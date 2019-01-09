Log in
Chamberlain Group Acquires Tend and Lockitron Adding Video, Connected Lock and AI To Expand myQ Access Solutions Leadership

01/09/2019 | 03:22pm EST

Oak Brook, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chamberlain Group (CGI), a global leader in access solutions that is well established in the Internet of Things (IoT) space with myQ, has acquired Tend, a video AI and platform company with a proven record of delivering advanced solutions, and Lockitron, an early innovator in connected lock technologies.

0_medium_BLUErgb_CGIlogo.jpg


“We know families enter and exit their homes through their garage doors multiple times a day,” said JoAnna Sohovich, CEO of CGI. “Our myQ technology allows homeowners to monitor and control access from their smartphone. Adding video, connected locks and enhanced artificial intelligence to our access solutions will provide even further peace of mind as homeowners connect to their homes and loved ones.”

Tend has been delivering video solutions for 11 years. With proven expertise in scalable cloud services as well as edge AI deployment experiences, their focus is to provide well-integrated solutions that make video and intelligence accessible to everyone—serving a mission of helping users tend to what matters most.

Tend will integrate with myQ—current and new Tend customers will begin to see added benefits of myQ functionality. Current and new myQ users will be able to link a Tend video camera to capture footage of their garage door opening and closing, and importantly the people who are coming and going from their homes.

“We have always been focused on the end-user experience and believe our video capabilities will both enhance CGI’s portfolio of access solutions and continue to drive more value for our customers,” said Herman Yau, founder of Tend. “We are excited to be part of CGI—a family-owned company with resources, partners and a values-driven culture that closely aligns with Tend’s passion to make a positive impact in our customers’ lives. Now with CGI, we can tend together at a larger scale!”

Sohovich noted that Herman Yau will maintain his role as Tend General Manager and lead the video and AI platforms.

The Lockitron connected lock portfolio, whose founding development dates back to 2010, provides keyless access to your home from your smartphone using Bluetooth or the Cloud. The Lockitron line includes the keyless access lock, the Bolt, and the Bridge for away from home status and control. “As pioneers of the smart lock industry, we're excited to see Lockitron join CGI’s broader myQ access platform given their track record of safety and trust in the home,” Cameron Robertson, Co-Founder & CEO at Apigy Inc.

Chamberlain Group looks forward to incorporating Lockitron access technology into a more holistic, connected home experience, bringing together garage and residential door smartphone access controls for home owners and partners. “We are very excited about this strategic acquisition and complementary addition to our myQ family. Lockitron provides convenient home access security and new functionality to test and launch a broader array of new innovative solutions,” said Cory Sorice, Vice President & General Manager, Emerging Business, Chamberlain Group.

“We continue to build capabilities and features our customers need to stay connected,” Sohovich added. “Our recent acquisitions and partnerships further our leadership in smart technology for access solutions.”

Emily Davis
Chamberlain Group
6302076895
edavis@chamberlain.com

