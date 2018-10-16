Challenges in Sustainable Packaging: Infiniti Research Reveals Ways to Overcome Them

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the strategies that companies must follow to overcome the challenges in sustainable packaging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015006010/en/

Challenges in sustainable packaging (Graphic: Business Wire)

Making the first best impression is crucial in the case of product packaging to attract customers. The moment a product reaches a retail shelf, it becomes vital for it to catch the eye of the customer. Product packaging plays a prime factor in shaping the perception of a customer. With technology and globalization, the customers have become exposed to the market and are more aware of the changing trends. The changing environmental conditions have also made the consumers more responsible and have compelled them to switch to non-degradable products like plastic. Consequently, companies have now started implementing “sustainable-packaging” measures in their processes. This transition has also forced companies to re-invent their packaging design and undertake sustainable packaging measures.

"Companies must consult experts before choosing sustainable packaging for their firms as business is all about choosing what is right for the brand,” says an expert from Infiniti Research.

Continue reading to know more about the challenges businesses face while shifting to sustainable packaging designs or request a free proposal.

Strategies Companies Must Follow Before Switching to Sustainable Packaging:

Cost concerns

Reducing costs and maximizing profits are the major aim of any establishment. Most of the businesses try to achieve it without compromising on the quality of the packaging design. While implementing sustainable packaging, the cost of the materials increases, which may cost the companies in the long run. To know about our portfolio of solutions for the packaging industry, get in touch with our analysts

Product safety

The primary idea of packaging is to ensure the intact delivery of products. Sustainable packaging design uses recyclable and reusable materials which may prove inefficient for the safety of the product. For more information on the trends and challenges affecting this market space, consult with our industry experts

Unwillingness of customers to pay more

Moving to sustainable packaging changes the overall cost of the company. The cost incurred may not be very high but definitely higher than traditional packaging designs. The consumers are made to bear the extra costs by companies to maintain their profit levels. As a result, the customers start feeling overcharged, leading to a loss of revenues in the long run. To read the complete list of challenges facing sustainable packaging access the full article here!

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015006010/en/