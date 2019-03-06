Chalice Financial Network : Partners With Orion Advisor Services To Provide Independent Financial Advisors With Discounted Access To Industry Leading Business Administration Software

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalice Financial Network™ ("Chalice," "CFN" or "the firm"), a first of its kind Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based member benefit organization for independent financial advisors, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Orion Advisor Services. The new partnership provides CFN members with discounted access to the industry leader for business administration software. CFN members can now utilize the full suite of Orion services, encompassing performance reports, billing, trade order management, business intelligence and more.

The new strategic partnership underscores Chalice's continued success in leveraging its scale and relationships to deliver significantly discounted access to leading third-party providers of technology, asset management, wealth management and business enterprise solutions to its members, who are independent financial advisors of all business models and firm affiliations throughout the country. Chalice's members can access as many – or as few – of the services offered by the organization as they choose, without traditional IBD or RIA affiliation agreements and related costs.

Derek Bruton, the President of Chalice Financial Network, said, "From the start, we set out to establish relationships with service providers that would drive the greatest value for independent advisors as financial advice professionals, and as business owners, and to bring these services together on our digital marketplace, the Chalice Advisor Exchange™ (CAEx). Over the years, Orion's award-winning suite of services has become indispensable to many of the most successful independent advisor practices across the country. The addition of Orion's solutions to our platform vastly enhances the ability of CFN members to automate their back-office needs and to drive efficiencies that can lead to growth in revenues and profits. Best of all, because CFN is an unbundled a la carte platform, Orion is now available to our members regardless of their RIA or broker-dealer affiliation."

Eric Clarke, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Advisor Services, also has joined the Chalice Advisory Board (CAB). The mission of the CAB is to ensure that CFN members receive unparalleled solutions and services that enable them to move their businesses forward and to serve as an incubator for ideas that serve as the foundation for groundbreaking thought leadership for Chalice members, furnished at industry gatherings, and in published articles and via social media initiatives.

Mr. Clarke said, "Orion Advisor Services and Chalice Financial Network share the goal of always seeking new ways to add value for independent financial advisors. Chalice's leadership team understands that technology and business services must constantly adapt to meet the needs of financial professionals who dedicate themselves to creating solutions for the savers and investors of America. Orion is proud to be on CFN, and I am proud to be on the CAB."

Orion also is a Platinum Sponsor of the Chalice-hosted, five-city roadshow that kicked off February 21 in Los Angeles and continued February 28 in Phoenix. The next stops in the roadshow will be March 14 in Dallas, March 21 in Atlanta and March 28 in New York. The roadshow is reaching hundreds of independent financial advisors from dozens of broker-dealers, Super-OSJs, RIAs and aggregators across the nation. These advisors are discovering an unprecedented industry model: the member benefit organization that helps them develop a community of like-minded professionals while leveraging scale to deliver technology-based services and support that boosts their operational efficiency and enterprise value.

Mr. Bruton concluded, "Chalice is honored to partner with such a well-recognized and innovative service provider as Orion. We also greatly appreciate Eric's eagerness to contribute his expertise and perspective to the Chalice Advisory Board. This shines as a gold standard for all future strategic alliances we will forge for the benefit of our members."

About Chalice Financial Network™

Chalice Financial Network ("Chalice") is a San Diego-based, leading provider of third-party technology, asset management, wealth management and business enterprise solutions for independent financial advisors across the country, delivered through an exclusive membership structure. Chalice is the Holy Grail for Wealth Advisors™ due to its ability to aggregate and integrate all the tools and technology, products and services a wealth advisor needs throughout the lifecycle of a successful independent business, by accessing Chalice Advisor Exchange™, its single sign-on shared services digital marketplace and fintech platform.

For more information, please visit www.chalicefn.com .

About Orion Advisor Services

Orion Advisor Services, LLC is the premier portfolio accounting service provider for advisors. Our firm has unique insights into the advisory profession because it was founded for investment advisors by an investment advisor in 1999. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully customizable technology solutions that advisors need to help grow their businesses over the long term. The firm's technology solutions empower more than $750 billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more, please visit www.orionadvisor.com or follow Orion news and insights via this blog .

Chalice Media Contacts

Joseph Kuo / Chris Latham

Haven Tower Group

424 652 6520 ext 101 or ext 105

jkuo@haventower.com or clatham@haventower.com

Orion Media Contact

Jimmy Moock

Gregory FCA

610-228-2125

jimmy@gregoryfca.com

SOURCE Chalice Financial Network