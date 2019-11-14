Chairman Roberts: More Kansas Wheat to go to Brazil

11.14.19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, applauded today's Trump administration announcement that Brazil has implemented its long-awaited annual duty-free tariff rate quota (TRQ) of 750,000 metric tons of wheat imports.

'At a time of low prices and trade uncertainty, this is welcome news to U.S. wheat growers, especially in Kansas, the largest wheat producing state,' said Roberts. 'For decades, Brazil has not lived up to its WTO commitment, and I'm pleased that Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Perdue were able to see this through and hold Brazil accountable.'

In 1994, when Brazil acceded to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the country agreed to establish a 750,000 metric ton duty-free TRQ for wheat. However, until today's announcement, exports of U.S. wheat into Brazil have faced a 10 percent duty.

In February, Senator Roberts urged the U.S. Trade Representative to take action on this very matter. Roberts has also worked closely with Kansas farmers to advocate for U.S. wheat.

'The opening of the Brazilian TRQ represents a big win in challenging economic times for Kansas wheat farmers,' said the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers. 'Due to the efforts of U.S. Wheat Associates and USTR representatives working directly with Brazil on this issue, our farmers will now have the opportunity to compete on an even playing field, giving Brazilian millers and bakers high quality wheat that's an ideal fit for their market.'

-30-

Press Contact

Meghan Cline