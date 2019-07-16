Log in
Cetera Investments Services Alert! Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas LLP Files Claim Against Cetera and Advisor Howard Hsieh

07/16/2019 | 11:33am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawyers with Shepherd, Smith, Edwards, & Kantas recently filed a claim on behalf of clients alleging that Cetera Investments Services, LLC (“Cetera”) and its financial advisor Howard Hsieh (“Hsieh”) over-concentrated the clients’ accounts in alternative investment private placements, including Hospitality Investors Trust, Arc Realty Finance, and Northstar Healthcare.  Hsieh operated out of an East West Bank Branch.  While Cetera and East West Bank are separate companies, in 2013, Cetera and East West Bank signed a partnership agreement allowing Cetera to “provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and support across its six-state branch network” to East West Bank clients.

A private placement is an unregistered security offered to a limited pool of investors. Investors in private placements have to be “accredited”, meaning certain income and/or high net worth requirements set by the SEC must be met in addition to a verification process, in order to be allowed to invest.  Private placements and similar untraded investments are largely illiquid and can be extremely risky.  These entities are usually start-ups with a limited track record, which is why they cannot enter the public market for securities.  Furthermore, there are limited disclosures regarding the internal finances of private placement entities and no publicly available indication of the value.  Values are based on an “independent” appraisal by a third party, if any, or based on the representations from the company itself as the investments are not public.  These investments also usually pay high commissions to the advisors selling them.

If you are or were a client of Cetera, its advisor Howard Hsieh (or any other advisor working with Cetera) and believe you may have been inappropriately invested or otherwise lost money with them, contact the law firm of Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas LLP for a free, no obligation evaluation of your account.  All communications will be kept strictly confidential.  We have a team of attorneys, consultants and staff with more than 100 years of combined experience in the securities industry and in securities law. For more than two decades, our firm has represented thousands of investors nationwide to recover losses.

Contact Info: 800-259-9010

Kirk Smith: ksmith@sseklaw.com

Ryan Cook: rcook@sseklaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
