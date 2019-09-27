Log in
Ceska Narodni Banka : Triennial Central Bank Survey of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market Activity

09/27/2019 | 08:28am EDT
27. 9. 2019
  • Financial markets
Triennial Central Bank Survey of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market Activity (2019)
In April 2019 the survey of foreign exchange market and derivatives market turnover took place in which 53 central banks or other authorities from all around the world, including the Czech National Bank, participated. Similarly to previous surveys, Bank for International Settlement (BIS) co-ordinated this project. The objective of this survey is to obtain information on the size and structure of foreign exchange and derivatives markets, which serves not only to central banks but also to market participants and to both academic and general public.

In the enclosed tables there are aggregate data, collected by the Czech National Bank, on nominal turnover of trades with financial instruments executed by the reporting dealers in the Czech Republic for the period of April 2019. The global data collected by the BIS, based on the contributions of all participating central banks, can be found on the internet address referenced below. Figures are stated in millions of US dollars.

The following nine banks took part in this survey in the Czech Republic: COMMERZBANK AG Prague branch, Ceska sporitelna a.s., Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka a.s., Citibank Europe plc, Expobank CZ, a.s., HSBC Bank plc - Prague branch, ING Bank N.V., Komercni banka a.s, Raiffeisenbank a.s.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 12:27:07 UTC
