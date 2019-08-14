Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chamber of Digital Commerce Publishes Series of Reports As Resource for The Token Ecosystem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s first and largest trade organization for the blockchain and digital asset community, is introducing its second edition of “Understanding Digital Tokens,” a series of reports focused on the rapidly evolving token landscape.

This new series is a follow-on installment to the initial report released by the Chamber’s Token Alliance last year. The second edition will be released to provide the industry and policymakers with an even deeper dive into the overall regulatory and market landscape of the token ecosystem.

“We are in a moment when technological advancement is pushing the boundaries of decades-long established law. These laws were made at a time when tokenized assets and instantaneous digital transfers of value were not contemplated. It is exciting to be a part of it, but it also entails risks,” said Amy Davine Kim, chief policy officer, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “We view this as an important resource to provide policymakers, regulators, and practitioners with the tools to make informed decisions when engaging in the token economy.”

To facilitate the development of token businesses as well as minimize incidents of fraud and compliance challenges, the next edition of the series will tackle a number of issues impacting this ecosystem.

The series will roll-out over the next few weeks, starting with the following:

  • Considerations and Guidelines for Securities and Non-Securities Tokens – describes securities tokens with corresponding guidelines related to the legal and regulatory frameworks that apply to them. It also details the application of the securities laws, regulations, and rules of the United States for the issuance and trading of tokenized securities. 

  • Market Overviews and Trends in Token Project Fundraising Events – presents economic and market trends, facts, and figures from 2013 to the present to better understand the scope of the growing token evolution.

Future segments of the series will include:

  • Considerations and Guidelines for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (CFT)

  • Considerations and Guidelines for Consumer Protection

  • Considerations and Guidelines for Advancing Cyber Security in the Token Economy

  • Global Legal Landscapes Governing Digital Tokens

To view the series, visit the "Token Policy Guidelines & Resources" page and follow the Chamber on Twitter @digitalchamber and LinkedIn for details on the publication of future segments.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce 
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit: DigitalChamber.org, and follow us @DigitalChamber.

Media Contact
Marie Knowles
+1 202.656.8037

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cd375d7-bc6a-458c-a2b4-cb115a8f5853

marie@digitalchamber.org

Primary Logo

Understanding Digital Tokens Cover

The Chamber of Digital Commerce is introducing its second edition of “Understanding Digital Tokens,” a series of reports focused on the rapidly evolving token landscape

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : launches Inform Inspect™ digital asset inspection system Houston, June 27, 2019 – International, Inc., ha
PU
12:52pTREND TALK : Close out summer with warm weather beauty trends from JCPenney
PU
12:51pNHPCO Launches My Hospice Ambassadors Program
GL
12:48pMOTOROLA : 'Connected by Safety', Latin America Children Learning How to Identify and Respond to Emergencies
AQ
12:48pAUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches TV Service in Ancram and Austerlitz, New York, over New Fiber-to-the-Premises Network > Consolidated Communications
AQ
12:46pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc.
BU
12:46pUnited Health Products Announces Completion of Pathology and Study of Preclinical Bone Application of HemoStyp®
GL
12:46pTHE DVI GROUP : Named on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
12:44pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt plc
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil slumps more than 4% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group