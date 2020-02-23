Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Challenge Met: Regional Dialogue during an Outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 11:39pm EST

The first cluster of APEC meetings in 2020 was received by a regional outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus that has already affected thousands. The global community was just coming to terms with the potential effects of COVID-19's spread when activities among officials from around the Asia-Pacific region began on 3 February 2020 herein Putrajaya.

APEC working groups and committees still met, however, to discuss work plans and agendas to be advanced in 2020, a red-letter year for APEC. The meetings covered many topics, such as trade and investment, structural reform, business mobility, sustainable development, and corruption.

Among the groups that met was the APEC Health Working Group, which traces its origins to the multilateral response to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak 18 years ago, and whose continued activity has just become a regional first priority.

According to the Chair of APEC Senior Officials, Mr Hairil Yahri Yaacob, the fact that APEC members came together despite the health scare proved the solidarity and resilience of the region, and was an example of how economies can rise together to shared challenges.

'I would like to express our appreciation to APEC member economies that put their faith in Malaysia's leadership and made it a point to participate in the meetings,' said Mr Yaacob, during his opening remarks opening the First Senior Officials Meeting of APEC 2020.

He emphasised that the well-being of the people was given utmost priority and various safety and precautionary measures were put in place to ensure these gatherings went smoothly.

He noted that Malaysia, as host, even took advantage of advancements in technology to make remote participation through videoconferencing a seamless experience. This enabled members who could not travel due to health-related domestic issues to participate remotely from various cities in other economies.

'Throughout these 17 days, we saw participation from various stakeholders in meetings, workshops, activities and side events,' Yaacob said. 'We also saw strong collaboration between the public and private sectors especially during policy dialogues.'

'This was something that Malaysia did not anticipate but we managed to put in place necessary measures to mitigate the situation,' Yaacob said. 'In managing the risks and threats of this virus, the APEC 2020 Secretariat worked very closely with the Ministry of Health Malaysia and other relevant authorities to ensure the safety of delegates and all parties involved in the meetings.'


APEC Senior Officials

For more:

The complete list of meetings held in Putrajaya can be viewed here.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Masyitha Baziad +65 9137 3886 at mb@apec.orgMichael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at mc@apec.org

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:39pCHALLENGE MET : Regional Dialogue during an Outbreak
PU
11:33pTeck drops C$20.6 billion oil sands Frontier project, to take writedown
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:03pThai January exports show surprise 3.4% year-on-year rise
RE
10:15pDoes the U.S. Need a National Digital Currency? -2-
DJ
10:15pDoes the U.S. Need a National Digital Currency? -- Journal Report
DJ
09:49pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Communiqué, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Riyadh. (Feb. 22-23, 2020)
PU
09:34pVirus spread beyond China drives investors to dollars
RE
09:32pOil prices skid on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
4SK HYNIX INC : South Korea stocks tumble 3%, won hits six-month low on spike in virus cases
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD : KOREAN AIR LINES : South Korean airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most virus..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group