Cesca Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2018 Year End Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, today announced financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and provided a corporate update.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:

ThermoGenesis Corp. received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary AXP® II AutoXpress® Platform for clinical blood banking.

ThermoGenesis filed a Device Master File (MAF) with the FDA for its X-LAB® automated cell processing device, a critical component of the Company's CAR-TXpress™ platform.

Recent 2019 Milestones Achieved:

On January 1, 2019 , Cesca entered into a reorganization agreement that contributed the assets acquired by ThermoGenesis from SynGen Inc. in 2017 (related to its cell processing business) into a new subsidiary named CARTXpress Bio, Inc. The 20% interest in ThermoGenesis owned by a third party was exchanged for a 20% interest in CARTXpress. Cesca now owns 100% of ThermoGenesis and is an 80% equity owner in CARTXpress Bio, Inc.

, Cesca entered into a reorganization agreement that contributed the assets acquired by ThermoGenesis from SynGen Inc. in 2017 (related to its cell processing business) into a new subsidiary named CARTXpress Bio, Inc. The 20% interest in ThermoGenesis owned by a third party was exchanged for a 20% interest in CARTXpress. Cesca now owns 100% of ThermoGenesis and is an 80% equity owner in CARTXpress Bio, Inc. In January 2019 , ThermoGenesis announced the completion of a 1,000 square foot in-house clean room, expanding the Company's manufacturing capacity for X-Series cartridges and allowing ThermoGenesis to meet increasing demand.

, ThermoGenesis announced the completion of a 1,000 square foot in-house clean room, expanding the Company's manufacturing capacity for X-Series cartridges and allowing ThermoGenesis to meet increasing demand. In February 2019 , ThermoGenesis entered into a supply agreement with Orthohealing Center Management, allowing Orthohealing's network of physicians to utilize the PXP® System to prepare precise cell concentrates from autologous bone marrow in order to provide the benefits of the Orthohealing Method to their patients.

, ThermoGenesis entered into a supply agreement with Orthohealing Center Management, allowing Orthohealing's network of physicians to utilize the PXP® System to prepare precise cell concentrates from autologous bone marrow in order to provide the benefits of the Orthohealing Method to their patients. In February 2019 , ThermoGenesis received clearance for labeling by TÜV Rheinland for the X-Series Control Module and Docking Stations, which signifies that the CAR-TXpress platform's X-LAB System (for harvesting purified mononuclear cells from blood and blood products), the X-WASH® System (for washing and volume reducing cell suspensions or frozen cell preparations), and the PXP System (for point-of-care automated preparation of bone marrow concentrate) have been tested and comply with international standards for electrical safety.

, ThermoGenesis received clearance for labeling by TÜV Rheinland for the X-Series Control Module and Docking Stations, which signifies that the CAR-TXpress platform's X-LAB System (for harvesting purified mononuclear cells from blood and blood products), the X-WASH® System (for washing and volume reducing cell suspensions or frozen cell preparations), and the PXP System (for point-of-care automated preparation of bone marrow concentrate) have been tested and comply with international standards for electrical safety. In February 2019 , ThermoGenesis received Health Canada approval for the PXP System for point-of-care harvesting of purified mononuclear cells and platelets from blood or bone marrow, marking an important step in the company's commercialization efforts.

"We have reorganized the Company to have two clearly distinct divisions, the device division (ThermoGenesis) and the clinical development division. Our progress during the fourth quarter and early part of 2019 in our device division has been significant and showcases the momentum we have for ThermoGenesis' mission to advance a full suite of cellular processing solutions that can address a range of clinical biobanking automation needs and the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market," said Chris Xu, PhD, chief executive officer of Cesca. "Our CAR-TXpress platform is a new technology based on our proprietary buoyancy activated cell sorting (X-BACS™) technology. CAR-TXpress drastically increases manufacture efficiency and therefore could significantly reduce drug costs for CAR-T therapeutics. We are glad to see the number of institutions that have adopted this new technology platform has doubled in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous quarter."

