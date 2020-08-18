Log in
Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Acquires Hustle

08/18/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Hustle’s Scalable Platform Poised to Enhance Interactions Between People and Organizations Globally

Hustle, a peer-to-peer (“P2P”) text messaging platform, today announced that Social Capital, the technology holding company founded by Chamath Palihapitiya that supports innovative companies in areas including healthcare, artificial intelligence, climate change and space, has acquired the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Steven Pease, Chief Executive Officer, and the Hustle management team will continue in their roles.

Founded in 2014, Hustle offers peer-to-peer text communication tools that create important human connections between organizations and their contacts. Hustle’s unique, TCPA compliant platform allows for authentic, two-way conversations that develop and strengthen connections over text messaging, eliminating barriers and igniting support for advocacy groups, fundraising, admissions and recruiting. Organizations using the Hustle platform include the American Federation of Teachers, Thistle, Sierra Club and New York University.

“Over four years ago, Chamath had the confidence to be one of the first investors in Hustle and we are humbled by his conviction in our platform,” said Steven Pease, Chief Executive Officer. “Our founding vision was a world where organizations are stronger because they can meaningfully connect with people. In today’s climate, Hustle is poised to play an increased role in the communities and networks we support and engagement on our platform has never been greater.”

Chamath Palihapitiya said, “Hustle is uniquely positioned to rethink the way we engage with organizations and companies across the globe. As a scalable mobile platform that leverages machine learning to process billions of interactions at a time, Hustle can refine these critical interactions and foster greater connectivity between community-based organizations, non-profits, corporations and the people they serve. I look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

About Hustle

Hustle is a peer-to-peer (P2P) messaging platform with a mission to strengthen relationships by scaling genuine human conversation. Since 2014, Hustle has helped hundreds of relationship-driven clients initiate more than 85 million personal texting conversations within their communities. Hustle is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Washington D.C. For more information on Hustle, visit www.hustle.com.


© Business Wire 2020
