Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chad : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Cancellation of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chad »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 09:53am EDT

CHAD

IMF Country Report No. 20/231

REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID August 2020 CREDIT FACILITY AND CANCELLATION OF THE

EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT-PRESS

RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR CHAD

In the context of the Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility Arrangement and Cancellation of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

  • A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.
  • The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on July 22, 2020, following discussions that ended on July 7, 2020, with the officials of Chad on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on July 15, 2020.
  • A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association (IDA).
  • A Statement by the Executive Director for Chad.

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201

E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

PR20/268

IMF Executive Board Approves an Additional US$68.49 Million

Disbursement for Chad and Notes Cancellation of its

Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Arrangement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

  • This is the second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), to address urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Chadian economy continues to be severely impacted by the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks, which led to a weaker than previously envisaged economic outlook.
  • The additional RCF disbursement will provide timely support to fill an urgent financing need to contain the economic impact of the pandemic and provide essential COVID-19-related health expenditure.

Washington, DC - July 22, 2020 The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) for SDR 49.07 million (about US$ 68.49 million or 35 percent of quota).

This is the second disbursement in three months, under the RCF, to address the external financing needs arising from the COVID-19pandemic, bringing Chad's total IMF emergency support since the outbreak of the pandemic to SDR 133.19 million (US$183.60 million). The Executive Board also notes the cancellation of the ECF arrangement, which was to expire at end-September2020.

The twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks have worsened Chad's economic outlook since the first RCF in April 14, 2020. Since then, the authorities have adopted containment measures (including a curfew and closure of markets and non-essential stores), which proved successful in containing the pandemic spread. However, these had the unavoidable consequence of further depressing the economy. Fiscal and external positions have also worsened, reflecting reduced export proceeds and lower oil and non-oil revenues, in addition to the higher than expected spending to contain the COVID-19 crisis.

The Chadian authorities continued to take strong actions to upgrade the health system and contain the economic impact of the pandemic. Additional measures have been taken since the first RCF to help businesses and households absorb the adverse impact of the pandemic. The IMF's second RCF will provide a timely support for the implementation of the authorities' additional measures, to address the COVID-19 crisis and mitigate its severe impact. The authorities are also taking steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of COVID- related resources, including an ex-post audit of crisis-related spending and the publication of crisis-related procurement contracts.

Following the Executive Board discussion of Chad's request, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

"The twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks continue to severely impact the Chadian economy. The macroeconomic outlook has further deteriorated, with greater economic contraction and higher balance of payments and budgetary financing needs. The risk to the outlook is tilted to the downside.

"In response to the shocks, the authorities continue to implement strong measures to halt the community spread of the virus and mitigate the impact of the crisis. Key measures focus on scaling up health-related spending, protecting the most vulnerable and supporting households and businesses. The authorities will also strengthen transparency and monitoring of emergency resources.

"To help save lives and support those most affected by the pandemic, the authorities will temporarily relax the fiscal deficit to allow for the scaling up of health care spending and to accommodate the impact of the sharp drop in oil prices. The IMF emergency assistance will support the authorities' policy response and catalyze donor support.

"Once the crisis abates, the authorities should stand ready to gradually unwind the temporary emergency measures. Fiscal adjustment will be needed in the medium term, especially since oil prices are expected to remain low, including by allowing temporary expenditure measures to expire.

"Public debt vulnerabilities remain high and the authorities should continue to refrain from non- concessional borrowing consistent with their commitments under the DSSI and the terms of the World Bank's Sustainable Development Financing Policy."

More information

IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board)

https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker

IMF Executive Board calendar

https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

July 15, 2020

REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND CANCELLATION OF THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Context. Chad's economy has been severely impacted by the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. A national lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, disruptions in supply chains, and a drop in international oil prices are curtailing economic activity and weakening the outlook. While the authorities' policy response has been timely and proactive, the economic shock and containment policies are triggering a severe recession, resulting in significant social costs and urgent balance of payment and budget financing needs. These are estimated at 7.0 percent of non-oil GDP compared to 4.6 percent in IMF Country Report No. 20/134. The pandemic is unfolding in a context of rising regional and domestic insecurity and an already weak health care system, which are exacerbating Chad's vulnerabilities.

The authorities' requests. The authorities are seeking additional financial assistance under the "exogenous shock" window of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF-2) for SDR 49.07 million (35 percent of quota), to address the external financing needs arising from the economic impact of the pandemic. This follows the Board approval on April 14, 2020 of the authorities' request for 60 percent of quota under the RCF (RCF-1). The additional request, if approved, will bring total disbursements under the RCF to 95 percent of quota in 2020, taking outstanding credit to 299 percent of quota, just within the normal cumulative access limit for the PRGT. Given the high degree of uncertainty regarding the duration and scale of the pandemic and the practical difficulties of holding comprehensive policy discussions, the authorities are cancelling the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement; this would also allow them to have a higher access under the RCF given the constraint they have under the normal cumulative access limit.

Policy recommendations. Given the negative impact of the twin shocks, the authorities will temporarily loosen fiscal policy to accommodate the significant revenue loss and the temporary emergency spending measures. As the crisis abates, fiscal adjustment will be needed, particularly since oil prices are expected to remain low, including by allowing temporary expenditure measures to expire. This would necessitate strengthening domestic revenue mobilization and rationalizing spending while protecting poverty reducing expenditure. Given that public debt vulnerabilities remain high, the authorities should continue to commit to a zero limit on non-concessional borrowing.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Approved By

David Owen and Gavin Gray

CONTENTS

Prepared by the Chad team, comprising Mr. E. Gemayel (head),Messrs. M. Ben Hassine, and M. Ahmed, Ms. S. Abdelrazek (all AFR), Mr. R. Green (SPR), Mr. Y. Cao (STA), Mr. J. Ntamatungiro (Resident Representative) and Mr. B. Topeur (local economist). Mr. Bangrim Kibassim (OED) joined the meetings. Discussions took place during July 3-7,2020 through video and teleconference. Meetings were held with Mr. Nguilin, Minister of Finance and Budget, Mr. Mahamat Hassan, National Director of the BEAC, and other senior officials. Ms.

V. Lucidi, Ms. M. Zandrowicz and Mr. H. Oualbiogo assisted with translation services. Ms. G. Badkoubi and Ms. M. Perera providedtechnical support for the virtual meetings. Ms. V. Pilouzoue supported the preparation of the staff report.

RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK ________________________________________ 3

POLICY ISSUES AND DISCUSSIONS_____________________________________________________________ 7

REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY ______________________ 10

STAFF APPRAISAL _____________________________________________________________________________ 11

FIGURES

  1. Global Covid-19 Pandemic ____________________________________________________________________ 4
  2. Recent Economic Developments, 2012-2020__________________________________________________12

TABLES

  1. Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2017-24 _________________________________________13
  2. Fiscal Operations of the Central Government, 2019-21(In billions of CFAF) ___________________14
  3. Fiscal Operations of the Central Government, 2019-21 (Percent of non-oil GDP) _____________15
  4. Balance of Payments, 2019-21 ________________________________________________________________16
  5. Monetary Survey, 2019-21 ____________________________________________________________________17
  6. Financial Soundness Indicators, 2011-19 ______________________________________________________18
  7. Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-34____________________________________________18
  8. Schedule of Disbursements Under ECF Arrangement, 2017-20 ________________________________19

APPENDIX

I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________20

2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

  1. The twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks continue to severely disrupt the Chadian economy. The drop in international oil prices has reduced export proceeds and government revenue, leading to large fiscal and external financing needs. One oil company interrupted its production temporarily as its expatriate staff could not return to Chad, due to the suspension of passenger flights. Non-oilactivity in retail trade, transport, tourism and hospitality was significantly impacted as a result of the containment measures (curfew and isolation of cities), the closure of markets and non-essentialstores, and restrictions on travel, gatherings, and public transportation.
  2. Compared to RCF-1, the 2020 outlook has further deteriorated (Text table 1). Real GDP is expected to decline by 0.8 percent. Inflation would reach 2.8 percent driven by an increase in prices for food and beverages as a result of the disruption in distribution channels. Inflation between January and May reached an average of 3.7 percent (y/y), compared to an average of 1.3 percent (y/y) during the same period last year. The fiscal position will significantly worsen due to lower non-oilrevenues and the increase in health and security expenditures. The current account deficit is forecasted to further widen.

Text Table 1. Selected Economic Indicators 2019-21

2019

2020

2021

Est.

5th Rev.

RCF 1

Proj.

5th Rev.

RCF 1

Proj.

(Annual percentage change)

Real GDP

3.0

3.0

-0.1

-0.8

3.9

6.1

6.1

Non-oil GDP

2.0

2.0

-0.7

-1.5

3.0

3.0

3.1

Inflation

-1.0

3.0

2.2

2.8

3.0

2.9

3.0

(Percent of non-oil GDP)

Overall fiscal balance (incl. grants, commitments basis)

-0.8

3.0

-1.5

-1.9

2.5

-3.4

-3.8

Non-oil primary balance (commitment basis, excl. grants)

-4.8

-4.9

-6.8

-9.1

-5.0

-6.6

-7.3

(Percent of GDP)

Overall balance of payments

0.0

1.1

-4.3

-5.0

1.1

-5.2

-6.2

Current account balance, including official transfers

-4.9

-6.2

-13.2

-14.0

-6.6

-10.4

-11.6

Sources: Chadian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Figure 1. Chad: Global Covid-19 Pandemic1

Sources: World Health Organization; John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center; Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker. 1/ Figures as of July 14, 2020

4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

Text Figure 1. Chad: Disbursements towards
COVID-19Health Contingency Plan1
(Billions of CFAF)
Source: Chadian Authorities
1/ Figures reflect 32.4B CFAF disbursed out of 37.0B CFAF announced, as of July 10.

CHAD

3. With deficient medical equipment, lack of trained personnel, as well as limited testing capacity, the public health system has reached its limit, prompting the authorities to take swift action.1 A national contingency plan was put in place in March to contain the impact of the pandemic at a current estimated cost of CFAF 37.0 billion, thanks to higher donor support, of which CFAF

32.4 billion were executed (Text figure 1).2 As part of the contingency plan, a state of health emergency was declared, allowing for the implementation of exceptional

measures. In this context, gatherings were forbidden, a curfew was imposed in N'Djamena and several provinces, and main cities were later isolated from the

rest of the country. Other measures included the suspension of passenger flights, the closure of certain borders, and the ban of gatherings of more than 50 people, while masks remain mandatory in public places. Since early June, a few measures were relaxed: (i) markets, retail shops, urban public transportation as well as grills and restaurants for carry-out reopened; (ii) schools, universities, and tertiary institutions were progressively reopened; and (iii) places of worship were allowed to resume service.

  1. The authorities have been implementing several measures to help businesses absorb the economic impact of the pandemic (Text table 2). At the time of RCF-1,the authorities approved the following measures for small and medium-sizedenterprises: (i) reduction in business license fees and the presumptive tax by 50 percent, and (ii) tax breaks, such as carryforward losses and delays in tax payments, which will be considered on a case-bycase basis. Since RCF-1,they also decided to clear arrears to suppliers totaling CFAF 110 billion (2.1 percent of non-oilGDP) as part of the government clearance strategy adopted last January.
  2. The authorities have also stepped up their efforts to support households. Measures approved at the time of RCF-1included: (i) the temporary suspension of payments of electricity and water bills, (ii) clearance of arrears on death benefits due to deceased civil and military agents, indemnities and ancillary wages owed to retirees, and medical expenses for civilian agents and defense and security forces. Since RCF-1,the authorities adopted the following additional measures: (i) introduction of a food distribution program with the help of UN agencies, (ii) tax exemptions and simplification of the import process for food and necessity items, including health equipment, (iii) the creation of a solidarity fund for the vulnerable population amounting to CFAF 100 billion, and (iv) the
  1. As of July 14, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 884. The country's testing capacity is limited to 80-
  1. daily tests conducted by one mobile laboratory serving the whole country.
  1. At the time of RCF-1, the initial estimate to contain the pandemic was CFAF 15 billion.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

adoption in early May by the National Assembly of a new law that establishes a Youth Entrepreneurship Fund.

