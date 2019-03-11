Chainalytics : Partners with Mexico-Based Consulting Firm Tsol to Launch Intra-Mexico Freight Benchmarking Service

Chainalytics, a global leader in supply chain consulting, analytics, and market intelligence has entered into a strategic alliance with Tsol, a Mexico-based consulting firm and logistics technology provider, to deliver its freight rate benchmarking service within Mexico.

Based on many years of working together, Chainalytics and Tsol recognized the growing need for a benchmarking tool dedicated to Mexico as a means to improve supply chain performance in the region.

Erik Markeset, CEO at Tsol, explained, “We see great interest among Mexican shippers in shifting from an anecdotal to a scientific approach for gathering and analyzing transportation rate information. Tsol is pleased to join forces with Chainalytics to offer this solution.”

Specifically, the alliance supports Chainalytics’ Freight Market Intelligence Consortium (FMIC) newly launched Intra-Mexico service by providing report reviews in Spanish, translation services, and in-depth market insights specific to truckload transportation in Mexico.

“We are excited to work with Tsol as we expand our benchmarking service throughout Mexico,” stated Gary Girotti, EVP at Chainalytics. “With this partnership, we are now able to provide FMIC members with the crucial market insight needed to enhance their Mexico-based transportation strategies.”

Chainalytics’ FMIC is the most powerful source of trusted freight market intelligence — whether negotiating rates, assessing procurement strategies or seeking insights on true market conditions. FMIC offers unparalleled visibility to transportation rates and market data across the globe.

About Chainalytics

Chainalytics accelerates fact-based transformation for supply chain leaders around the globe, including 18 of Gartner’s Top 25 supply chains. Chainalytics brings unparalleled passion to its core purpose: To help leaders realize maximum value from their supply chains. Our combination of top supply chain talent, proven methodologies, and proprietary market intelligence delivers actionable insight and measurable outcomes. With locations across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, Chainalytics serves companies globally in a borderless fashion. To learn more, visit www.chainalytics.com.

About Tsol

Tsol is a consulting firm and technology solutions provider focused on improving supply chain performance. The company generates value through a committed and collaborative approach to improving supply chain performance through strategic, operational and technology solutions. Tsol selects and implements transportation and storage management systems to meet the needs of companies that depend on precise, well-timed and cost-efficient operations. Learn more at www.tsolco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005561/en/