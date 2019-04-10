Ceva Poultry Innovation Summit focuses on sharing innovation along the value chain: from day-old chick to precision animal health >

10th April 2019, Libourne - 320 poultry veterinarians, production managers and other key opinion leaders from 50 countries across the world attended the Ceva Poultry Innovation Summit 2019. The event focused on the sharing of pragmatic, scientific and technical information and the latest innovations from the hatchery to precision animal health.

Commenting, Dr. Sylvain Comte, Head of Ceva Poultry said:' We will continue to invest in new technologies that allow us to share field experiences between poultry experts, industry partners and our customers. This is vital to realizing the full benefits to be gained from these new technologies: from improved chick quality to production management in the hatchery, farm and slaughterhouse.'

Ceva presented its latest vaccine for the control of Gumboro disease - Novamune® for layers and colored feather broilers, to complete the range that includes the market-leading Transmune®, used in broilers and breeders. Further innovations, include Laserlife® equipment to improve early health management in the hatchery and expansion of the C.H.I.C.K. and GPS service platforms through which Ceva feeds back customized reports for producers to help them improve data-driven decision making.

During the 3-day symposium, the attendees also had the opportunity to exchange with experts from a number of specialist companies about the latest innovations in data management, new hatching technologies, hatching egg management, smart farming, early feeding and chick transportation.

- ends -

»PDF Version available here: PRESS RELEASE-Ceva Summit 2019 FINAL.pdf

About Ceva Santé Animale:

Ceva Santé Animale is a French multinational veterinary pharmaceutical company created in 1999. It has been active in Africa for over 25 years. Chaired by Dr. Marc Prikazsky, Ceva specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for livestock (ruminants, swine, poultry) and companion animals.

Ceva is present in 110 countries and employs over 5500 people worldwide. Since 2007, its management and employees have been the majority shareholders in Ceva Santé Animale, which Chairman and CEO is Dr. Marc Prikazsky.

Press Contact

Martin Mitchell - Communication Director martin.mitchell@ceva.com

Other details, information, on request from:

Sylvain Comte - Corporate Marketing Director-Poultry sylvain.comte@ceva.com