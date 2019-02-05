Log in
Chamber of Digital Commerce Unites with Blockchain Association of Canada to Jointly Expand Advocacy Mission

02/05/2019 | 09:02am EST

WASHINGTON, DC and OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- --via Blockchain Wire-- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s first and largest blockchain trade association, has united with the Blockchain Association of Canada (BAC), which will now be called the Chamber of Digital Commerce Canada.

The Chamber of Digital Commerce launched in July 2014 and has seen more than 100 percent growth for the last four consecutive years. Today, the Chamber represents over 200 companies that are investing in and innovating with blockchain technology.

Tanya Woods — a world-class legal and policy strategist and executive director of the BAC — will now serve as managing director of the Chamber of Digital Commerce Canada, leading the organization’s operations from Ottawa. Woods’ experience includes championing Canada’s digital innovation ecosystem, domestically and globally, for the Government of Canada and for multinational companies including BCE, Microsoft and Nintendo.

“Bringing our two organizations under the same banner sends a powerful message to our respective members, blockchain ecosystem participants, and policymakers,” said Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “Tanya brings more than a decade of strategic advocacy experience and is a trusted advisor to the blockchain community and the Canadian Government at the highest levels. She is a strong advocate for the Canadian blockchain community.”


“Canada is a leader when it comes to driving innovation, entrepreneurship and the digital economy,” said Woods. “Canada’s blockchain leaders and government would like to see a strong and coordinated blockchain ecosystem that is ready and able to effectively collaborate with policymakers to ensure the industry in Canada will thrive.”


Some of the most prominent and forward-thinking blockchain innovators in the world call Canada home. The country’s strong policy commitments to supporting innovation and the digital economy attract global blockchain innovators and investors alike.


“It has been such an honor to see the evolution of the Blockchain Association of Canada,” said Kyle Kemper, chairman of the board for the Blockchain Association of Canada. “Earlier this year it became clear that we need to elevate representation for Canada’s blockchain stakeholders to ensure that Canada can continue to succeed as a leading blockchain hub.”


“Canada is well positioned to be a global leader in the burgeoning blockchain economy,” said Don Tapscott, executive chairman of the Blockchain Research Institute and advisory board member of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “It is critical for Canada to have a unified local community driving blockchain adoption and I am pleased to see the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s investment in the Canadian blockchain economy.”


About the Chamber of Digital Commerce
The Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber is the founder of the Token Alliance, Blockchain Intellectual Property Council, Smart Contracts Alliance, Blockchain Alliance, Global Blockchain Forum and many other key industry initiatives.  For more information, please visit DigitalChamber.org, and follow us: @DigitalChamber and @DigiChamberCDN.

Media Contact:
Marie Knowles
+1-202-656-8037
marie@digitalchamber.org

CDC.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
