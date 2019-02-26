Log in
Chamber of Digital Commerce Expands Leadership Team

02/26/2019 | 09:31am EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s leading blockchain trade association, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Eric Fredell as Vice President of Member Services and Patrick South as Vice President of Business Development.

The Chamber represents more than 200-member companies, from startups to multinational organizations, which are innovating in and developing solutions in the blockchain and digital asset space. One of the Chamber’s key goals in 2019 is to call among the highest level of U.S. government to recognize the growth of blockchain as a national priority. The addition of these two dynamic leaders will be key in the Chamber achieving its mission.

“The Chamber’s membership drives our many initiatives and we have grown significantly since our inception in 2014. I’m pleased to welcome Eric Fredell to our team to help us grow and expand our membership program,” said Perianne Boring, founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “I am also excited to welcome Patrick South to our team. The Chamber will greatly benefit from his wealth of experience and shared values for innovation and creativity.”

Eric Fredell joins the Chamber as Vice President of Member Services. Prior to the Chamber, he was Vice President of Membership at the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), a trade association serving software and digital content companies in financial services, education and media industries. Previously, he also served for 10 years at the U.S. Department of State and Commerce, working on a range of international trade policy issues and export promotion programs.

Patrick South joins the Chamber as the Vice President of Development. Previously, he was the blockchain practice lead at Accenture Federal Services where he helped clients move beyond traditional technology strategies by shifting to innovative architectures, methods and tools which drive new capabilities, value and outcomes. South has spent the majority of his career focused on the defense sector and intelligence community and brings a wealth of program management experience and systems development knowledge to the Chamber.

Meet the Chamber team at the DC Blockchain Summit, March 6-7, 2019. The Summit is the organization’s annual gathering held in partnership with Georgetown University’s Center for Financial Markets and Policy.

Learn more about the Chamber of Digital Commerce, membership, and its core initiatives and advocacy efforts at digitalchamber.org.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce
Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit: DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on: @DigitalChamber.

Media Contact
Marie Knowles
+1 202.656.8037
marie@digitalchamber.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
