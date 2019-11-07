Ceska Narodni Banka : Turnovers on the foreign exchange market in the week of 14 – 18 October 2019

Share

The Czech National Bank surveys the average daily turnovers on the foreign exchange market quarterly - in January, April, July and in October. In the most recent survey conducted in the week of 14-18 October 2019 the daily average turnover decreased by 2302.8 million USD (-32.1%) to USD 4877.6 million compared to July 2019.

October 2019 July 2019 Change Total turnover 4877.6 7180.4 -32.1% Spot transactions 576.5 414.7 39.0% Forwards and swaps 4281.6 6728.8 -36.4% Options 19.4 36.9 -47.4%

data in milion USD