Text Table 2. Chad: Authorities' measure to contain Covid-19

CFAF

% of non-oil

(Billions)

GDP

Measure adopted prior to RCF-1

16.7

0.3

Measures to Support SMEs:

50 percent reduction of business license fees

4.0

0.1

Deferral of all tax controls for 3 months

Measures to Support Households:

Temporary provisions of water & electricity

7.7

0.1

Payment of the death benefits

5.0

0.1

New measures adopted after RCF-1

289.5

5.6

Measures to Support SMEs:

Clearance of domestic arrears owed to suppliers

110.0

2.1

Subsidy to Agricultural Sector

17.0

0.3

Measures to Support Households:

Replenishment of the National Food Distribution Program

25.0

0.5

Hiring of additional health workers

7.5

0.1

Establishment of Solidarity Fund

100.0

1.9

Establishment of Youth Entrepreneurship Fund

30.0

0.6

Total Cost of Measures

306.2

5.9

Source: Chadian Authorities and IMF Staff estimates and Projections

  1. Additionally, BEAC and COBAC have taken measures to ease monetary policy and cushion the banking sector, in order to accommodate for the COVID-crisis.Prior to RCF-1,BEAC had eased monetary policy, including a decrease in policy rates and increase in liquidity provision. Since then, BEAC announced in June 2020 the relaxation of eligibility criteria for private and public collateral to be refinanced by BEAC. COBAC also informed banks to utilize a capital conservation buffers of 2.5 percent, in order to absorb pandemic-relatedlosses, while requesting that banks adopt a restrictive policy for dividend distribution. COBAC also plans to set up a closer monitoring of banks' liquidity.
  2. The pandemic has added pressure to an already fragile social situation and a difficult security environment. Due to the pandemic, legislative elections, which were scheduled for mid- December 2020 after being delayed since 2015, have been adjourned to October 2021, after the presidential elections planned for April 2021. While the agreement signed in January with labor unions to restore some benefits to public servants has helped maintain social peace, the wage bill is weighing considerably on public finances, while the weak private sector does not provide employment to a growing young population. Boko Haram has intensified attacks in the Lake Chad region, putting significant pressure on the 2020 budget. The increased fight against Boko Haram's attacks has also forced Chad to suspend the deployment of troops to the regional (G5 Sahel) fight against terrorism that had been promised at the January Pau Summit in France.
  3. The macroeconomic outlook remains dire and is resulting in an urgent balance of payments need estimated at about 7.0 percent of non-oil GDP. Donor financing including the IMF

6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

is expected to significantly reduce unidentified budget support needed to close the BOP financing gap. But with the current account deficit in 2020 at 18.0 percent of non-oil GDP, the financing needs remain substantial.

9. Fund emergency financing is catalyzing donor support (Text Table 3). Since RCF-1,the authorities were able to secure additional financing in the amount of USD 136 million to be disbursed by end-2020,thanks to higher budget support than originally expected from the World Bank, AfDB, the EU, and France.

Text Table 3. Chad: External Financing Sources in 2020

RCF1

Proj.

CFAF

% of non-oil

CFAF

% of non-oil

(Billion)

GDP

(Billion)

GDP

Financing gap1

238.0

4.6

365.7

7.0

IMF Financing

68.4

1.3

108.5

2.1

of which: RCF (1st)

68.4

1.3

68.4

1.3

of which: Prospective RCF (2nd)

40.1

0.8

Financing from other Development Partners

79.8

1.5

of which: World Bank

60.0

1.2

Debt Relief

7.5

0.1

of which: CCRT

of which: DSSI

7.5

0.1

Residual financing gap

169.6

3.3

170.5

3.3

Source: Chadian Authorities and IMF Staff estimates and Projections

1/ The financing gap in the RCF1 Request assumes that IMF Financing includes a disbursement for the 6th review (CFAF 23 billion). This disbursement is exluded from RCF 2.

POLICY ISSUES AND DISCUSSIONS

10. A supplementary budget is being prepared (Text table 4). Staff and the authorities agreed to temporarily loosen fiscal policy as the twin shocks depressed revenues and created temporary spending needs. Oil revenues are projected to decline by around 1.5 percent of non-oilGDP relative to the 2020 budget due to lower oil prices, which was partially offset by higher profit tax from oil companies, while non-oilrevenues are expected to decline by round 1.6 percent of non-oilGDP. On the spending side, the wage bill will increase, reflecting the reestablishment of some benefits for public workers. Transfers and subsidies are expected to increase as a result of new measures to help households and higher security spending. Domestically financed investment will also increase, reflecting additional spending related to health and security. Overall, the NOPB deficit is expected to widen to 9.1 percent of non-oilGDP compared to 4.9 percent projected in the 2020 budget, while the overall 3.0 percent surplus will now turn into a deficit of 1.9 percent of non-oilGDP.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

11. As a result of the shock, a financing-gap of 7 percent of nonoil GDP will emerge. The gap is expected to be closed through (i) additional donor financing, and (ii) domestic measures. The latter could include (i) issuance of securities mostly for the clearance of the arrears, (ii) a credit from banks for arrears clearance (para 15), (iii) the use of savings in the stabilization fund given that oil prices are lower than budgeted, and (iv) some cuts in non-priorityrecurring expenditures and domestically financed investments.

Text Table 4. Chad: Fiscal Financing Developments, 2019-20

(Percent of non-oil GDP)

2019

2020

Est.

5th Rev.

RCF-1

Proj.

Total revenue and grants

17.3

22.5

19.5

21.0

Revenue

15.7

19.1

15.2

15.9

Oil

6.4

9.7

6.4

8.2

Non-oil

9.4

9.4

8.8

7.8

Grants

1.5

3.4

4.4

5.0

Budget support

0.1

1.2

2.0

2.1

Project grants

1.4

2.2

2.3

3.0

Expenditure

18.0

19.5

21.0

22.9

Current

12.5

13.1

14.4

15.3

Wages and salaries

7.0

6.7

7.7

7.7

Goods and services

1.6

1.9

1.9

2.1

Transfers and subsidies

2.6

3.3

3.7

4.4

Interest

1.2

1.1

1.2

1.1

Investment

5.6

6.4

6.6

7.6

Domestically financed

3.0

2.4

2.4

2.7

Foreign financed

2.6

4.0

4.2

4.9

Overall balance (incl. grants, commitment)

-0.8

3.0

-1.5

-1.9

Non-oil primary balance (excl. grants, commitment)

-4.8

-4.9

-6.8

-9.1

Overall balance (incl. grants, cash)

-1.2

2.0

-2.8

-5.3

Financing

1.3

-2.0

-1.8

-1.7

Financing gap1

0.0

0.0

4.6

7.0

RCF1

1.3

1.3

Prospective RCF

0.8

Prospective financing from World Bank

1.2

Prospective financing other development partners

0.3

CCRT

0.0

DSSI

0.1

Residual financing gap

0.0

3.3

3.3

Sources: Chadian authorities and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1The financing gap in RCF-1 request assumes that IMF financing includes the 6th review disbursement (CFAF 23 billion)

12. The authorities will strengthen transparency around all COVID-related expenditures, which will help ensure that the financial assistance received is efficiently spent. A trust fund, in the form of a dedicated Treasury account, was established to mobilize financial contributions to fight the pandemic. To ensure transparency, the authorities will report all COVID-19related spending in the supplementary budget. In addition, the authorities will publish the full text of procurement contracts on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Budget, including the names of the beneficial owners of awarded legal persons, within 30 days of their conclusion. They will also subject all emergency spending procurement procedures to the health and other sectors to an ex-postcompliance audit by a reputable international auditing firm, which will be conducted with the support of the Inspectorate of Public Finances within six months of the end of the fiscal year. The audit will also cover all COVID- related expenditures. Delivery reports for goods and services will be published on the website of the

8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Ministry of Finance and Budget within three month of the end of the execution period for each contract.

  1. The banking sector's vulnerabilities worsened, reflecting the tight sovereign-bank nexus and the high dependence on oil. Preliminary data for the first quarter of 2020 suggests that
  1. several banks are liquidity constrained and facing collateral constraints, (ii) the sector's capital adequacy ratio has slightly deteriorated,3 and (iii) the level of overdue loans had increased. Staff encouraged the authorities to closely coordinate with regional bodies to: (i) monitor the liquidity and solvency situation, particularly for systematic banks, and (ii) ensure compliance with prudential regulations, especially for risk management and governance. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has started the monthly repayment of arrears owed to the two large public banks (CFAF 250 million and CFAF 500 million per month, respectively). It also plans to recapitalize by end of July one of the two banks by injecting CFAF 3 billion.4
  1. Chad's risks of external and overall debt distress remain high but debt is sustainable. The baseline debt service-to-revenueratio forecast exceeds the key risk benchmark of 14 percent through 2027. The ratio exceeds the target level for the 2018 Glencore debt renegotiation of
  1. percent in 2022. Historically, the authorities have been able to service debt at this level and program performance under the ECF suggests strong commitment to obligations. Staff views the baseline level of external debt to be sustainable. However, all external debt risk indicators exceed their thresholds under the most extreme shock scenarios. As for overall public debt, fiscal pressures in the near term push the forecast present value (PV) of total public debt-to-GDP ratio above benchmark level of 35 percent from 2020 to 2024. In the medium-term, though, ratios of public external debt-to- GDP and the PV of external-debt-to-GDP are expected to gradually decline, both in nominal terms and in present value terms as a share of GDP.
  1. Domestic arrears clearance has accelerated. The authorities are setting up a mechanism with local banks to clear CFAF 110 billion in domestic arrears in 2020 through (i) an CFAF 85 billion, 8-yearloan arrangement that allows banks to substitute credit to the government for arrears-linked non-performingassets, and (ii) the issuance of treasury bonds with maturities ranging between 3-5years amounting to CFAF 25 billion. The authorities indicated that this operation will improve suppliers' and banks' balance sheets while lengthening the average maturity of domestic debt. Staff encouraged the authorities to reach out and coordinate this operation with regional bodies.
  2. Some progress was made on the external arrears front since RCF-1.Only three official or private creditors remain with outstanding arrears: Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Congo-bothof which the debt is in CFA-andMega International Commercial Bank from Taiwan Province of China. The authorities are making good faith efforts to resolve them; all are in active negotiations and those with Mega Bank are nearing completion.
  1. At end-2019 the system-wide CAR was already below the current regulatory minimum of 8.0 percent, mainly as a result of the changes in COBAC's reporting requirements to Basel II standards.
  2. The two banks had signed performance contracts with the Ministry of Finance in March, in line with the restructuring and funding plans adopted at end-2019, which were endorsed by the regional authorities. The first regular reports are scheduled for end-September.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY

  1. The authorities are requesting a disbursement under the RCF equivalent to 35 percent of quota to address the urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs emerging as a result of the pandemic. The RCF disbursement of SDR 49.07 million, is expected to fill 10.9 percent of the estimated BOP financing gap through indirect budget support.5 It will provide timely fiscal support to address the damaging impact of the COVID-19pandemic and its aftermath. The remaining gap is expected to be covered by loans and grants from Chad's multilateral and bilateral partners with whom the authorities are actively engaged.
  2. Chad's capacity to repay the Fund remains adequate (Table 7). The RCF disbursement would bring outstanding IMF credit to 299 percent of quota,6 or 5.6 percent of GDP and 21.5 percent of exports in 2020. Debt service to the IMF would peak in 2026 at 2.0 percent of exports and at
    7.4 percent of revenue.
  3. The BEAC has implemented the priority recommendations from the 2017 safeguards assessment. In particular, the BEAC's secondary legal instruments were aligned with its amended Charter, and the central bank has recently issued its FY 2019 audited financial statements in full compliance with IFRS. Both recommendations mark the conclusion of a multi-yeargovernance- focused reform with support from the Fund.
  4. The authorities are cancelling the current ECF and expressed interest in a successor arrangement. The current ECF arrangement was approved on June 30, 2017, with an access level of
  1. percent of quota and has one more review before expiration. The cancellation is motivated by the high degree of uncertainty regarding the duration and scale of the pandemic and the associated difficulties in securing timely commitments under the 6th and last review. Additionally, it would also allow Chad to receive 35 percent of quota under RCF-2.7 The authorities also indicated that they intend to request a successor arrangement later this year. Access of 35 percent of quota under the RCF should not trigger high access procedures, which were suspended by the Board at the start of the Pandemic.
  1. The risk to the outlook and capacity to repay is to the downside. The outlook is based on the temporary nature of the pandemic with a gradual pickup in global economic activity later this year. The main downside risks include rising insecurity, a further decrease in oil prices, a decrease in oil production should oil prices fall below cost recovery, further deterioration in the banking sector
  1. Total IMF emergency disbursement (RCF-1 and RCF-2) is expected to fill 29.8 percent of the estimated 2020 BOP financing gap.
  2. This is just below the normal cumulative access limits under the PRGT of 300 percent of quota.
  3. Chad's outstanding credit to the Fund, which includes the prospective 20 percent of quota disbursement under the
    6th and final review under the ECF, is equivalent to 284 percent of quota. By cancelling the ECF, the outstanding credit to the Fund would be 264 percent of quota, thus paving the way for an access of 35 percent of quota under RCF-2.

10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

vulnerabilities, and a prolonged Covid-19 outbreak. Upside risks include an increase in international oil prices.

22. The authorities requested debt service suspension under the G20 debt service suspension initiative (DSSI) and debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT). According to preliminary estimates, the suspension of debt service to Paris Club and G20 creditors could fill about $12 million of the balance of payments financing gap in 2020. Chad has no debt service falling due in the first six months of CCRT access. If access extends to the end of 2020 it could provide $1.6 million, which would contribute to filling the financing gap.

STAFF APPRAISAL

  1. The twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks continue to severely impact the Chadian economy. The macroeconomic outlook has further deteriorated, with greater economic contraction and higher balance of payments and budgetary financing needs. The risk to the outlook is tilted to the downside.
  2. The authorities' response to the pandemic remains appropriate. The fiscal loosening in 2020 is adequate, as it provides priority to saving lives and helping those mostly affected by the pandemic. However, once the crisis abates, the authorities should be ready to gradually unwind the temporary emergency measures. Fiscal adjustment will be needed in the medium term, especially since oil prices are expected to remain low, including by allowing temporary expenditure measures to expire. The authorities should strengthen domestic revenue and rationalize spending while protecting poverty reducing expenditure. Public debt vulnerabilities remain high and the authorities should continue to commit to a zero limit on non-concessionalborrowing consistent with their commitments under the DSSI and the terms of the World Bank's Sustainable Development Financing Policy.
  3. Staff supports Chad's request for assistance under the RCF in the amount of SDR 49.07 million (35 percent of quota). Staff support for the RCF is based on the large and urgent balance of payments need which, if not addressed, would result in an immediate and severe economic disruption. Additionally, it would provide a catalytic effect for other external financing. While risks have risen sharply, staff assesses that debt remains sustainable -contingenton identifying sufficient concessional resources to close financing gaps- and Chad's capacity to repay the Fund remains adequate.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Figure 2. Chad: Recent Economic Developments, 2012-2020

Sources: Chadian authorities; and IMF staff calculations.

1/ Oil revenue is net of operational costs linked to government participation in oil companies, and transportation cost.

12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 1. Chad: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2017-24

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Prel.

Prel.

Est.

5th Rev.

RCF-1

Proj.

RCF-1

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Real economy

(Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated)

GDP at constant prices

-2.4

2.3

3.0

3.9

-0.1

-0.8

6.1

6.1

4.9

4.0

3.8

Oil GDP

-11.2

12.7

7.6

7.5

2.4

2.4

19.2

19.2

10.6

4.4

2.8

Non-oil GDP

-0.5

0.3

2.0

3.0

-0.7

-1.5

3.0

3.1

3.4

3.8

4.1

GDP deflator

-0.8

2.3

1.5

2.8

-5.2

-4.7

2.4

2.1

3.4

3.5

3.3

Consumer price index (annual average)

-0.9

4.0

-1.0

3.0

2.2

2.8

2.9

3.0

3.1

3.0

3.0

Oil prices

Brent (US$/barrel)1

54.4

71.1

64.0

60.5

36.9

37.0

39.5

38.1

41.6

44.6

47.0

Chadian price (US$/barrel)2

49.4

65.1

61.0

57.5

34.9

35.0

37.5

36.1

38.6

41.6

44.0

Oil production for exportation (millions of barrels)

36.0

42.2

47.0

51.1

48.3

48.3

58.9

58.9

65.9

69.1

71.3

Exchange rate CFAF per US$ (period average)

580.9

555.2

585.9

Money and credit

Net foreign assets

0.5

11.3

6.9

11.2

-4.7

-7.8

1.3

1.8

1.2

2.0

3.7

Net domestic assets

-4.8

-10.8

14.5

1.2

4.6

7.4

4.7

3.5

5.4

4.9

3.5

Of which : net claims on central government

-4.5

-6.9

10.2

-1.1

7.9

10.8

-0.3

0.1

0.8

-2.7

-3.8

Of which : credit to private sector

11.5

0.6

1.0

2.3

-1.7

-1.8

5.1

3.4

4.6

5.3

7.2

Broad money

-2.9

1.9

19.7

12.4

1.4

1.0

6.0

5.3

6.6

6.9

7.2

Velocity (non-oil GDP/broad money)3

5.4

5.4

4.7

4.8

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.8

4.8

4.7

External sector (valued in US dollar)

Exports of goods and services, f.o.b.

14.5

37.6

3.1

3.0

-30.2

-30.2

23.0

19.3

15.7

10.5

8.9

Imports of goods and services, f.o.b.

5.4

10.3

4.5

4.1

-2.1

-2.1

7.8

7.9

6.6

8.0

6.2

Export volume

-12.2

11.1

9.6

8.5

11.4

11.5

19.4

19.3

9.3

3.9

3.1

Import volume

5.2

8.3

3.5

3.8

-0.2

0.6

8.3

8.6

5.8

6.9

4.3

Overall balance of payments (percent of GDP)

-1.4

2.7

0.0

1.1

-4.3

-5.0

-5.2

-6.2

-5.8

-4.8

-5.0

Current account balance, including official transfers (percent of GDP)

-7.1

-1.4

-4.9

-6.2

-13.2

-14.0

-10.4

-11.6

-9.5

-9.4

-9.1

Terms of trade

30.2

21.5

-6.8

-5.4

-36.2

-35.6

3.4

0.6

5.0

5.3

3.7

External debt (percent of GDP)4

25.6

25.8

24.6

23.2

27.0

30.6

24.2

27.8

29.1

29.3

30.0

NPV of external debt (percent of exports of goods and services)

94.1

64.2

59.7

59.1

90.3

97.1

72.0

80.8

76.3

73.1

71.7

Government finance

(Percent of non-oil GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Revenue and grants

17.1

18.3

17.3

22.5

19.5

21.0

17.9

17.6

19.4

21.2

20.5

Of which : oil revenue

4.1

6.7

6.4

9.7

6.4

8.2

5.2

5.0

6.0

7.4

6.0

Of which : non-oil revenue

8.7

8.1

9.4

9.4

8.8

7.8

9.2

8.5

9.4

9.9

10.6

Expenditure

18.0

16.5

18.0

19.5

21.0

22.9

21.3

21.4

20.7

20.2

20.0

Current

13.7

12.0

12.5

13.1

14.4

15.3

14.4

14.4

13.8

13.2

12.9

Capital

4.4

4.5

5.6

6.4

6.6

7.6

7.0

7.0

6.9

7.0

7.1

Non-oil primary balance (commitment basis, excl. grants)5

-3.8

-4.2

-4.8

-4.9

-6.8

-9.1

-6.6

-7.3

-5.8

-4.7

-3.8

Overall fiscal balance (incl. grants, commitments basis)

-0.9

1.9

-0.8

3.0

-1.5

-1.9

-3.4

-3.8

-1.3

1.0

0.4

CEMAC reference fiscal balance (in percent of GDP)6

0.5

-0.8

-2.1

-1.1

-2.6

-4.5

-2.6

-2.3

-1.3

-1.0

-4.2

Total debt (in percent of GDP)4

50.3

49.1

44.3

39.7

47.7

49.1

47.1

49.4

48.9

47.8

47.3

Of which : domestic debt

24.7

23.2

19.7

16.6

20.7

18.4

23.0

21.7

19.9

18.5

17.3

Memorandum items:

Nominal GDP (billions of CFA francs)

5,855

6,127

6,406

6,880

6,062

6,060

6,584

6,570

7,129

7,668

8,222

Of which: non-oil GDP

4,830

4,961

5,130

5,466

5,206

5,194

5,517

5,515

5,876

6,285

6,738

Nominal GDP (billions of US$)

10.1

11.0

10.9

11.8

10.3

10.1

11.3

11.0

12.0

12.8

13.7

Sources: Chadian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1WEO projections for Brent crude oil price.

2Chadian oil price is Brent price minus quality discount.

3Changes as a percent of broad money stock at the beginning of period.

4Central government, including government-guaranteed debt.

5Total revenue excluding grants and oil revenue, minus total expenditure excluding net interest payments and foreign-financed investment.

6The CEMAC reference fiscal balance is calculated as the overall fiscal balance minus the savings from oil revenue, which is the sum of 20 percent of oil revenue of the current year and 80 percent of the oil revenue in excess of the average oil revenues in the previous three years.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 2. Chad: Fiscal Operations of the Central Government, 2019-21

(In billions of CFAF, unless otherwise indicated)

2019

2020

2021

Est.

5th Rev.

RCF-1

Proj.

RCF-1

Proj.

Total revenue and grants

885

1,230

1,015

1,090

988

971

Revenue

806

1,045

789

828

795

747

Oil1

326

531

331

424

286

278

Non-oil

480

515

458

404

508

469

Tax

461

477

438

389

486

452

Non-tax

19

37

20

15

22

17

Grants

79

185

226

262

193

224

Budget support

7

64

105

107

58

89

Project grants

72

121

121

155

135

135

Expenditure

924

1,065

1,095

1,190

1,177

1,180

Current

639

715

751

796

793

796

Wages and salaries

360

368

399

399

417

417

Civil Service

248

256

286

286

301

301

Military

111

112

113

113

116

116

Goods and services

83

106

97

110

111

111

Transfers and subsidies2

133

179

191

227

204

205

Interest

64

62

64

59

61

63

Domestic

21

25

27

27

24

26

External

43

37

37

33

37

37

Of which: Glencore loan (after restructuring)

31

26

27

28

26

26

Investment

285

350

344

394

384

384

Domestically financed

153

130

124

140

139

139

Foreign financed3

132

220

220

254

245

245

Overall balance (incl. grants, commitment)

-39

165

-80

-100

-189

-209

Non-oil primary balance (excl. grants, commitment)4

-249

-268

-353

-472

-363

-403

Float from previous year5

-49

-80

-90

-90

-79

-79

Float at end of period5

90

79

79

79

91

91

Var. of Arrears6

-64

-45

-45

-165

-40

-40

Repayment of other arrears7

0

-10

-10

0

0

0

Overall balance (incl. grants, cash)

-62

110

-146

-276

-217

-237

Non-oil primary balance (excl. grants,cash)

-272

-324

-419

-648

-391

-431

Financing

65

-110

-92

-90

-97

-148

Domestic financing

38

-78

-85

-78

-65

-123

Bank financing

179

19

19

-4

-29

-29

Central Bank (BEAC)

179

19

19

-4

-29

-29

Deposits

105

-2

-3

-3

-22

-22

Advances (net)

0

0

0

0

0

0

IMF

74

21

21

-2

-7

-7

Commercial banks (deposits)

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other financing (net), of which:

-141

-97

-104

-74

-36

-94

Amortization

-74

-142

-144

-154

-28

-38

Commercial banks loans

0

-9

-9

-9

10

10

Non-bank loans (gross) 8

2

35

35

41

39

38

Treasury bills (net)

-70

-64

17

14

-45

-44

Treasury Bonds (gross)

0

97

0

49

0

-49

Bank Recapitalization

0

-3

-3

-5

-2

-2

Stabilization Funds

0

-10

0

-10

-10

-10

Privatization and other exceptional receipts

0

0

0

0

0

0

Foreign financing

27

-32

-7

-11

-33

-25

Loans (net)

-1

-58

-34

-38

-59

-52

Disbursements

72

73

70

59

72

72

Budget borrowings

13

9

6

0

0

0

Project loans

59

64

64

59

72

72

Amortization

-73

-131

-104

-97

-131

-123

Of which: Glencore loan (after restructuring)

-24

-62

-35

-36

-55

-56

Debt relief/rescheduling (HIPC)

28

26

26

27

26

27

Financing Gap

-2

0

238

366

315

385

RCF-1

68

68

Prospective RCF

40

Prospective financing from World Bank

60

Prospective financing other development partners

18

CCRT

2

7

DSSI

7

Residual financing gap

170

171

315

379

Memorandum items:

Non-oil GDP

5,130

5,466

5,206

5,194

5,517

5,515

Poverty-reducing social spending

241

Bank deposits (including BEAC)

149

207

152

152

174

174

(In months of domestically-financed spending)

2.3

2.9

2.1

1.9

2.2

2.2

BEAC advances9

480

480

480

480

480

480

Sources: Chadian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1Net of cash calls and transportation costs linked to the oil public enterprise (SHT) participation in private oil companies.

2 includes subsidies to the electricity company starting from 2020.

3Includes projects financed by the BDEAC, but the corresponding loans (in CFAF) are counted as domestic financing.

4Total revenue, less grants and oil revenue, minus total expenditures, less interest payments and foreign financed investment.

5Difference between committed and cash expenditure, and errors and omissions.

5Recognized arrears, as registered by the Treasury in the "restes à payer"

7Other arrears include unrecognized arrears, the total of which will be specified after the audit of arrears, and the clearance in 2018 of CFAF 54 billion of arrears of the then public company Coton Tchad owed to domestic banks.

8Bilateral or multilateral loans in CFAF (e.g. BDEAC, loan from Cameroon in 2016).

9All debt to BEAC was consolidated and rescheduled in September 2017 into long term securities.

14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 3. Chad: Fiscal Operations of the Central Government, 2019-21

(Percent of non-oil GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

2019

2020

2021

Est.

5th Rev.

RCF-1

Proj.

RCF-1

Proj.

Total revenue and grants

17.3

22.5

19.5

21.0

17.9

17.6

Revenue

15.7

19.1

15.2

15.9

14.4

13.5

Oil1

6.4

9.7

6.4

8.2

5.2

5.0

Non-oil

9.4

9.4

8.8

7.8

9.2

8.5

Tax

9.0

8.7

8.4

7.5

8.8

8.2

Non-tax

0.4

0.7

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.3

Grants

1.5

3.4

4.4

5.0

3.5

4.1

Budget support

0.1

1.2

2.0

2.1

1.1

1.6

Project grants

1.4

2.2

2.3

3.0

2.4

2.4

Expenditure

18.0

19.5

21.0

22.9

21.3

21.4

Current

12.5

13.1

14.4

15.3

14.4

14.4

Wages and salaries

7.0

6.7

7.7

7.7

7.6

7.6

Civil Service

4.8

4.7

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Military

2.2

2.0

2.2

2.2

2.1

2.1

Goods and services

1.6

1.9

1.9

2.1

2.0

2.0

Transfers and subsidies2

2.6

3.3

3.7

4.4

3.7

3.7

Interest

1.2

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.1

1.1

Domestic

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.5

External

0.8

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.7

Memo: Glencore loan (after restructuring)

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Investment

5.6

6.4

6.6

7.6

7.0

7.0

Domestically financed

3.0

2.4

2.4

2.7

2.5

2.5

Foreign financed3

2.6

4.0

4.2

4.9

4.4

4.4

Overall balance (incl. grants, commitment)

-0.8

3.0

-1.5

-1.9

-3.4

-3.8

Non-oil primary balance (excl. grants, commitment)4

-4.8

-4.9

-6.8

-9.1

-6.6

-7.3

Float from previous year5

-1.0

-1.5

-1.7

-1.7

-1.4

-1.4

Float at end of period5

1.8

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.6

1.7

Var. of Arrears6

-1.2

-0.8

-0.9

-3.2

-0.7

-0.7

Repayment of other arrears7

0.0

-0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Overall balance (incl. grants, cash)

-1.2

2.0

-2.8

-5.3

-3.9

-4.3

Non-oil primary balance (excl. grants, cash)

-5.3

-5.9

-8.1

-12.5

-7.1

-7.8

Financing

1.3

-2.0

-1.8

-1.7

-1.8

-2.7

Domestic financing

0.7

-1.4

-1.6

-1.5

-1.2

-2.2

Bank financing

3.5

0.3

0.4

-0.1

-0.5

-0.5

Central Bank (BEAC)

3.5

0.3

0.4

-0.1

-0.5

-0.5

Deposits

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.4

-0.4

Advances (net)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

IMF

1.4

0.4

0.4

0.0

-0.1

-0.1

Commercial banks (deposits)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other financing (net)

-2.7

-1.8

-2.0

-1.4

-0.6

-1.7

Privatization and other exceptional receipts

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Foreign financing

0.5

-0.6

-0.1

-0.2

-0.6

-0.4

Loans (net)

0.0

-1.1

-0.6

-0.7

-1.1

-0.9

Disbursements

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.1

1.3

1.3

Amortization

-1.4

-2.4

-2.0

-1.9

-2.4

-2.2

Debt relief/rescheduling (HIPC)

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

External arrears8

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financing gap

0.0

0.0

4.6

7.0

5.7

7.0

RCF1

1.3

1.3

Prospective RCF

0.8

0.0

Prospective financing from World Bank

1.2

0.0

Prospective financing other development partners

0.3

0.0

CCRT

0.0

0.1

DSSI

0.1

0.0

Residual financing gap

0.0

3.3

3.3

5.7

6.9

Memorandum items:

Non-oil GDP

5,130

5,466

5,206

5,194

5,517

5,515

Poverty-reducing social spending

4.7

Bank deposits (including BEAC)

2.9

3.8

2.9

2.9

3.2

3.2

(In months of domestically-financed spending)

2.3

2.9

2.1

1.9

2.2

2.2

BEAC advances9

9.4

8.8

9.2

9.2

8.7

8.7

Sources: Chadian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1Net of cash calls and transportation costs linked to the oil public enterprise (SHT) participation in private oil companies.

2 includes subsidies to the electricity company starting from 2020.

3Includes projects financed by the BDEAC, but the corresponding loans (in CFAF) are counted as domestic financing.

4Total revenue, less grants and oil revenue, minus total expenditures, less interest payments and foreign financed investment. 5Difference between committed and cash expenditure.

6Recognized arrears, as registered by the Treasury in the "restes à payer" table.

7Other arrears include unrecognized arrears, the total of which will be specified after the audit of arrears, and the clearance in 2018 of CFAF 54 billion of arrears of the then public company Coton Tchad owed to domestic banks.

827 billion in 2016 include arrears to China, cleared through an agreement in April 2017.

9All debt to BEAC was consolidated and rescheduled in September 2017 into long term securities.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 4. Chad: Balance of Payments, 2019-21(In billions of CFAF, unless otherwise indicated)

2019

2020

2021

Est.

5th Rev.

RCF-1

Proj.

RCF-1

Proj.

Current account, excl. budget grants

-312

-428

-800

-934

-682

-767

Trade balance

676

533

25

-3

246

198

Exports, f.o.b.

2,057

2,168

1,384

1,410

1,714

1,699

Of which : oil

1,681

1,720

992

1,016

1,285

1,267

Imports, f.o.b.

-1,381

-1,635

-1,359

-1,413

-1,468

-1,501

Services (net)

-1,294

-1,327

-1,259

-1,255

-1,330

-1,366

Income (net)

-170

-193

-171

-170

-179

-167

Transfers (net)

476

559

606

494

581

569

Official (net)

118

163

200

115

157

182

Private (net)

358

396

406

379

424

386

Financial and capital account

296

506

542

546

338

353

Capital transfers

69

117

117

151

131

131

Foreign direct investment

277

453

278

258

305

310

Other medium and long term investment

-35

-67

101

92

-59

-52

Public sector (excl. budget support loans)

-14

-58

-34

-43

-59

-52

Private sector

-21

-9

135

135

0

0

Short-term capital

-15

3

45

45

-39

-36

Errors and omissions

0

0

0

0

0

0

Overall balance

-16

78

-258

-389

-344

-414

Financing

-99

-124

-28

-5

2

2

Change in official reserves (decrease +)

-99

-124

-28

-5

2

2

Exceptional Financing

28

26

26

27

26

27

Debt relief (HIPC)

28

26

26

27

26

27

Exceptional Financing

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other Exceptional Receipt

0

0

0

0

0

0

External arrears accumulation

0

0

0

0

0

0

Financing gap

-87

-20

-260

-366

-316

-386

Financing gap (percent of GDP)

-1.4

-0.3

-4.3

-6.0

-4.8

-5.9

Expected financing (excl. IMF; incl. expected budget loans and grants)

13

0

0

87

0

7

Budget support loans

13

0

0

Program grants (current transfers)

0

87

7

World Bank

0

60

Other development partners

0

18

CCRT

2

7

DSSI

74

21

90

7

0

IMF financing, of which

109

0

IMF ECF

74

21

21

0

IMF RCF-1

68

68

Prospective IMF RCF-2

40

Residual gap

0

1

-170

-171

-379

Memorandum items:

Current account (incl. expected budget grants; percent of GDP)

-4.9

-6.2

-13.2

-14.0

-10.4

-11.6

Overall Balance of Payment (incl. expected budget support; percent of GDP)

0.0

1.1

-4.3

-5.0

-5.2

-6.2

Exports (percent of GDP)

32.1

31.5

22.8

23.3

26.0

25.9

Of which : oil

26.2

25.0

16.4

16.8

19.5

19.3

Imports (percent of GDP)

-21.6

-23.8

-22.4

-23.3

-22.3

-22.8

FDI (percent of GDP)

4.3

6.6

4.6

4.3

4.6

4.7

Gross imputed reserves (billions of USD)

0.3

0.7

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.3

Sources: Chadian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

16INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 5. Chad: Monetary Survey, 2019-21

(In billions of CFAF, unless otherwise indicated)

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Est.

Proj.

Proj.

Net foreign assets

-135.3

-119.3

-187.3

-223.3

-220.9

-200.9

Central bank

-85.3

-89.3

-157.3

-193.3

-190.9

-185.9

Foreign assets¹

190.8

188.7

192.9

194.0

193.8

191.7

Foreign liabilities

-276.1

-278.0

-350.2

-387.3

-384.7

-377.6

o/w. IMF financing¹

-232.0

-233.8

-302.2

-342.3

-342.3

-335.7

Commercial banks

-50.0

-30.0

-30.0

-30.0

-30.0

-15.0

Net domestic assets

1243.3

1202.6

1251.3

1307.5

1323.7

1361.8

Domestic credit

1391.2

1346.3

1501.3

1557.5

1573.7

1611.8

Claims on the government (net)¹

842.6

863.5

926.9

962.0

960.4

961.5

Treasury (net)

812.6

833.5

896.9

932.0

930.4

916.5

Banking sector

812.6

833.5

896.9

932.0

930.4

916.5

Central bank

695.8

706.8

770.2

805.3

803.7

774.8

Claims on general government

744.9

746.8

815.2

855.3

855.3

848.6

o/w. Advances2

479.9

479.9

479.9

479.9

479.9

479.9

o/w. IMF financing¹

232.0

233.8

302.2

342.3

342.3

335.7

Liabilities to general government

-49.1

-40.0

-45.0

-50.0

-51.6

-73.9

Commercial banks

116.7

126.7

126.7

126.7

126.7

141.7

Claims on general government

230.0

240.0

240.0

240.0

240.0

255.0

Liabilities to general government

-113.3

-113.3

-113.3

-113.3

-113.3

-113.3

Other non-treasury

30.0

30.0

30.0

30.0

30.0

45.0

Credit to the economy

633.4

482.9

574.4

595.6

613.3

650.3

Other items (net)

-130.7

-143.7

-250.0

-250.0

-250.0

-250.0

Money and quasi money

1092.1

1083.3

1064.0

1084.2

1102.8

1161.0

Currency outside banks

496.9

492.9

476.5

485.6

501.8

528.3

Demand deposits

474.4

470.6

473.5

482.5

479.1

504.4

Time and savings deposits

120.7

119.8

113.9

116.1

121.9

128.4

Memorandum items:

Broad money (annual percentage change)

19.7

1.0

5.3

Credit to the economy (annual percentage change)

1.4

-3.2

6.0

Credit to the economy (percent of GDP)

9.9

10.1

9.9

Credit to the economy (percent of non-oil GDP)

12.3

11.8

11.8

Velocity (non-oil GDP)

4.7

4.7

4.7

Velocity (total GDP)

5.9

5.5

5.7

Sources: Chadian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

12018 data does not include December 2018 IMF disbursement which showed up in the Treasury account on February 2019.

2 Include statutory and exceptional advances.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 17

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 6. Chad: Financial Soundness Indicators, 2011-19

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Capital Adequacy1

Regulatory capital / Risk-weighted assets2, 3

20.0

18.1

22.0

13.4

14.7

13.2

18.0

16.8

6.7

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans / Gross banking loans

7.6

7.4

9.8

11.7

17.0

20.9

25.8

28.6

22.9

Provisions / Credits in arrears

89.0

64.5

65.3

68.3

58.9

56.4

53.5

56.5

64.6

Net credits in arrears / Gross banking loans

0.8

2.6

3.4

3.7

7.0

9.1

12.0

12.4

8.1

Profitability

2.6

2.2

2.8

2.1

1.6

1.4

0.6

1.6

Return on Assets (ROA)4

Return on Equity (ROE)

19.2

15.5

21.1

19.4

15.2

14.6

5.3

14.0

Liquidity

29.9

31.8

28.6

30.8

26.0

23.1

27.5

20.2

26.8

Liquid assets / Total assets

Liquid assets / Short term liabilities

149.3

146.6

139.3

152.9

142.1

155.0

188.9

117.9

124.9

Sources: IMF Financial Soundness Indicators; COBAC.

1/ Starting in 2019, indicators reflect new regulatory capital definition in line with Basel II

2/ Current year profits are excluded from the definition of regulatory capital, following the Basel II capital accord guidelines. General provisions are included in Tier 2 capital up to an amount equal to 1.25% of risk-weighted assets. Regulatory capital is the sum of Tier 1 capital, and the minimum of Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.

3/ The risk-weighted assets are estimated using the following risk weights: 0% - cash reserves in domestic and foreign currency and claims on the central bank; 100% - all other assets. 4/ The ratio of after-tax profits to the average of beginning and end-period total assets.

Table 7. Chad: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-34

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Fund obligations based on existing credit

(SDR millions)

Principal

2.0

8.1

17.0

29.7

47.7

62.7

65.0

56.1

45.6

28.0

8.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Charges and interest

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Fund obligations based on existing and

prospective credit (SDR millions)

Principal

2.0

8.1

17.0

29.7

47.7

62.7

74.8

65.9

55.4

37.9

18.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Charges and interest

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total obligations based on existing and

prospective credit

SDR millions

2.0

8.2

17.1

29.7

47.8

62.7

74.8

65.9

55.4

37.9

18.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

CFAF billions

1.7

6.7

13.9

24.4

39.3

51.7

61.7

54.4

45.7

31.3

15.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of exports of goods and services

0.1

0.4

0.6

1.0

1.5

1.8

2.0

1.6

1.3

0.9

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of debt service1

1.7

5.0

8.6

13.5

20.2

27.3

25.4

20.3

23.3

20.5

13.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of GDP

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.5

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of tax revenue

0.4

1.5

2.6

4.0

5.9

6.9

7.4

5.9

4.5

2.8

1.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of quota

1.4

5.8

12.2

21.2

34.1

44.7

53.4

47.0

39.5

27.0

13.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Outstanding IMF credit based on existing

and prospective drawings

SDR millions

417.3

409.2

392.2

362.5

314.8

252.1

177.4

111.5

56.1

18.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

CFAF billions

342.3

333.5

320.3

297.1

258.8

208.0

146.3

92.0

46.3

15.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of exports of goods and services

21.5

17.7

14.7

12.3

9.8

7.3

4.7

2.8

1.3

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of debt service1

358.5

249.6

197.4

164.4

133.2

109.6

60.2

34.4

23.6

9.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of GDP

5.6

5.1

4.5

3.9

3.1

2.4

1.5

0.9

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of tax revenue

87.9

73.8

59.9

49.3

38.8

27.9

17.6

10.0

4.6

1.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of quota

297.7

291.9

279.7

258.6

224.5

179.8

126.5

79.5

40.0

13.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net use of IMF credit (SDR millions)

131.2

-8.1

-17.0

-29.7

-47.7

-62.7

-74.8

-65.9

-55.4

-37.9

-18.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Disbursements

133.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Repayments and repurchases

2.0

8.1

17.0

29.7

47.7

62.7

74.8

65.9

55.4

37.9

18.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Memorandum items:

Exports of goods and services (CFAF billions)

1,589

1,880

2,177

2,411

2,630

2,847

3,138

3,302

3,477

3,663

3,755

3,745

3,743

3,713

3,708

External Debt service (CFAF billions)1

95

134

162

181

194

190

243

268

196

152

114

137

167

207

238

Nominal GDP (CFAF billions)

6,060

6,570

7,129

7,668

8,222

8,811

9,470

10,097

10,766

11,480

12,168

12,896

13,691

14,505

15,372

Tax revenue (CFAF billions)

389

452

534

603

667

745

831

924

1,017

1,118

1,229

1,338

1,458

1,588

1,729

Quota (SDR millions)

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

140.2

Source: IMF staff estimates and projections.

1Total external debt service includes IMF repurchases and repayments.

18INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 8. Chad: Schedule of Disbursements Under ECF Arrangement, 2017-20

Amount

Amount

Available Date

Conditions for Disbursement

(Percent of Quota)

(Million SDR)

25.0

35.05

June 30, 2017

Executive Board approval of the three year ECF arrangement

25.0

35.05

August 15, 2017

Observance of the performance criteria for June 30, 2017 and completion of the first

review under the arrangement

25.0

35.05

April 15, 2018

Observance of the performance criteria for December 31, 2017 and completion of the

second review under the arrangement

25.0

35.05

October 15, 2018

Observance of the performance criteria for June 30, 2018 and completion of the third

review under the arrangement

20.0

28.04

April 15, 2019

Observance of the performance criteria for December 31, 2018 and completion of the

fourth review under the arrangement

20.0

28.04

October 15, 2019

Observance of the performance criteria for June 30, 2019 and completion of the fifth

review under the arrangement

20.0

28.04

N/A1

Observance of the performance criteria for December 31, 2019 and completion of the

sixth review under the arrangement

Total

160.0

224.32

Source: IMF Staff estimates and projections.

1The ECF will be cancelled and the final disbursement will not occur

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 19

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Appendix I. Letter of Intent

N'Djamena, July 15, 2020

Madame Kristalina Georgieva

Managing Director

International Monetary Fund

Washington, DC, USA

Dear Managing Director,

The Chadian authorities are grateful to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its continued support under the ECF arrangement and, more recently, under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) approved by the IMF Executive Board on April 14, 2020. Early IMF emergency assistance was essential in catalyzing donor support and in providing needed resources for health and economic relief to address the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As explained in our Letter of Intent of April 9, 2020, the global impact of the pandemic and the resulting health sector spending has generated substantial balance of payments and budgetary needs. However, these financing needs, previously estimated at CFAF 238 billion (4.6 percent of non-oil GDP), have now increased to CFAF 366 billion (7.0 percent of non-oil GDP). The impact of the crisis on the economic outlook has worsened and, due mainly to the weak health care system, the actual implementation of the COVID-19 contingency plan, including important measures to assist populations and support businesses and agriculture, has proved challenging and costlier than envisaged. This has led to urgent balance of payments needs characterized by a financing gap that, if not addressed, would result in an immediate and severe economic disruption.

To help address the higher financing needs generated by the pandemic, the government requests another disbursement under the RCF, in the amount of SDR 49.07 million, equivalent to 35 percent of quota. At the same time, because of the duration and scale of the pandemic and the technical difficulties to complete the 6th review under the ECF arrangement and to achieve the last disbursement (SDR 28.04 million, 20 percent of quota) in a timely manner, provided that the Executive Board approves this RCF request, we are cancelling the current ECF arrangement, which was to expire at end- September 2020, as of the date of the Board approval of the RCF disbursement. In this context, we intend to request a successor arrangement and initiate discussions with Fund staff in the fall.