Dr. Xu continued, "With the new organizational structure, we are now exploring options for maximizing the value of the ThermoGenesis assets and its growth potential for the benefit of shareholders. In the meantime, we are focusing on our goal for operations to be cash flow positive, which will be largely driven by growing sales of our newly launched X-Series products, improved productivity through steps including the construction of a GMP-compliant in-house assembly facility, and our ongoing efforts to reduce costs."

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Net revenue. Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $9.7 million compared to $12.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in revenues was primarily a result of fewer sales of BioArchive devices and the ending of a royalty payment agreement in the prior year, offset by an increase in CAR-TXpress sales due to the adoption of the technology by new customers.

Gross profit. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $2.2 million, or 23% of net revenue, compared to $5.1 million, or 40% of net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by higher overhead costs due to the SynGen acquisition and lower overhead absorption due to reduced procurement. Additionally, the prior year gross profit margin percentage was higher due to the reversal of inventory reserves for products sold.

Sales and marketing expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were 1.4 million compared to $1.7 million for the year ended 2017, a decrease of $0.3 million or 20%. The reduction was driven by consultant fees incurred during 2017 for the transition of the SynGen operations and a decrease in commissions.

Research and development expenses. Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $3.0 million, compared to $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of $0.4 million or 11%. The decrease is driven by a decline in personnel costs due to the June 2018 reorganization.

General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $8.3 million compared to $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The slight increase is driven by the loss on disposal of equipment in 2018.

Impairment Charges. The Company incurred impairment charges of $33.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $0.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2017. The charges were the result of the impairment of intangible assets and goodwill relating to the clinical protocols acquired in the acquisition of Totipotent.

Net loss. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $39.7 million, or ($2.16) per share, based on 18.4 million weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares to a net loss of $5.5 million, or ($0.55) per share, based on 10.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2017.

At December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents totalling approximately $2.4 million, compared to approximately $3.5 million at December 31, 2017.

Financials

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $2,400,000

$3,513,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,509,000

2,549,000 Inventories, net 4,493,000

4,798,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 224,000

594,000 Total current assets 8,626,000

11,454,000







Restricted cash 1,000,000

1,000,000 Equipment, net 2,562,000

2,996,000 Goodwill 781,000

13,976,000 Intangible assets, net 1,591,000

21,629,000 Other assets 51,000

56,000 Total assets $14,611,000

$51,111,000







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $2,423,000

$2,079,000 Other current liabilities 3,942,000

3,385,000 Total current liabilities 6,365,000

5,464,000







Long-term liabilities 1,515,000

12,435,000







Total Cesca Therapeutics Inc. stockholders' equity 8,442,000

33,699,000







Noncontrolling interests (1,711,000)

(487,000) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,611,000

$51,111,000

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017







Net revenues $9,672,000

$12,766,000 Cost of revenues 7,479,000

7,706,000 Gross profit 2,193,000

5,060,000







Expenses:





Sales and marketing 1,359,000

1,691,000 Research and development 3,012,000

3,379,000 General and administrative 8,286,000

8,173,000 Impairment charges 33,081,000

310,000 Total operating expenses 45,738,000

13,553,000 Loss from operations (43,545,000)

(8,493,000)







Other income (expense):





Interest expense (2,697,000)

(672,000) Fair value change of derivative instruments 596,000

246,000 Other income and (expenses) (24,000)

(13,000) Total other expense (2,125,000)

(439,000)







Loss before benefit for income taxes (45,670,000)

(8,932,000) Benefit for income taxes 4,730,000

2,911,000 Net loss (40,940,000)

(6,021,000)







Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,224,000)

(487,000) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(39,716,000)

$(5,534,000)









Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net cash (used in) operating activities $(6,983,000)

$(7,962,000)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Cash paid for business acquisition --

(1,000,000) Capital expenditures (1,238,000)

(395,000) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,238,000)

(1,395,000) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from convertible promissory note-related party 500,000

6,700,000 Payments on capital lease obligations (45,000)

(67,000) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 6,629,000

2,369,000 Exercise of warrants 27,000

-- Exercise of options --

15,000 Cash paid for taxes on vested stock --

(52,000) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,111,000

8,965,000







Effects of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,000)

6,000 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,113,000)

(386,000)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,513,000

4,899,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $3,400,000

$4,513,000

SOURCE Cesca Therapeutics Inc.