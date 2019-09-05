Chacha debuts their fully automated intelligent production lines through their Transparency Factory Global Live Webcast campaign

HEFEI, China, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chacha Transparency Factory Global Live Webcast campaign was launched on September 4. Within five minutes of the launch, the event was viewed upwards of 100,000 times. Tens of thousands of posts from the viewing audience during the webcast demonstrating their support for Chacha and goods "Made in China" showed the degree to which the webcast went a long way in breaking down the information barrier between shoppers and the companies that make the products that they buy. The webcast was watched over one million times by the end of day one.

Besides the early announcement of the event on Facebook and Instagram, Chacha also hosted the webcast live on the NASDAQ screen overlooking New York's Times Square, effectively realizing simultaneous, planet-wide distribution.

Quality products are the result of the strictest of process control. During the course of the live webcast, the various stages of the production process could be viewed from 10 cameras positioned to heighten viewability and deliver real-time presentation of the sourcing area, production, packaging, sorting and other stages of the process. For the first time ever, the core production area was open to audiences worldwide.

By way of the event, Chacha displayed its world leading advanced equipment production line to the public. The three-dimensional professional baking equipment jointly designed and produced by Chacha and Switzerland's Buhler is equipped with four-stage temperature control and a low temperature baking feature that brings out the crispy taste of the nuts, enhancing the fresh and natural quality of the final product. The intelligent nut granulator automatically distributes and controls the ratio and weight of each bag of nuts and their dried counterparts according to the recommendations of dietary experts in terms of nutritional equilibrium. The nitrogen-filled packaging system that assures a "powder-grade" level of preservation has been achieved for Chacha's Small Yellow Bags of daily nuts. The oxygen content in the product is controlled to not exceed 1%, ensuring the freshness and retention of the flavor through a triple guarantee of the absorption of the oxygen that is present, alongside a drying agent and nitrogen-filled packaging.

With nine top-of-the-line manufacturing plants, certified by the FDA in the United States and BRC A in the EU, its "key techniques for storage and processing and quality preservation of dried nuts" has been awarded the Second Prize for National Scientific and Technological Progress by the State Council of China. The production plants have been named as one of the Pilot Demonstration Projects for Intelligent Manufacturing of Nuts by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, and a Professional National Nut Processing Technology Research and Development Center by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China.

As the first nut brand to be included as a fundamental element of the Chinese government's program for improving the health of the country's population, Chacha's R&D department has been working on the technological aspects of production to incorporate the freshness concept into every stage of production, with the unremitting goal of constantly providing consumers with safe, fresh and tasty nut-based snacks.

