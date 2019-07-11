Champion ONE : Launches Channel ONE Partner Program

Champion ONE, a leading supplier of open optical network solutions, is announcing the launch of Channel ONE, a new global partner program. This program offers a unique opportunity for high-growth companies in the network consulting and reseller space to work with an established solutions provider to help define and build a mutually beneficial partnership.

Channel ONE offers a fresh approach to channel programs, built upon a true two-way partnership of sharing business opportunities. Companies who offer their customers one-stop service for strategic consulting, network design/architecture, and production selection and fulfillment are ideal candidates to become Channel ONE Advisors at the Silver, Gold, or Platinum levels. In addition to a competitive pricing structure, benefits can include engineering resources, specialized training bootcamps, co-branded marketing collateral, and much more. Channel ONE also includes incentives for distributor and referral partners.

“Over the past three years, Champion ONE has been a terrific channel partner,” said Trey Hall, CTO of Walker and Associates. “Through participating at each other’s company events and co-presenting at regional industry events, we’ve built a strong working relationship on trust and shared values. We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership and enjoying new benefits from the new Channel ONE program.”

Wade Wiant— who has over 25 years of experience managing partner networks at IBM, SoftwareAG, and other technology companies— joined Champion ONE earlier this year to develop and lead the Channel ONE initiative.

“Champion ONE continues to expand partnerships across all fronts, including supply chain, technology development, and go-to-market initiatives. We are creating a powerful ecosystem to support our growing worldwide customer base with innovative solutions,” explained John Jutila, CEO of Champion ONE, and previously a global strategic alliance and partner executive for Nokia. “Channel ONE integrates our sales partnership efforts under one umbrella while assuring strategic alignment with our partners for maximum effectiveness.”

For more information on how to become a Channel ONE partner, please contact channeloneinfo@championone.com.

About Champion ONE

Champion ONE is a global supplier of open standards-based, carrier-grade network solutions for clients in the service provider, enterprise, data center, healthcare, education and government sectors. The company's open port transceivers, optical network solutions, and open network switches are optimized for interoperability with the industry's leading OEM platforms. For additional information about Champion ONE, call 800-860-7466, visit our website, or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

