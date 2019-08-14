Chamber of Digital Commerce Publishes Series of Reports As Resource for The Token Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s first and largest trade organization for the blockchain and digital asset community, is introducing its second edition of “Understanding Digital Tokens,” a series of reports focused on the rapidly evolving token landscape.



This new series is a follow-on installment to the initial report released by the Chamber’s Token Alliance last year. The second edition will be released to provide the industry and policymakers with an even deeper dive into the overall regulatory and market landscape of the token ecosystem.

“We are in a moment when technological advancement is pushing the boundaries of decades-long established law. These laws were made at a time when tokenized assets and instantaneous digital transfers of value were not contemplated. It is exciting to be a part of it, but it also entails risks,” said Amy Davine Kim, chief policy officer, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “We view this as an important resource to provide policymakers, regulators, and practitioners with the tools to make informed decisions when engaging in the token economy.”

To facilitate the development of token businesses as well as minimize incidents of fraud and compliance challenges, the next edition of the series will tackle a number of issues impacting this ecosystem.

The series will roll-out over the next few weeks, starting with the following:

Considerations and Guidelines for Securities and Non-Securities Tokens





– describes securities tokens with corresponding guidelines related to the legal and regulatory frameworks that apply to them. It also details the application of the securities laws, regulations, and rules of the United States for the issuance and trading of tokenized securities. Market Overviews and Trends in Token Project Fundraising Events – presents economic and market trends, facts, and figures from 2013 to the present to better understand the scope of the growing token evolution.

Future segments of the series will include:

Considerations and Guidelines for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (CFT)





Considerations and Guidelines for Consumer Protection





Considerations and Guidelines for Advancing Cyber Security in the Token Economy





Global Legal Landscapes Governing Digital Tokens

To view the series, visit the "Token Policy Guidelines & Resources" page

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit: DigitalChamber.org , and follow us @DigitalChamber.

