ChainUP :, CoinTube and CoinTelegraph China Offer Industry Insights into Blockchain Amidst COVID-19

On 12th March, ChainUP, CoinTube and Cointelegraph China jointly organized ‘Three-Way Talks’, a blockchain panel discussion with a focus on the latest industry developments and cooperation possibilities in light of the recent COVID-19 epidemic. The panel of distinguished spokespersons included ChainUP Founder and CEO Zhong Gengfa, CoinTube CEO Shatt and Co-founder and CEO of Cointelegraph China, Vadim Krekotin.

Insights from ChainUP Founder and CEO Zhong Gengfa:

Under current market conditions, ChainUP has been globalizing and localizing while cultivating skills internally.

The current COVID-19 epidemic has seen ChainUP strengthening online branding activities, promoting in-depth media cooperation and also launching an ‘Enterprise Epidemic Support Plan’. In addition, Zhong also believed that now was the time to spend on cultivating skills internally to prepare for the next market breakout.

When it comes to future plans, Zhong Gengfa said that accomplishing goals in the areas of compliance, enterprise group strategies, and globalization have always been ChainUP objectives.

In terms of compliance, ChainUP continues to promote cooperation with regulators and licensed institutions to strengthen monitoring and increase compliance.

In terms of structuring brand groupings, ChainUP focuses on the development of one main brand, three sub-brands (wallet technology service provider HiCoin, exchange liquidity service provider BitWind and financial derivatives service platform EXUP), and five business lines to create a full technology ecosystem.

In terms of globalization, in addition to its Singapore headquarters, Japanese branch, and Hong Kong branch, ChainUP has expanded into more than 10 key markets in various countries and regions, establishing deep ties and connections. In the future, it will continue to expand its blueprint and realize both globalization and localization goals.

Insights from CoinTube CEO Shatt:

Focus on providing more quality financial products to more customers.

Shatt stated that while the sudden onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted enterprise business development, it was still within control. Developing enterprises during the epidemic will be both a challenge and a new opportunity.

Since the outbreak, the company has begun to plan and design strategies for online business exhibitions. Shatt revealed that CoinTube was already in contact with some family offices, wealth management companies, insurers, and financial planners and will jointly launch digital asset financial products this year to provide more customers with high-quality financial products.

Believing that a market breakout will be imminent after the epidemic, Shatt pointed out that the down time during the epidemic was valuable for companies to calmly prepare well for the future and to fine-tune and improve their products.

Insights from Co-founder and CEO of Cointelegraph China, Vadim Krekotin:

Cointelegraph China aims to be a bridge between markets in the East and West.

Despite the epidemic, the CTC team still carried out localized interviews, while translating a lot of overseas news and online interviews. In fact, the first ‘Focus’ online interview event was conducted just the day before, an interview of Jeffrey Wernick, an early Bitcoin investor. ‘Focus’ has received extensive industry attention at home and abroad, and will continue to invite international trendsetters to participate, in order to bring more international and professional voices to the Chinese market.

CTC aims to be a bridge between the eastern and western markets. On the one hand, it can bring accurate and timely overseas information to the Chinese domestic market, and introduce more high-quality Chinese blockchain start-ups to the world; while on the other hand, it can attract more premium overseas projects domestically, which develops the global blockchain market.

Three-Way Talks

The blockchain ‘Three-Way Talks’ received support and coverage from the following media: Cointelegraph China, Jinse Finance, DeepChain, TuoLuoCaiJing.cn, PANews, ChainDDFinance, Bitwires, Blocklike, LianTuan, GuoWei and more than 10 other well-known media.

About ChainUP

ChainUP is a leading blockchain technology solution provider in the world. It owns eight well-developed product lines: digital currency trading (financial derivatives), wallet, situational awareness, public chain and consortium blockchain, mining pool, blockchain cloud media, liquidity, broker, and has constructed an industrial closed-loop from technology service to traffic and traffic commercialization. So far, it has served 300+ exchange clients, 100+ digital wallet clients, 150+ liquidity service clients, which include 50+ million users in over 20 countries from Asia, Europe, America and Oceania. The team members behind ChainUP have worked in top blockchain or internet companies and institutions in technological development and operation management, and are highly experienced in the blockchain industry. It has obtained several rounds of investments from well-known top institutions in the industry, such as Morningside Venture Capital, Joy Capital, Node Capital, Albatross Venture, Taoshi capital, amongst others.

