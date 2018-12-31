Ceylon Electricity Board awards Vestas Sri Lanka's first large scale wind park with 104 MW EPC project

News release from Vestas Asia Pacific

Singapore, 31 December 2018



After introducing wind energy to Sri Lanka with a demonstration project 19 years ago, Vestas returns to the country and will install the country’s first large scale wind park, the 104 MW Mannar Wind Power Project. The order includes Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and is placed by Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the main utility company of Sri Lanka. The order represents the first large scale wind project ever planned in the country as previous projects were in the range of 10 to 15 MW.

The order was awarded through an international tender, which underlines Vestas’ broad range of capabilities and solutions that can provide low cost wind energy across the globe. The project was conceived by CEB and is fully funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Located on Mannar Island in Sri Lanka, Vestas will provide the Mannar Wind Power Project Phase 1 with delivery, installation and commissioning of 30 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines, as well as civil and electrical work. The project will also include full scope Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) based service agreement as well as a Vestas Online® Business SCADA solution.

“We are very excited with this order and the opportunity to be back in Sri Lanka”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “This tender signifies a clear indication of CEB and local policymakers’ intention to promote sustainable energy sources as well as increase the mix of sustainable energy in the local grid. Vestas looks forward to working together with our local partners and the local authorities towards this common goal.”

Construction activities are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019, and the project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

