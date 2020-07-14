Log in
Chairman Risch Statement on End of Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong

07/14/2020 | 11:01pm EDT
July 14, 2020 Chairman Risch Statement on End of Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong

BOISE, Idaho - U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order ending U.S. preferential treatment for Hong Kong, which means that businesses in Hong Kong will no longer enjoy tariff-free trade and foreign investment, the U.S. dollar will no longer be freely exchanged with the Hong Kong dollar, the United States will suspend relevant agreements with Hong Kong, and U.S. citizens will not be able to visit Hong Kong visa-free:

'The executive order the president signed today means Hong Kong will now be treated like, and subject to the restrictions of, any other city in the People's Republic of China. It is unfortunate, but necessary, for the president to use these measures in response to the alarming actions taken by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), especially the imposition of the national security law. The draconian law subjects the people of Hong Kong to the CCP's authoritarianism, and puts every Hong Konger, as well as U.S. citizens in Hong Kong, at risk.

'The United States strongly condemns the CCP's decision to abolish the autonomy of Hong Kong and infringe upon the promised rights and freedoms of the Hong Kong people. It is deeply unfortunate that the CCP has decided to end Hong Kong's autonomy after 23 years, when it agreed to 50 years under the Sino-British Joint Declaration. We continue to stand with the people of Hong Kong and support their rights to freedom, democracy, and prosperity.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 03:00:04 UTC