The government is implementing the set of measures outlined in the April 2020 Letter of Intent aimed at addressing the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. We also undertake, under Decree N°0374 of March 24, 2020 creating a special allocation account entitled "Special Fund for the fight against the Coronavirus" to keep separate accounts for COVID-19 expenses and provide separate reporting for the transparent management and in accordance with the best budget management practices to which we have always adhered. In this context, a trust fund, in the form of a dedicated Treasury account, was established in the local banking system for the mobilization of

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 20

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

various financial contributions to the fight of the pandemic. A draft revised budget law, which reflects all health and economic costs resulting from the pandemic, will be submitted before end of July to the National Assembly for adoption. Resources dedicated to the COVID-19 will be used in full transparency. In addition to being reflected in the budget law, they will be committed in line with the CEMAC PFM directives. In particular, emergency spending for urgently needed supplies will be committed according to the provisions of Decree No. 1025/PR/MFB/2020 of May 29, 2020, derogating from public procurement rules concluded in the context of the fight against the coronavirus and subjected to an ex-post compliance audit by a reputable international auditing firm, which will be completed with the support of the Inspectorate of Public Finances within six months of the end of the fiscal year. The audit will also cover all COVID-related expenditures. Auditing reports, also including analysis of compliance with procedures, in particular with regards to regulated agreements, will be published within a month upon completion on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Budget. The full text of procurement contracts, along with the names of the beneficial owners of awarded legal persons, will be published on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Budget within 30 days of the award of any contract concluded under the fight against the coronavirus. Delivery reports for goods and services, including the list of suppliers and contractors, will be published on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Budget within three months of the end of the execution period for each contract.

To avoid any risk of debt distress for Chad, debt management will be strengthened, and external borrowing will continue to be made only on concessional terms. In view of the still volatile external environment, we will undertake fiscal adjustment in the medium term as needed with the objective of meeting the CEMAC convergence criterion and helping safeguard debt sustainability, including by allowing temporary expenditure measures to expire. This year, the requirements in terms of control of the wage bill, with the exception of the recruitment of 1638 new health workers for the Ministry of Public Health in the context of the fight against COVID-19, will continue. Chad requested a grant under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) to cover future debt service to the Fund falling due in 2020/21. Chad has also requested debt service suspension from official bilateral creditors in line with the term sheet in the April 15, 2020 Communiqué of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. On June 9, 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Paris Club creditors. The fiscal space released by that debt service suspension will be spent on mitigating the health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. The use of the generated resources will be monitored and reported to the IMF on a quarterly basis.

The government commits to maintaining excellent relations with the IMF. In this context, we will not introduce any measures or policies that would compound our balance of payment difficulties. To facilitate policy monitoring and assessment, the government undertakes to provide all necessary information to IMF staff on a regular basis and in a timely manner.

We will continue to implement policies that are consistent with maintaining regional external stability. In particular, to help achieve regional NFA objectives, we will continue to support the efforts of the BEAC and COBAC to improve compliance with the new foreign exchange regulations, which requires notably the repatriation of export proceeds, including oil revenues. The BEAC also continues to implement the remaining recommendations of the 2017 safeguards assessment.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

In keeping with our longstanding commitment to transparency, the government agrees to the publication of the staff report for the RCF request and this letter of intent on the IMF website.

Very truly yours, /s/

Tahir Hamid Nguilin

Minister of Finance and Budget

22INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

July 15, 2020

REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND CANCELLATION OF THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT-DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS

Approved By

Prepared by the Staffs of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

David Owen, Gavin Gray

and the International Development Association (IDA)

and Marcello Estevão (IDA)

Chad

Joint Bank-Fund Debt Sustainability Analysis1

Risk of external debt distress

High2

Overall risk of debt distress

High

Granularity in the risk rating

Sustainable

Application of judgement

No

Macroeconomic projections

The previous DSA in April 2020 reflected reduced growth and

significant deterioration in fiscal and external balances. The

current DSA reflects a further downward revision to growth

of 0.7 percentage point in 2020, with a deterioration of 2.3

percentage points in fiscal and 0.9 percentage points in

external balances. The shock is still expected to be temporary

and a gradual recovery is forecast in 2021.

Financing strategy

Since the last DSA, Chad has identified significant donor

support for 2020 and oil revenue has surprised on the upside.

The authorities are expected to request a successor IMF

arrangement later this year.

Realism tools flagged

Large unexpected increase in public debt in the last 5 years.

Mechanical risk rating under the

High

external DSA

Mechanical risk rating under the public

High

DSA

1 The debt coverage has expanded since the last DSA (April 2020) to include domestic arrears in the domestic debt stock (5.8 percent of GDP). Previously domestic arrears only appeared in the contingent risk analysis. Accordingly, "other elements of general government" in the contingent liability tailored test has been reduced to zero

.2 With a score of 2.47, Chad's composite indicator, which is based on the October 2019 WEO and the 2018 CPIA, signals a weak debt-carrying capacity.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

This debt sustainability analysis (DSA) updates the joint World Bank-IMF analysis of April 2020 to reflect the most recent outlook. Debt remains sustainable under the baseline forecast, but uncertainty remains high. For instance, the outlook includes large unfinanced fiscal and external financing gaps for several years. Historically the authorities have been able to service debt at baseline forecast levels, and program performance under the ECF suggests a strong commitment to obligations. In sum, the debt sustainability picture has not appreciably changed since April. Chad's risks of external and overall debt distress remain high.

The macroeconomic outlook has deteriorated with the pandemic's more pronounced presence in Chad. In 2020, growth is modestly weaker, but Q1 oil revenues-which are based on 2019 oil exports-have surprised to the upside and donor support has crystalized. In particular, the World Bank i) disbursed (US$ 16.95 million) to prevent, detect, and respond to health threat posed by COVID-19; ii) is preparing a COVID-19 education project; and iii) is preparing a Development Policy Operation in response to the short and long term challenges faced by the country. In the medium term, oil price forecasts have changed very little since the last DSA. The debt sustainability analysis is based on projected continued fiscal prudence and an increase in non-oil revenues after the pandemic crisis abates The RCF request comprises the only substantial change on the external debt side.

Chad requested treatment under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) from all creditors, public and private, and intends to adhere to the commitments noted in the LOI. The DSA assumes all official bilateral creditors from the G-20 and Paris Club, plus Kuwait and the UAE, will provide debt reprofiling in 2020, totaling CFAF 7.5 billion. The authorities have begun clearing arrears in accordance with the government clearance strategy adopted in January. Clearance in 2020 may be financed through a CFAF 85 billion, 8-year loan arrangement with banks and (ii) a series of 3- to 5-year treasury bonds amounting to CFAF 25 billion. Thereafter the DSA assumes cash payment of arrears. Finally, this assessment assumes debt relief from the IMF of CFAF 8.2 billion across 2020 and 2021 under the Catastrophe Containment window of the CCRT through April 2022 (subject to the availability of CCRT resources for the next 18 months).

Under the baseline, three of the external debt sustainability indicators stay below their respective thresholds, but the debt-to-revenue ratio breaches its threshold from 2021 through 2027. Under stress scenarios-in particular the customized oil price shock and the exports shock-indicators approach levels seen during Chad's last episode of debt distress. Total public debt vulnerabilities are elevated, and under the baseline the pandemic pushes the present value (PV) of public debt- to-GDP ratio above its benchmark from 2020 to 2024.

Following the restructuring in 2018, the new Glencore debt contract contingencies have allowed lower debt service to cushion low oil prices and should provide additional cushion through 2023 under the baseline, with additional cushion capacity remaining.1 However, the contingency mechanisms could become exhausted in 2021 under the conditions of the customized oil price shock stress test, which would likely lead to a sharp rise in Chad's debt service-to-revenue ratio, potentially pushing the country back in a situation of debt distress.

  1. Under the Glencore debt restructuring agreement, for the period 2021-2026 mandatory amortization could be deferred up to US$75 million mainly if (i) government oil export receipts are lower than Glencore debt service, and (ii) oil prices are lower than US$42 per barrel.
  2. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Figure 1. Chad: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt under Alternative

Scenarios, 2020-2030

50

PV of debt-to GDP ratio

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

300

250

200

150

100

PV of debt-to-exports ratio

5

Most extreme shock is Exports

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

20

Debt service-to-exports ratio

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

Most extreme shock is Exports

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Baseline

Historical scenario

50

Most extreme shock is Exports

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

30

Debt service-to-revenue ratio

25

20

15

10

5

Most extreme shock is Commodity price

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Most extreme shock 1/

Threshold

Customization of Default Settings

Borrowing Assumptions for Stress Tests*

Size

Interactions

Default

User defined

Shares of marginal debt

No

No

External PPG MLT debt

100%

Tailored Tests

Terms of marginal debt

Combined CLs

Yes

Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD

1.0%

1.0%

Natural Disasters

n.a.

n.a.

USD Discount rate

5.0%

5.0%

Commodity Prices 2/

No

No

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

17

20

Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

Avg. grace period

8

6

Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or

* Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are assumed

interactions of the default settings for the stress tests.

to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are

"n.a." indicates that the stress test does not apply.

based on baseline 10-year projections.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. Stress tests with one-off breaches are also presented (if any), while these one-off breaches are deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.

2/ The magnitude of shocks used for the commodity price shock stress test are based on the commodity prices outlook prepared by the IMF research department.

The tailored commodity price stress test presented here does not account for the contingency mechanisms in the Glencore debt as Text Figure 1 does.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Figure 2. Chad: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020-2030

100

PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

Most extreme shock is Growth

20

10

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

700

PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio

100

Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio

600

90

80

500

70

400

60

50

300

40

200

30

100

Most extreme shock is Commodity price

20

Most extreme shock is Commodity price

10

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Baseline

Most extreme shock 1/

Public debt benchmark

Historical scenario

Borrowing Assumptions for Stress Tests*

Default

User defined

Shares of marginal debt

External PPG medium and long-term

35%

65%

Domestic medium and long-term

10%

5%

Domestic short-term

109%

30%

Terms of marginal debt

External MLT debt

Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD

1.0%

1.0%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

17

20

Avg. grace period

8

6

Domestic MLT debt

Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing

9.3%

5.0%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

1

1

Avg. grace period

0

0

Domestic short-term debt

Avg. real interest rate

0%

2.0%

  • Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.

4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Figure 3. Chad: Drivers of Debt Dynamics-Baseline Scenario

External debt

Gross Nominal PPG External Debt (in percent of GDP; DSA vintages)

80

Current DSA

Previous DSA

70

DSA-2015

60

proj.

50

40

30

20

10

0

Debt-creating flows (percent of GDP)

Residual

40

25

30

20

20

Price and

exchange rate

10

15

Real GDP

0

10

growth

5

Nominal

-10

0

interest rate

-20

Current

-30

-5

account + FDI

-10

-40

5-year

5-year

Change in PPG

-15

debt 3/

historical

projected

change

change

Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/ (past 5 years, percent of GDP)

Interquartile range (25-75)

Change in PPG debt 3/

Median

Contribution of

Distribution across LICs 2/

unexpected

changes

Public debt

Gross Nominal Public Debt

(in percent of GDP; DSA vintages)

Current DSA

Previous DSA

80

DSA-2015

70

proj.

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

1/ Difference between anticipated and actual contributions on debt ratios. 2/ Distribution across LICs for which LIC DSAs were produced.

Debt-creating flows (percent of GDP)

Residual

20

Other debt

10

creating flows

Real Exchange

rate depreciation

0

Real GDP growth

-10

Real interest rate

Primary deficit

-20

Change in debt

5-year

5-year

historical

projected

change

change

Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/

(past 5 years, percent of GDP)

50

40

Interquartile range

(25-75)

30

20

10

Change in debt

0

-10

-20

Median

Contribution of unexpected Distribution acrossLICs 2/

-30 changes

3/ Given the relatively low private external debt for average low-income countries, a ppt change in PPG external debt should be largely explained by the drivers of the external debt dynamics equation.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Figure 4. Chad: Realism Tools

3-Year Adjustment in Primary Balance

(Percentage points of GDP)

14

Distribution 1/

12

Projected 3-yr adjustment

3-year PB adjustment greater than 2.5

10

percentage points of GDP in approx. top

quartile

8

6

4

2

0

Fiscal Adjustment and Possible Growth Paths 1/

8

0

6

4

of GDP

2

In percent

percentage points

0

-1

-2

-4

In

-6

-8

-2

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Baseline

Multiplier = 0.2

Multiplier = 0.4

Multiplier = 0.6

Multiplier = 0.8

1/ Data cover Fund-supported programs for LICs (excluding emergency financing) approved since 1990. The size of 3-

1/ Bars refer to annual projected fiscal adjustment (right-hand side scale) and lines show possible real GDP

year adjustment from program inception is found on the horizontal axis; the percent of sample is found on the vertical

growth paths under different fiscal multipliers (left-hand side scale).

axis.

