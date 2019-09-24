Champion Technology : Form of proxy for use at the special general meeting (the "SGM") to be held on Monday, 21 October 2019 (or any adjournment thereof)

CHAMPION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

冠 軍 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 92)

Form of proxy for use at the special general meeting (the "SGM") to be held on

Monday, 21 October 2019 (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We1, of

being the registered holder(s) of2shares of HK$0.10

each in the share capital of Champion Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE SGM3&4 or

of

as my/our proxy to attend the SGM of the Company to be held at Rooms 1-2, United Conference Centre, 10/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Monday, 21 October 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (and any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the SGM dated 25 September 2019 (the "Notice") and at the SGM (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution as indicated below or, if no indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR5&6 AGAINST5&6

To approve, confirm and ratify the agreement for sale and purchase dated 8 August 2019 entered into between Vast Acute Holdings Limited, Hero King Holdings Limited and Lucky Edge Holdings Limited, Sonic Jet Limited and the Company in relation to the sale and purchase of the entire issued share capital of Crown Zone Development Limited, Ever Vast Development Limited and Wise Great Development Limited and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Dated this day of 2019. Signature7:

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . In the case of joint registered holders, the names of all joint registered holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the SGM is entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the SGM in person to represent the member. If any proxy other than the Chairperson of the SGM is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE SGM" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf at the SGM provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE SGM WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY.

ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her votes at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution(s) properly put to the SGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the SGM. All resolutions will be put to vote by way of poll at the SGM. Every member of the Company present in person (in the case of a member being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative) or by proxy shall have one vote for every fully paid share of the Company of which he/she/it is the holder. A person entitled to more than one vote on a poll need not use all his/her votes or cast all the votes he/she uses in the same way and in such cases, please state the relevant number of shares in the appropriate box(es) above. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM (i.e. at or before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, 19 October 2019 (Hong Kong time) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be)). No instrument appointing a proxy shall be valid after the expiration of 12 months from the date named in it as the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting where the meeting was originally held within 12 months from such date. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the SGM or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the SGM (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong