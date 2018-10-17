Chainalysis : Partners with Binance to Tackle Global Cryptocurrency Money Laundering

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the leading provider of cryptocurrency compliance and investigation solutions, has completed a global roll-out of its compliance solution with Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, to help address the challenges at the intersection of cryptocurrencies, regulators and traditional financial institutions.

"Cryptocurrency businesses of all sizes face the same core challenge: earning the trust of regulators, financial institutions and users," said Jonathan Levin, Co-Founder and COO of Chainalysis. "We expect many to follow Binance's lead to build world-class AML compliance programs to satisfy regulators globally and build trust with major financial institutions."

Chainalysis' compliance software, Chainalysis KYT ("Know Your Transaction"), is the only real-time transaction monitoring solution for cryptocurrencies. The software uses pattern recognition, proprietary algorithms and millions of open source references to identify and categorize thousands of cryptocurrency services to raise live alerts on transactions involved in suspicious activity.

"By working with Chainalysis, we are able to continue building a foundational compliance program that enables the next phase of our growth," said Wei Zhou, CFO at Binance. "Our vision is to provide the infrastructure for a blockchain ecosystem and increase the freedom of money globally, while adhering to regulatory mandates in the countries we serve."

This best-in-class solution enables cryptocurrency businesses and financial institutions to comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations, while simultaneously making it easier for companies supporting cryptocurrencies to open bank accounts.

In April, Chainalysis secured $16M in Series A funding led by Benchmark to deploy Chainalysis KYT and expand its coverage of cryptocurrencies. It serves over 150 of the world's leading cryptocurrency businesses, financial institutions and government agencies.

About Chainalysis

Chainalysis offers cryptocurrency investigation and compliance solutions to global law enforcement agencies, regulators, and businesses as they work together to fight illicit cryptocurrency activity. Backed by Benchmark and other leading names in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com.

About Binance

Binance is a blockchain ecosystem comprised of Exchange, Labs, Launchpad, Info, Academy, Trust Wallet, and Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF). Binance Exchange is one of the fastest and most popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world, capable of processing over 1.4 million orders per second. The platform focuses on security, robustness, and execution speed - attracting enthusiasts and professional traders alike.

