Challenges in Sustainable Packaging: Infiniti Research Reveals Ways to Overcome Them

Making the first best impression is crucial in the case of product
packaging to attract customers. The moment a product reaches a retail
shelf, it becomes vital for it to catch the eye of the customer. Product
packaging plays a prime factor in shaping the perception of a customer.
With technology and globalization, the customers have become exposed to
the market and are more aware of the changing trends. The changing
environmental conditions have also made the consumers more responsible
and have compelled them to switch to non-degradable products like
plastic. Consequently, companies have now started implementing
“sustainable-packaging” measures in their processes. This transition has
also forced companies to re-invent their packaging design and undertake
sustainable packaging measures.
"Companies must consult experts before choosing sustainable
packaging for their firms as business is all about choosing what is
right for the brand,” says an expert from Infiniti Research.
Continue reading to know more about the challenges businesses
face while shifting to sustainable packaging designs or request
a free proposal.
Strategies Companies Must Follow Before
Switching to Sustainable Packaging:
Cost concerns
Reducing costs and maximizing profits are the major aim of any
establishment. Most of the businesses try to achieve it without
compromising on the quality of the packaging design. While implementing
sustainable packaging, the cost of the materials increases, which may
cost the companies in the long run. To know about our portfolio of
solutions for the packaging industry, get
in touch with our analysts
Product safety
The primary idea of packaging is to ensure the intact delivery of
products. Sustainable packaging design uses recyclable and reusable
materials which may prove inefficient for the safety of the product. For
materials which may prove inefficient for the safety of the product.
space, consult
with our industry experts
Unwillingness of customers to pay more
Moving to sustainable packaging changes the overall cost of the company.
The cost incurred may not be very high but definitely higher than
traditional packaging designs. The consumers are made to bear the extra
costs by companies to maintain their profit levels. As a result, the
customers start feeling overcharged, leading to a loss of revenues in
the long run.
sustainable packaging access
the full article here!
