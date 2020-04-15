Chairman Barrasso Calls on EPA to Reduce Biofuel Mandate on America's Refineries

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), issued the following statement in support of granting America's refineries relief during this national emergency. Letterssigned by five state governors were sent to Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), calling for relief on account of the severe economic hardship facing refineries.

'I fully endorse the governors' request to reduce costly biofuel mandates on America's refineries,' said Barrasso. 'As the global coronavirus pandemic continues, fuel demand has dropped dramatically. At the same time, compliance costs under the Renewable Fuel Standard have quadrupled since the start of the year. American refineries are now fighting for their lives. EPA has the authority to reduce biofuel mandates on account of severe economic hardship. If there ever was a time for EPA to use this authority, it is now.'

Background Information :

The EPW Committee has jurisdiction over the EPA and the RFS program.

###