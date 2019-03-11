Chainalytics : Partners with Mexico-Based Consulting Firm Tsol to Launch Intra-Mexico Freight Benchmarking Service

Chainalytics, a global leader in supply chain consulting, analytics, and
market intelligence has entered into a strategic alliance with Tsol, a
Mexico-based consulting firm and logistics technology provider, to
deliver its freight rate benchmarking service within Mexico.
Based on many years of working together, Chainalytics and Tsol
recognized the growing need for a benchmarking tool dedicated to Mexico
as a means to improve supply chain performance in the region.
Erik Markeset, CEO at Tsol, explained, “We see great interest among
Mexican shippers in shifting from an anecdotal to a scientific approach
for gathering and analyzing transportation rate information. Tsol is
pleased to join forces with Chainalytics to offer this solution.”
Specifically, the alliance supports Chainalytics’ Freight Market
Intelligence Consortium (FMIC) newly launched Intra-Mexico service by
providing report reviews in Spanish, translation services, and in-depth
market insights specific to truckload transportation in Mexico.
“We are excited to work with Tsol as we expand our benchmarking service
throughout Mexico,” stated Gary Girotti, EVP at Chainalytics. “With this
partnership, we are now able to provide FMIC members with the crucial
market insight needed to enhance their Mexico-based transportation
strategies.”
Chainalytics’ FMIC is the most powerful source of trusted freight market
intelligence — whether negotiating rates, assessing procurement
strategies or seeking insights on true market conditions. FMIC offers
unparalleled visibility to transportation rates and market data across
the globe.
About Chainalytics
Chainalytics accelerates fact-based transformation for supply chain
leaders around the globe, including 18 of Gartner’s Top 25 supply
chains. Chainalytics brings unparalleled passion to its core purpose: To
help leaders realize maximum value from their supply chains. Our
combination of top supply chain talent, proven methodologies, and
proprietary market intelligence delivers actionable insight and
measurable outcomes. With locations across Europe, North America and
Asia-Pacific, Chainalytics serves companies globally in a borderless
fashion. To learn more, visit www.chainalytics.com.
About Tsol
Tsol is a consulting firm and technology solutions provider focused on
improving supply chain performance. The company generates value through
a committed and collaborative approach to improving supply chain
performance through strategic, operational and technology solutions.
Tsol selects and implements transportation and storage management
systems to meet the needs of companies that depend on precise,
well-timed and cost-efficient operations. Learn more at www.tsolco.com.
