Chagall Design : Builds COVID-19 Checkout Equipment to Help Protect Staff and Customers

03/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Products include Sliding Safety Partitions, Screens and Barriers

Chagall Design, who typically designs and builds store fixtures for grocers, is taking steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by offering new solutions to reduce person-to-person contact during checkouts. Chagall's team of designers and engineers have developed three new partition solutions that offer additional protection between cashiers and customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005050/en/

Sliding Safety Partition by Chagall Design (Photo: Business Wire)

The Sliding Safety Partition is an easy-to-install solution in areas where social distancing of 6 feet (2 meters), as recommended by the CDC, is difficult to meet. The partition includes a convenient sliding door allowing access to and from the cashier area. Available in laminated wood in size 46” - (extends to) 68” x 60” approx. Multiple material and size options available.

The Protective Screen is ideal for limited installation space offering separation between cashiers and customers reducing airborne droplets either from a cough or a sneeze. Available in plexiglass or plastic, with or without frame, in sizes 2' x 2' and 2' x 3' approx. Multiple material and size options available.

The Portable Barrier is an easy stand-alone solution to prevent direct contact by simply placing it on any counter for instant additional protection. Available in plexiglass or plastic, in sizes 2’ x 2’ and 2’ x 3’ approx. Multiple material and size options available.

“As COVID-19 sweeps through every industry, grocers have announced measures to limit the risks to both shoppers and staff. Our flexible business model allows us to pivot our resources towards the design, prototype and manufacturing of protective products completely in-house including delivery and on-site installation. The safety of our employees, their families and customers is our highest priority and we are implementing strict measures while keeping the economy strong,” adds Johanne Bousquet, President of Chagall Design.

Chagall has the capacity of production and the ability to ship quickly across the U.S. and Canada. To place an order, please contact:

Philippe Courchesne
pcourchesne@chagalldesign.ca
514-706-3334

About Chagall Design

Headquartered in Sainte-Julie QC, Canada, Chagall designs commercial spaces, manufactures architectural woodwork and builds multiple ranges of store fixtures and furniture. Our company’s mission is to not only provide aesthetic designs but offer highly functional and efficient products and services making us the national turnkey leader for various industries including food, retail, pharmacy, hospitality, and multi-residential development across North America.


© Business Wire 2020
