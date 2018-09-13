: SELECT L2 as Lword FROM table_word WHERE L1='' AND default_context = 1

Cesca Therapeutics' Chief Executive Officer, Chris Xu, To Be The Keynote Speaker At The Cell Therapy World Asia 2018 Conference On September 20, 2018

09/13/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, announced today that Chris Xu, PhD, its chief executive officer, will be the keynote speaker on day two of the Cell Therapy World Asia (CTWA) 2018 conference. The event will be held at the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam Hotel, in Seoul, South Korea, from September 19 to 20, 2018.

Dr. Xu's address, entitled, "Impact of Automated Single-Use Systems on Cost, Quality and Reproducibility of CAR-T Cell Therapy Manufacturing," will begin at 9:00 a.m. KST on September 20th.

Cell Therapy World Asia is Asia-Pacific's only cell therapy-focused regional event. It brings together Asia's best in cell therapy development and manufacturing, and attracts cell therapy companies in South Korea, Japan, China, India, Singapore, Taiwan, and the rest of Asia, to discuss and debate best practices and innovation in the space. For more information, go to: https://www.imapac.com/business_conference/cell-therapy-world-asia.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.
Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. Its device division, ThermoGenesis Corp., provides a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company is developing an automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For additional information, please go to: http://www.cescatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. A more complete description of risks that could cause actual events to differ from the outcomes predicted by Cesca Therapeutics' forward-looking statements is set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cesca Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, and you should consider each of those factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Cesca Therapeutics Inc.
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@cescatherapeutics.com

Investor Contact
Rx Communications
Paula Schwartz
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cesca-therapeutics-chief-executive-officer-chris-xu-to-be-the-keynote-speaker-at-the-cell-therapy-world-asia-2018-conference-on-september-20-2018-300711880.html

SOURCE Cesca Therapeutics Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
