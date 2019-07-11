Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Champion ONE : Launches Channel ONE Partner Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Champion ONE, a leading supplier of open optical network solutions, is announcing the launch of Channel ONE, a new global partner program. This program offers a unique opportunity for high-growth companies in the network consulting and reseller space to work with an established solutions provider to help define and build a mutually beneficial partnership.

Channel ONE offers a fresh approach to channel programs, built upon a true two-way partnership of sharing business opportunities. Companies who offer their customers one-stop service for strategic consulting, network design/architecture, and production selection and fulfillment are ideal candidates to become Channel ONE Advisors at the Silver, Gold, or Platinum levels. In addition to a competitive pricing structure, benefits can include engineering resources, specialized training bootcamps, co-branded marketing collateral, and much more. Channel ONE also includes incentives for distributor and referral partners.

“Over the past three years, Champion ONE has been a terrific channel partner,” said Trey Hall, CTO of Walker and Associates. “Through participating at each other’s company events and co-presenting at regional industry events, we’ve built a strong working relationship on trust and shared values. We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership and enjoying new benefits from the new Channel ONE program.”

Wade Wiant— who has over 25 years of experience managing partner networks at IBM, SoftwareAG, and other technology companies— joined Champion ONE earlier this year to develop and lead the Channel ONE initiative.

“Champion ONE continues to expand partnerships across all fronts, including supply chain, technology development, and go-to-market initiatives. We are creating a powerful ecosystem to support our growing worldwide customer base with innovative solutions,” explained John Jutila, CEO of Champion ONE, and previously a global strategic alliance and partner executive for Nokia. “Channel ONE integrates our sales partnership efforts under one umbrella while assuring strategic alignment with our partners for maximum effectiveness.”

For more information on how to become a Channel ONE partner, please contact channeloneinfo@championone.com.

About Champion ONE

Champion ONE is a global supplier of open standards-based, carrier-grade network solutions for clients in the service provider, enterprise, data center, healthcare, education and government sectors. The company's open port transceivers, optical network solutions, and open network switches are optimized for interoperability with the industry's leading OEM platforms. For additional information about Champion ONE, call 800-860-7466, visit our website, or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aBENUE : DPR seals 3 fuel stations
AQ
10:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Zola says Chelsea got rid of Sarri too soon
AQ
10:21aBOUYGUES : Richard Branson, Chamath Palihapitiya partner to take space tourism company Virgin Galactic public
AQ
10:21aKELANI CABLES : 'Kelani Shakthi' energising Northern youth bestows certificates to 3rd batch, enrols 4th batch
AQ
10:21aSAMPATH BANK : National Chamber and Sampath Bank workshops on 'Start Your Own Business'
AQ
10:21aSHANGRI LA HOTEL PUBLIC : Lawyer caught in Shangri-La bomb demands Rs. 500 m in damages from Govt.
AQ
10:21aSIAM CITY CEMENT PCL : Top teams advance to semi-finals in MCA 'F' division 25-Over League
AQ
10:21aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:21aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10:21aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2Oil hits six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About