Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chairman Roberts: More Kansas Wheat to go to Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:25pm EST
11.14.19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, applauded today's Trump administration announcement that Brazil has implemented its long-awaited annual duty-free tariff rate quota (TRQ) of 750,000 metric tons of wheat imports.

'At a time of low prices and trade uncertainty, this is welcome news to U.S. wheat growers, especially in Kansas, the largest wheat producing state,' said Roberts. 'For decades, Brazil has not lived up to its WTO commitment, and I'm pleased that Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Perdue were able to see this through and hold Brazil accountable.'

In 1994, when Brazil acceded to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the country agreed to establish a 750,000 metric ton duty-free TRQ for wheat. However, until today's announcement, exports of U.S. wheat into Brazil have faced a 10 percent duty.

In February, Senator Roberts urged the U.S. Trade Representative to take action on this very matter. Roberts has also worked closely with Kansas farmers to advocate for U.S. wheat.

'The opening of the Brazilian TRQ represents a big win in challenging economic times for Kansas wheat farmers,' said the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers. 'Due to the efforts of U.S. Wheat Associates and USTR representatives working directly with Brazil on this issue, our farmers will now have the opportunity to compete on an even playing field, giving Brazilian millers and bakers high quality wheat that's an ideal fit for their market.'

-30-

Press Contact

Meghan Cline

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 19:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pBLON HLDG : BLOCKCHAIN HOLDINGS CAPITAL VENTURES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:01pStocks, yields fall as China slowdown deepens
RE
02:59pFed's Kaplan says strong consumer will help the U.S. economy avoid recession in 2020
RE
02:54pEuropean pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy
RE
02:51pCanada telcos to push back against government bid to cut wireless bills
RE
02:49pRussia's Putin - Saudi Arabia taking tough stance on OPEC deal
RE
02:48pASTON BAY : Announces Revised Terms For Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
02:47pCISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : The Canadian Steel Bridge Competition
PU
02:40pFED'S BULLARD : 'More normal' yield curve bullish sign for 2020
RE
02:38pBANCO DE MEXICO : The target for the overnight interbank funding rate is decreased by 25 basis points
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group