paynes Find Goldfield, Goodingnow") and the geological setting of the RAB results at Paynes for Nickel/Cobalt was stated by Cervantes exploration Manager as being analogous to the Emily Ann and Maggie Hays nickel deposit, west of Norseman (Peters and Buck, 2000,

The Maggie Hays and Emily Ann nickel deposits, Western Australia: A geophysical case history, Expl Geophys, 31, 210-221).

For Further information, please contact:

Collin Vost

Executive Chairman

(08) 6436 2300 cvost@cervantescorp.com.au

END

Disclaimer

Cervantes Corporation Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 11:33:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:53aFanhua Issues Solemn Statement on Unusual Trading Activities
GL
06:51aSaudi Arabia plans oil refinery, petrochemicals plant in S.Africa
RE
06:51aMANCHESTER UNITED : Chris Hughton dismisses Paul Ince's "anyone" jibe at Man United boss Solskjaer
AQ
06:51aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer doesn't think ex-Man United boss Jose Mourinho will struggle for work
AQ
06:50aTESLA : to cut workforce by 7 percent, sees smaller fourth-quarter profit
RE
06:50aSUNTRUST BANKS : Profit Falls -- Update
DJ
06:49aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 -
PU
06:49aBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:49aVIBRANT GUJARAT : Mukesh Ambani will start Jio and Reliance Retail's new business platform in Gujarat
AQ
06:48aTIFFANY & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
4UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : Gripped by Ghosn crisis, Renault expects slight sales growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.