Public and Private Investment Rates

(% of GDP)

40

38

36

34

32

30

28

26

24

22

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Contribution to Real GDP growth

(percent, 5-year average)

6

5

4

3

2

1

0 -1-2-3

Historical

Projected (Prev. DSA)

Projected (Curr. DSA)

Gov. Invest. - Prev. DSA

Gov. Invest. - Current DSA

Contribution of other factors

Priv. Invest. - Prev. DSA

Priv. Invest. - Current DSA

Contribution of government capital

6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

7 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL

Table 1. Chad: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2009-2040

(In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Actual

Projections

Average 8/

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2030

2040

Historical

Projections

External debt (nominal) 1/

26.1

24.6

21.8

20.0

21.1

29.1

25.5

26.8

25.6

25.8

24.6

31.5

34.4

34.5

33.6

33.1

30.5

20.3

10.5

24.5

28.5

Definition of external/domestic debt

Currency-based

of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG)

26.1

24.6

21.8

20.0

21.1

29.1

25.5

26.8

25.6

25.8

24.6

31.5

34.4

34.5

33.6

33.1

30.5

20.3

10.5

24.5

28.5

Is there a material difference between the

Yes

Change in external debt

...

-1.5

-2.8

-1.7

1.1

8.0

-3.7

1.4

-1.3

0.2

-1.3

7.0

2.9

0.1

-0.9

-0.6

-2.5

-1.2

0.5

two criteria?

Identified net debt-creating flows

...

0.0

-1.7

2.7

4.2

2.2

16.8

9.9

3.8

-3.8

0.8

10.0

5.1

3.3

3.6

3.3

2.1

0.9

5.1

3.5

2.8

Non-interest current account deficit

8.0

8.4

5.4

7.1

8.5

8.2

12.6

8.7

6.0

0.7

4.2

13.6

11.0

8.9

8.8

8.5

7.4

2.2

5.9

7.0

6.5

Deficit in balance of goods and services

11.5

10.8

7.5

9.8

9.6

12.5

16.5

16.2

15.2

8.7

9.7

20.2

17.0

14.4

13.7

12.8

11.7

6.7

9.3

11.6

11.6

Debt Accumulation

Exports

35.2

37.8

40.6

38.2

33.4

31.5

26.4

22.9

26.5

33.3

34.7

26.2

28.6

30.5

31.4

32.0

32.3

30.9

17.6

8.0

40

Imports

46.8

48.6

48.1

48.0

43.1

43.9

42.9

39.1

41.7

42.0

44.3

46.4

45.7

44.9

45.2

44.8

44.1

37.6

27.0

7.0

35

Net current transfers (negative = inflow)

-7.5

-5.6

-4.3

-4.4

-5.1

-7.9

-7.1

-7.6

-9.4

-8.9

-7.4

-9.6

-8.8

-8.3

-7.7

-7.1

-7.2

-5.4

-4.1

-6.8

-7.2

6.0

of which: official

-0.6

-0.3

-0.3

-0.7

-1.3

-4.0

-2.5

-2.4

-3.1

-3.2

-1.3

-3.1

-2.6

-2.5

-2.3

-1.8

-2.1

-1.3

-1.2

5.0

30

Other current account flows (negative = net inflow)

3.9

3.2

2.2

1.7

3.9

3.6

3.2

0.1

0.3

0.9

2.0

3.0

2.7

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

0.9

0.6

2.1

2.0

Net FDI (negative = inflow)

-6.5

-5.2

-4.5

-4.7

-4.0

-5.2

-5.1

-2.4

-3.6

-3.0

-4.3

-4.3

-4.7

-4.7

-4.5

-4.6

-4.5

-0.9

-0.6

-4.2

-3.2

4.0

25

Endogenous debt dynamics 2/

...

-3.2

-2.6

0.3

-0.3

-0.8

9.3

3.6

1.4

-1.6

0.9

0.7

-1.2

-0.9

-0.7

-0.7

-0.8

-0.4

-0.2

3.0

Contribution from nominal interest rate

...

0.2

0.4

0.7

0.6

0.7

1.1

1.7

1.0

0.6

0.7

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.2

0.1

20

2.0

Contribution from real GDP growth

...

-3.1

0.0

-1.9

-1.1

-1.4

-0.7

1.5

0.6

-0.5

-0.8

0.2

-1.8

-1.6

-1.3

-1.2

-1.2

-0.6

-0.3

1.0

15

Contribution from price and exchange rate changes

...

-0.3

-3.0

1.5

0.2

-0.2

8.8

0.4

-0.3

-1.7

1.0

Residual 3/

...

-1.4

-1.1

-4.5

-3.1

5.8

-20.4

-8.5

-5.1

4.1

-2.0

-3.1

-2.2

-3.2

-4.5

-3.8

-4.6

-2.1

-4.6

-3.6

-3.2

0.0

10

of which: exceptional financing

...

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.8

-1.1

-1.0

-1.3

-1.6

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.3

-0.3

-0.2

-0.1

-1.0

Sustainability indicators

-2.0

2022

2024

2026

5

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

20.7

26.0

27.3

26.9

25.9

25.2

23.5

15.4

7.6

2020

2028

2030

PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio

Rate of Debt Accumulation

PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

59.7

99.2

95.4

88.0

82.5

78.8

72.6

50.0

43.2

PPG debt service-to-exports ratio

2.0

1.5

2.2

3.2

3.9

15.6

9.6

14.4

9.0

6.1

4.0

6.0

7.1

7.7

7.7

7.5

6.8

4.3

4.4

Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP)

PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio

5.7

3.1

3.9

5.7

7.1

31.0

24.0

34.5

22.4

16.9

10.9

11.5

18.0

18.3

17.0

17.7

15.8

7.7

4.7

Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale)

Gross external financing need (Million of U.S. dollars)

...

...

...

...

755.2

1114.1

1101.1

980.4

486.4

-25.0

137.6

1101.8

916.6

784.8

861.5

871.1

742.8

525.6

2242.2

Key macroeconomic assumptions

External debt (nominal) 1/

Real GDP growth (in percent)

4.1

13.6

0.1

8.8

5.8

6.9

1.8

-5.6

-2.4

2.3

3.0

-0.8

6.1

4.9

4.0

3.8

3.8

3.0

3.2

3.4

3.6

of which: Private

of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG)

GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent)

-14.2

1.1

13.7

-6.4

-1.0

0.8

-23.2

-1.4

1.2

7.0

-3.8

-6.9

3.0

3.3

3.2

3.1

3.1

2.9

3.2

-1.2

2.1

40

Effective interest rate (percent) 4/

...

0.7

1.8

3.3

3.4

3.7

3.1

6.2

3.8

2.8

2.6

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.7

1.2

1.0

1.0

3.1

1.8

Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)

-26.0

23.2

22.3

-4.1

-8.4

1.4

-34.4

-19.2

14.5

37.6

3.1

-30.2

19.3

15.7

10.5

8.9

8.2

2.5

1.7

3.6

5.5

35

Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)

2.2

19.4

12.7

1.6

-6.0

9.9

-23.7

-15.1

5.4

10.3

4.5

-3.3

7.5

6.6

8.0

6.2

5.3

2.4

4.3

1.9

4.3

30

Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent)

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

36.2

37.6

37.6

37.6

37.6

37.7

37.8

37.8

...

37.5

Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP)

12.3

18.9

23.2

21.7

18.5

15.8

10.5

9.5

10.6

12.0

12.6

13.7

11.4

12.7

14.2

13.6

13.8

17.1

16.6

15.3

14.4

25

Aid flows (in Million of US dollars) 5/

350.8

263.4

279.6

477.1

377.5

369.1

433.3

326.8

527.7

511.9

303.8

834.0

1059.8

877.5

811.2

878.9

680.8

683.2

1177.2

Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

7.1

6.4

5.3

4.8

4.8

4.0

2.9

2.4

...

4.4

20

Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

63.6

59.7

65.7

70.3

69.0

80.9

81.0

68.9

...

74.7

15

Nominal GDP (Million of US dollars)

9,315

10,701

12,183

12,411

12,994

14,003

10,952

10,202

10,079

11,036

10,934

10,097

11,035

11,964

12,840

13,746

14,720

20,328

36,997

Nominal dollar GDP growth

...

14.9

13.8

1.9

4.7

7.8

-21.8

-6.8

-1.2

9.5

-0.9

-7.7

9.3

8.4

7.3

7.1

7.1

6.0

6.5

2.2

5.9

10

Memorandum items:

5

PV of external debt 7/

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

20.7

26.0

27.3

26.9

25.9

25.2

23.5

15.4

7.6

0

In percent of exports

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

59.7

99.2

95.4

88.0

82.5

78.8

72.6

50.0

43.2

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Total external debt service-to-exports ratio

2.0

1.5

2.2

3.2

3.9

15.6

9.6

14.4

9.0

6.1

4.0

6.0

7.1

7.7

7.7

7.5

6.8

4.3

4.4

PV of PPG external debt (in Million of US dollars)

2265.7

2626.9

3011.3

3214.6

3329.0

3463.8

3453.7

3136.9

2818.4

(PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent)

3.3

3.8

1.8

1.0

1.0

-0.1

0.1

0.7

Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio

...

9.8

8.3

8.8

7.4

0.2

16.3

7.4

7.3

0.5

5.5

6.6

8.1

8.8

9.8

9.1

9.9

3.4

5.4

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt.

2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, and ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms.

3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief); changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes

contribution from price and exchange rate changes.

4/ Current-year interest payments divided by previous period debt stock.

5/

Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief.

6/

Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV

of new debt).

7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value.

8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection

and the next 10 years.

CHAD

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 8

Table 2. Chad: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017-2040

(In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

CHAD

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 3. Chad: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed

External Debt, 2020-2030

(In percent)

Projections 1/

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

PV of debt-to GDP ratio

Baseline

26.0

27.3

26.9

25.9

25.2

23.5

21.0

18.7

17.2

16.2

15.4

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 2/

26.0

26.8

27.0

26.3

25.9

25.1

25.1

24.5

24.7

25.6

26.7

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

26.0

31.1

34.2

33.0

32.1

29.9

26.8

23.8

21.9

20.7

19.7

B2.

Primary balance

26.0

27.9

28.1

26.5

25.0

22.6

19.7

17.1

15.4

14.2

13.2

B3.

Exports

26.0

34.0

44.7

43.2

42.1

39.8

36.8

34.0

31.8

29.3

27.2

B4.

Other flows 3/

26.0

30.6

33.0

31.9

31.0

29.1

26.5

24.1

22.3

20.7

19.5

B6.

