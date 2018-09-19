Chambersburg Hospital Sets New Standard for Environmental Cleanliness; Decreases C.diff Infection Rates with Germ-Zapping Robots

Chambersburg
Hospital received the Healthgrades Distinguished Hospital Award for
Clinical Excellence™ (2017 and 2018) while also being named one of
Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for Coronary Intervention,
Orthopedic Surgery, Pulmonary Care, and Critical Care in 2018. As
evidence of its ongoing commitment to patient safety, Chambersburg
Hospital invested in state-of-the-art Xenex LightStrike
Germ-Zapping Robots for room disinfection and make their utilization its
environmental standard of care.
LightStrike
robots emit intense, pulsed
xenon ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly and effectively disinfects
patient rooms of hard to kill pathogens such as Clostridium difficile (C.diff),
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and
Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE). After a room is manually cleaned
by a member of the hospital’s Environmental Services team, a robot is
wheeled in and run for 5 minutes on each side of the patient bed. The
robot bathes the room in intense UV light, leaving any remaining
pathogens nowhere to hide. The robot does not require warm-up or
cool-down time, so once a disinfection cycle is finished it is
immediately available for transport to the next room.
“The microorganisms that cause infections are becoming resistant to
cleaning chemicals and antibiotics, so we recognized the need for new
weapons to fight them. We are using the LightStrike robots on our 6
highest risk units after every discharge to provide a properly
disinfected room for the next patient. So far, we have seen a 50%
reduction in C.diff rates and we are very proud of the work our
team is doing to get our patients home as quickly and safely as
possible,” says Ruth Freshman, Infection Preventionist at Chambersburg
Hospital.
Chambersburg Hospital originally purchased three robots and closely
monitored utilization and the robots’ impact on infection rates. After
seeing initial positive infection reduction results, they added three
more robots to disinfect additional rooms and areas within the facility.
With the rise of superbugs, hospitals are increasingly adopting
LightStrike pulsed xenon UV technology as standard of care to help
ensure a clean and safe environment for their patients. LightStrike
robots are now in over 400 hospitals, and the robots have been credited
in multiple peer-reviewed,
published studies with helping hospitals decrease C.diff,
MRSA and Surgical Site Infection rates by 46% - 100%.
“We are honored to be one of Chambersburg Hospital’s infection
prevention partners,” says Irene Hahn, vice president of sales and
account management for Xenex. “After carefully reviewing the scientific
evidence from other facilities that are using LightStrike robots,
Chambersburg Hospital made the initial investment to deploy our
technology. Within a few months, they see saw a positive impact on their
infection rates and expanded the program. The robots have paid for
themselves as a result of fewer infections – which is what we
consistently hear from other hospitals around the U.S. We are proud to
honor them as a Visionary Hospital for the outstanding work they are
doing to set new standards for patient care.”
According to Xenex, Visionary
Hospitals are defined as hospitals that 1. Make patient safety a top
priority; 2. Seek out and implement technologies with multiple proven
outcomes published in peer reviewed publications; 3. Follow manufacturer
recommended best practices; 4. Publicize and share results to improve
best practices for all hospitals; 5. Openly share their data for their
benefit and the benefit of all mankind.
About Chambersburg Hospital
Chambersburg Hospital is part of Summit Health, a nonprofit health
system that is dedicated to building a healthier community. As Franklin
County's leading healthcare provider, Summit Health operates two
award-winning hospitals in Chambersburg and Waynesboro, 33 outpatient
specialty and primary-care practices throughout Franklin County, lab and
imaging services, a fitness center, and two walk-in care centers. Visit SummitHealth.org.
About Xenex Disinfection Services
Xenex's patented Full SpectrumTM pulsed xenon UV room
disinfection system is used for the advanced disinfection of healthcare
facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use, the Xenex system has
proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning operations. Xenex’s
mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly
microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections (HAIs). The
company is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare
Partners, Piper Jaffray Merchant Services, Malin Corporation, Battery
Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II and RK
Ventures. For more information, visit Xenex.com.
