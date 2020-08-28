Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chairman Risch: Taiwan Imports of U.S. Ag Products is Important Step in the U.S.-Taiwan Relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:04am EDT
August 28, 2020 Chairman Risch: Taiwan Imports of U.S. Ag Products is Important Step in the U.S.-Taiwan Relationship

BOISE, Idaho - U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made the following statement regarding today's announcement that the government of Taiwan is lifting restrictions on imports of beef and pork from the United States:

'Taiwan is an important friend and partner of the United States, and a model for democracy in the Indo-Pacific. Opening up additional trade and economic avenues with Taiwan, which is already the number two trading partner of my home state of Idaho, is important to advancing our already strong partnership. I welcome President Tsai's decision to lift restrictions on imports of U.S. agricultural products including beef - the second largest agricultural commodity in Idaho. Deepening our trade ties with partners across the Indo-Pacific is critical to U.S. interests, and I strongly support the United States exploring a free trade agreement with Taiwan and reaching more markets with high quality products made in Idaho.'

Background: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on Idaho's cattle ranchers and beef industry. As one of the leading producers of beef cattle in the United States, supporting Idaho's family farms and cattle operations is of significant importance to Idaho's agriculture sector. Senator Risch has long advocated for better free trade agreements to export Idaho's agricultural commodities to foreign markets, including Taiwan.

Taiwan will now welcome imports of beef of all ages, rescinding restrictions that only permitted beef under 30 months of age. Taiwan will also raise their standards to allow for the import of more U.S. pork products. These steps will reduce burdensome inventory practices and expand opportunities for Idaho-based producers to increase exports of beef and pork to Taiwan.

###

Previous Article

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 13:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aFitch Assigns 'BBB-' Final Ratings to Royalty Pharma plc; Outlook Stable
AQ
09:22aJ C PENNEY : Fitch Affirms MSBAM 2013-C8
AQ
09:22aEURONEXT : Record number of companies at Oslo Bors
AQ
09:22aMORGUARD : DBRS Morningstar Changes Trends on Morguard Corporation to Negative, Confirms Ratings at BBB (low)
AQ
09:22aGARTNER : Announces Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2020
AQ
09:22aBANK OF CHINA : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Bank of China (Canada) at A (low), Negative Trend
AQ
09:22aHarbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
09:22aKBRA Assigns Ratings to Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
BU
09:21aMEDIA ALERT : Wolters Kluwer launches 5 Forces for the Future series reimagining healthcare post-COVID-19
AQ
09:21aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G Device Test Solution Platform Enables Compal to Validate Consumer Focused 5G Products
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : presents plan for carbon neutral steel plant
5APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla split their shares, but does it matter?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group