One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation

26.0

34.3

29.7

28.7

27.8

25.8

22.8

19.9

18.2

17.3

16.6

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

26.0

39.3

41.9

40.5

39.4

37.1

33.9

30.8

28.3

26.3

24.6

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

26.0

26.9

25.7

23.8

22.2

19.8

17.0

14.4

12.7

11.6

10.7

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

26.0

31.2

34.5

33.5

32.4

30.1

27.0

24.0

21.6

19.6

18.0

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Threshold

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

PV of debt-to-exports ratio

Baseline

99.2

95.4

88.0

82.5

78.8

72.6

63.4

57.1

53.3

50.8

50.0

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 2/

99.2

93.7

88.4

83.6

80.9

77.7

75.6

74.9

76.4

80.2

86.5

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

99.2

95.4

88.0

82.5

78.8

72.6

63.4

57.1

53.3

50.8

50.0

B2.

Primary balance

99.2

97.5

91.9

84.4

78.1

69.8

59.4

52.2

47.6

44.4

42.8

B3.

Exports

99.2

166.7

281.1

264.2

252.7

237.0

213.5

200.1

189.1

176.6

169.5

B4.

Other flows 3/

99.2

106.8

108.0

101.3

96.9

90.1

80.0

73.6

68.9

65.0

63.1

B6.

One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation

99.2

95.4

77.5

72.6

69.3

63.5

54.7

48.5

44.7

43.1

42.8

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

99.2

154.4

112.3

168.7

161.3

150.3

133.8

123.5

114.6

107.9

104.5

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

99.2

93.9

84.3

75.7

69.3

61.1

51.2

44.0

39.4

36.4

34.6

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

99.2

131.7

130.5

118.9

109.8

98.2

83.5

75.1

68.7

63.1

59.7

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Threshold

140

140

140

140

140

140

140

140

140

140

140

Debt service-to-exports ratio

Baseline

6.0

7.1

7.7

7.7

7.5

6.8

7.8

8.2

5.7

4.4

4.3

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 2/

6.0

7.6

8.6

9.0

9.2

8.6

10.5

11.6

7.8

5.7

5.6

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

6.0

7.1

7.7

7.7

7.5

6.8

7.8

8.2

5.7

4.4

4.3

B2.

Primary balance

6.0

7.1

7.7

7.7

7.5

6.7

7.7

8.0

5.7

4.4

4.2

B3.

Exports

6.0

10.4

16.2

17.1

16.7

15.1

17.1

17.8

15.2

16.8

16.4

B4.

Other flows 3/

6.0

7.1

7.8

7.9

7.8

7.0

8.0

8.4

6.6

5.9

5.8

B6.

One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation

6.0

7.1

7.7

7.5

7.4

6.6

7.7

8.1

5.6

3.5

3.5

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

6.0

9.2

12.8

12.8

12.5

11.3

12.9

13.5

12.0

9.9

9.7

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

6.0

7.1

7.6

7.6

7.4

6.6

7.6

8.0

5.5

4.2

4.1

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

6.0

8.8

9.4

9.4

9.0

7.9

8.9

9.3

7.3

6.5

6.3

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Threshold

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

Debt

service-to-revenue ratio

Baseline

11.5

18.0

18.3

17.0

17.7

15.8

17.7

17.4

12.0

8.3

7.7

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 2/

11.5

19.2

20.5

19.9

21.6

20.1

23.7

24.7

16.2

11.0

10.1

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

11.5

20.5

23.4

21.7

22.6

20.1

22.5

22.2

15.3

10.6

9.8

B2.

Primary balance

11.5

17.9

18.3

17.1

17.7

15.7

17.5

17.0

11.9

8.5

7.6

B3.

Exports

11.5

18.6

20.2

19.8

20.5

18.3

20.1

19.8

16.6

16.7

15.4

B4.

Other flows 3/

11.5

18.0

18.7

17.6

18.3

16.3

18.2

17.9

13.9

11.3

10.4

B6.

One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation

11.5

22.6

23.0

20.9

21.8

19.4

21.8

21.6

14.8

8.5

7.9

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

11.5

20.5

23.4

21.7

22.5

20.1

22.3

22.0

19.2

14.5

13.4

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

11.5

17.9

18.2

16.8

17.4

15.4

17.3

17.0

11.6

8.0

7.4

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

11.5

23.9

24.5

22.9

22.9

19.5

20.5

19.3

14.9

12.2

11.0

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Threshold

14

14

14

14

14

14

14

14

14

14

14

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ A bold value indicates a breach of the threshold.

2/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator (in U.S. dollar terms), non-interest current account in percent of GDP, and non-debt creating flows. 3/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CHAD

Table 4. Chad: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public Debt, 2020-2030

Projections 1/

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Baseline

43.5

41.9

39.8

37.5

35.7

33.7

30.3

27.3

25.2

23.7

22.4

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 2/

43

43

43

44

45

46

46

46

47

49

51

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

43

84

93

92

91

90

88

86

85

85

85

B2.

Primary balance

43

45

45

42

41

39

35

32

30

28

26

B3.

Exports

43

47

55

52

50

48

44

41

38

35

33

B4.

Other flows 3/

43

45

46

43

42

39

36

33

30

28

26

B6.

One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation

43

87

83

79

76

72

67

63

59

56

54

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

43

44

45

43

43

42

39

36

34

33

31

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

43

57

54

52

49

47

42

39

36

34

32

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

43

77

81

85

88

89

87

86

85

85

85

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Public debt benchmark

35

35

35

35

35

35

35

35

35

35

35

PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio

Baseline

235.8

275.9

243.1

211.1

209.0

195.7

169.2

147.4

140.8

123.9

114.5

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 2/

236

280

259

244

257

258

247

240

252

247

251

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

236

532

532

489

506

498

465

441

455

427

420

B2.

Primary balance

236

295

272

238

237

224

196

172

166

146

135

B3.

Exports

236

312

335

293

292

276

245

219

211

183

166

B4.

Other flows 3/

236

297

280

245

243

229

200

176

169

148

135

B6.

One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation

236

587

514

453

451

426

380

343

334

298

279

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

236

291

270

240

248

240

216

193

189

169

158

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

236

378

332

290

288

270

236

209

200

176

162

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

236

609

579

550

568

547

496

453

466

436

428

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio

Baseline

56.5

59.7

55.8

55.5

64.0

63.3

67.4

66.1

62.4

54.7

52.1

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2039 2/

56

61

53

56

71

72

82

87

87

78

78

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

56

65

68

70

81

82

88

89

87

78

76

B2.

Primary balance

56

59

59

59

61

59

64

64

61

54

51

B3.

Exports

56

60

56

57

65

64

68

67

65

61

58

B4.

Other flows 3/

56

60

56

56

65

64

68

67

64

57

54

B6.

One-time 30 percent nominal depreciation

56

58

58

54

65

64

68

67

61

52

49

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

56

60

58

58

67

66

70

70

66

58

56

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

56

59

54

52

59

58

63

64

60

53

51

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

56

73

69

70

90

89

90

85

82

75

73

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ A bold value indicates a breach of the threshold.

2/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator and primary deficit in percent of GDP. 3/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI.

10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

Statement by Mr. Raghani, Executive Director for Chad

Executive Board Meeting

July 22, 2020

1. The Chadian authorities express their appreciation to the Executive Board, Management and Staff for their support under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement and emergency assistance under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) approved in April 2020. The IMF support has played a significant catalytic role in securing external funding for Chad and has been critical in mitigating the impact of the pandemic. The country expects also to benefit from the G-20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). However, given the uncertainties about the scope and duration of the pandemic, its magnitude already larger than initially projected, challenges for a timely conclusion of the 6th ECF review, and higher balance of payments and budget financing needs, the authorities are cancelling the current ECF arrangement which was due to expire at end-September 2020 and requesting a second disbursement under the RCF.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

  1. Since the first RCF (RCF-1), health, social and economic conditions in Chad have remained particularly difficult and uncertainties have increased as the impact of the pandemic and terms of trade shocks have deepened. Security problems add to the challenges. As of July 19, 2020, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have reached 889. The government's COVID-19 contingency plan focused on supporting vulnerable populations, as well as businesses and affected sectors such as agriculture, since then progress has been encouraging. However, the implementation of the plan has proved to be more difficult and costlier than expected thereby exerting strong pressures on public finances. The execution of agreements with unions and backpay for 2018 and 2019, and new hiring in health sector have also weighed on public finances. Furthermore, additional mitigating measures were taken by the authorities. These measures include (i) the introduction of a food program with the assistance of UN agencies, (ii) the simplification of the import process for essential goods, (iii) the creation of the Solidarity and Youth Entrepreneurship Funds, and (iv) the clearance of domestic arrears. BEAC and COBAC have also stepped up their support to the CEMAC economy with a relaxation of BEAC refinancing criteria and the adoption of a restrictive policy for dividend distribution.
  2. Against this background, Chad's outlook for 2020 has further worsened. GDP growth for this year has been revised downward from -0.1 to -0.8 percent. Inflation projections have been revised up from 2.2 to 2.8 percent. The budget deficit is expected to rise on account of reduced revenue and higher-than-anticipated health and security expenditures. As for the external position, the current account is projected to widen to about 18 percent of non-oil GDP. Thus, the 2020 financing gap has been revised upwards to 7 percent of non-oil GDP. Chad's public debt remains low and sustainable, despite high risks of external and overall debt distress.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

POLICY RESPONSES TO THE COVID-19PANDEMIC

  1. The authorities will pursue their efforts to fight the pandemic while committing to the objectives of economic stabilization and debt sustainability and contributing to the regional external stability. In light of the deeper impact of the twin shocks, a revised budget law reflecting a relaxation of the fiscal policy to accommodate additional COVID-19-related expenditures has been prepared and will be submitted to the National Assembly before end-July 2020. The rationalization of other public spending will continue in order to preserve fiscal and debt sustainability. In this regard, non-priority expenditures will be reduced further, and the growth of wage bill will be contained. The authorities intend to pursue a prudent borrowing policy and continue in good faith negotiations on external arrears with the country's creditors. Over the medium-term, they will pursue fiscal consolidation, including through unwinding the temporary COVID-19-related measures and step up domestic revenue mobilization, with a view to preserving fiscal and debt sustainability consistent with the related CEMAC convergence criteria.
  2. The authorities also remain committed to transparency. They have set up a special treasury account to track the COVID 19 related expenditure. They will implement best practices in public procurement and commission auditing including on emergency spending. In this context, full text of procurement contracts, specifying the names of the beneficial owners of awarded legal persons, as well as the audit reports on the use of emergency funding will be posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Budget.
  3. Safeguarding financial stability remains a top priority of the authorities. The financial system has been severely affected by the pandemic and financial soundness indicators are deteriorating. Mindful of the need to preserve a healthy banking system, the authorities have started the repayment of arrears to banks and will recapitalize one of the two largest public banks for CFA 3 billion by end-July. In the same vein, the payment of domestic arrears through a mix of government securities and cash will help reduce vulnerabilities in the banking system. The authorities will continue to implement the new foreign exchange regulations, in support of CEMAC's reserves and stability objectives.

ECF CANCELLATION AND REQUEST FOR RCF

7. Prior to the health crisis, the ECF arrangement approved on June 30, 2017 was on track and its implementation was satisfactory. However, the challenging environment brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak has complicated its implementation and review process. Also, given the close expiration date of this arrangement amid a higher financing needs, the authorities have opted for its cancellation and are requesting a second disbursement under the RCF equivalent to 35 percent of Chad's quota. This will help contain risks of a deeper downturn and allow the stabilization phase to take place. The country's capacity to repay is adequate and its debt is sustainable.

2

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

8. The Chadian authorities intend to engage discussions with the Fund in the coming months on a successor arrangement to support their medium-term adjustment and recovery agenda. Executive Directors' approval of their present request will be appreciated.

3

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

