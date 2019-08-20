Cetera Region AdvisorNet Names Jim Komoszewski as President to Continue Significant Growth Trajectory

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorNet Financial, a region of Cetera Advisor Networks, has named Jim Komoszewski President of the firm. Dan May (former President) will remain Chairman of the Board, CEO and Regional Director. In his new role, Komoszewski is responsible for strategic growth and leadership for the firm and its nearly 300 advisors. He will report to May and join him on the AdvisorNet executive team.

As a region of Cetera, AdvisorNet Financial is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and celebrated sixty years in business this year. The firm has experienced significant growth, having recruited over 20 advisors within the last six months. And, in recent years, the region added two retail locations, doubled its total employees and has grown to manage over $12 billion in total assets at Cetera and over $3.5 AUM billion dollars on its RIA platform. Komoszewski will position the firm to continue its significant growth trajectory and expand upon the firm's rich history of supporting advisor practices through economies of scale, integrated technology, and experienced and philanthropic leadership.

With a strategic focus on delivering results, AdvisorNet Financial's success is not by accident. The firm worked alongside Cetera to execute 25 growth-focused initiatives. Cetera contributed funding to a wide range of tactics ranging from the hiring of junior advisors, financing practice acquisitions, contributing funds to marketing plans, to driving net new advisory assets and more.

"We are confident that Jim's passion for this industry, his integrity and alignment with our culture will help support our future success," said Dan May, CEO of AdvisorNet Financial, "Given his solid track record of leadership, we've strengthened our firm's positioning for future growth and support for our advisors and the clients they serve."

With more than twenty years in financial services, Komoszewski brings extensive leadership, recruiting and practice management expertise to the firm. He was formerly President and CEO at Investment Centers of America, Inc. and pioneered practice management programs at that firm and National Planning Holdings. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Northwestern and holds insurance licenses in several states, as well as FINRA Series 7, 24, 63 and 66 registrations.

Tom Taylor, President of Cetera Advisor Networks, said, "Reaching the point in business when it comes time to add to your executive staff is a special milestone. Our community with independence grows stronger with philanthropic and knowledgeable financial leaders like Dan and Jim. The entire AdvisorNet team has Cetera's full commitment and support as it embarks on the next phase of growth for the firm and its clients."

