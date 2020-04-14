Log in
Chaikin Analytics Unveils New ETF Investment Research Platform for Advisors

04/14/2020 | 09:09am EDT

Amid heightened market volatility, PortfolioWise™ launches early to provide advisors a competitive advantage with its quantitative, forward-looking ETF research and integrated client communications

Chaikin Analytics, an award-winning financial research provider, today launches PortfolioWise, a cutting-edge platform offering proprietary, forward-looking ETF ratings. With increasing market volatility incited by the COVID-19 pandemic, PortfolioWise helps financial advisors build strong ETF portfolios, thereby enhancing investment outcomes and client engagement.

PortfolioWise uses Chaikin Analytics’ market-tested methodology to provide ETF ratings indicative of expected future performance. Unlike other approaches, the Chaikin methodology uses a combination of the technical characteristics of an ETF and the fundamentals of its underlying holdings to determine its potential to outperform or underperform the market.

The PortfolioWise platform offers a variety of advanced, integrated features enabling advisors to:

Select and compare ETFs based on ratings, expense ratio, liquidity and other criteria. ETFs are rated from Very Bullish to Very Bearish and, since the ratings are quantitative and fund-family neutral, there is no bias.

Build effective ETF portfolios meeting various investment strategies, risk tolerances and financial needs.

Enhance client engagement with integrated visual communications to help clients understand the rationale for portfolio recommendations, changes and ETF selections. The reports and charts are fully compliant and ready for white-label presentation.

Receive personalized and timely alerts about client portfolios that require attention.

Stay informed about market shifts and opportunities with market and sector tracking tools.

“As volatility and uncertainty pervade the market, advisors need a resource that cuts through the noise and enables them to identify the best investments for their clients,” said Carlton Neel, CEO of Chaikin Analytics. “At the same time, advisors are under pressure to differentiate themselves versus other traditional advisors as well as robo-advisors. PortfolioWise helps address these issues with its unique methodology, which leads to better investment outcomes and improved client conversations.”

To learn more about how PortfolioWise can help your practice during this time, please visit www.PortfolioWise.com or contact info@portfoliowise.com.

About PortfolioWise™

PortfolioWise™ is a cutting-edge research platform that enables financial advisors to use forward-looking ratings to construct ETF portfolios that align with client goals and risk profiles. The platform also includes portfolio analytics and integrated client communications. PortfolioWise is powered by Chaikin Analytics, an award-winning financial research provider.

About Chaikin Analytics, LLC

Chaikin Analytics is a suite of research tools and portfolio monitoring services. The Chaikin Power Gauge stock ratings are the centerpiece of Chaikin Analytics.

The Power Gauge is a proven 20-factor model that combines fundamental, technical and sentiment factors to indicate a stock's potential over the next three to six months.

Chaikin Analytics’ ETF rating combines this proprietary stock rating model with technical analysis into a forward-looking ETF rating for U.S. equity ETFs, and uses technical factors to rate international equity and U.S. and international fixed income ETFs.

Chaikin Analytics received the "Best Industry Research Provider" accolade at the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards.


© Business Wire 2020
