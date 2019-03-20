Log in
Cesca Therapeutics To Announce Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 and Host Conference Call On March 25

03/20/2019 | 08:01am EDT

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KOOL), a market leader in automated cellular processing and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, March 25, 2019 after close of trading. A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT/ 4:30 p.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/kool190321.html.

A replay of the call will be available until April 11 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 855-669-9658 (Canada) and referencing access code 10128593. The webcast will be available for three months.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 
Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a market leader in cell processing technologies and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine. Its device division, ThermoGenesis, develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company's  automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform is designed to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information, visit: www.thermogenesis.com and www.cescatherapeutics.com.

Company Contact:
Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 
Wendy Samford 
916-858-5191 
ir@cescatherapeutics.com 

Investor Contact:
Rx Communications 
Paula Schwartz 
917-322-2216 
pschwartz@rxir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cesca-therapeutics-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-ended-december-31-2018-and-host-conference-call-on-march-25-300815336.html

SOURCE Cesca Therapeutics Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
