Ceska Narodni Banka : Turnovers on the foreign exchange market in the week of 14 – 18 October 2019

Turnovers on the foreign exchange market in the week of 14 - 18 October 2019
The Czech National Bank surveys the average daily turnovers on the foreign exchange market quarterly - in January, April, July and in October. In the most recent survey conducted in the week of 14-18 October 2019 the daily average turnover decreased by 2302.8 million USD (-32.1%) to USD 4877.6 million compared to July 2019.
|
|
October 2019
|
July 2019
|
Change
|
Total turnover
|
4877.6
|
7180.4
|
-32.1%
|
Spot transactions
|
576.5
|
414.7
|
39.0%
|
Forwards and swaps
|
4281.6
|
6728.8
|
-36.4%
|
Options
|
19.4
|
36.9
|
-47.4%
data in milion USD
