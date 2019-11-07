Log in
Ceska Narodni Banka : Turnovers on the money market in the week of 14 – 18 October 2019

11/07/2019 | 04:45am EST
7. 11. 2019
  • Financial markets
Turnovers on the money market in the week of 14 - 18 October 2019
The survey on the daily average turnovers on the money market is carried out by the Czech National Bank regularly four times a year - always in January, April, July and October.

As compared to July 2019 figures the daily average turnover of deposit operations increased from CZK 34,8 bln. to CZK 70,8 bln. that was driven mainly by growth (by 109 percent) in trades with non-residents. Their share on the total volume reached almost 96 percent. In terms of maturity, the most significant were those with the maturity between one week and one month, comprising 58 percent share of the total turnover. The volume of repo operations decreased by 83 percent to CZK 5,7 bln and their share on the total turnover reached 7.4 percent.

The turnover of derivative transactions IRS (Interest Rate Swap) decreased by 50 percent to CZK 5,07 bln. in comparison to July figures. FRAs (Forward Rate Agreement) were traded similarly to previous period only with non-residents and their volume reached CZK 11.5 bln.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:44:07 UTC
