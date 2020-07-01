Champions + Legends : Announces Former Professional Football Player and Two-Time Super Bowl Champion James Harrison together with World's Strongest Man & TV Star Thor Björnsson as founding Athlete Partners

Hemp-Derived CBD Sports Supplement Products that Fuel Workouts and Expedite Recovery Offer Consumers Prizes with Pre-Orders and Unique Opportunities to Compete for Cash

Champions + Legends, a cutting edge manufacturer of CBD-based sports supplements for athletic preparation, performance and recovery, is proud to announce James Harrison, a two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time former all-pro football player, and Thor “The Mountain” Björnsson, winner of multiple Strongest Man competitions, world deadlift record holder, and actor in the international hit TV series, Game of Thrones, as founding athlete partners. Embodying the Champions + Legends brand, Harrison and Thor show great strength, commitment to their craft and an undeniable level of elite athletic performance that customers can relate to and appreciate.

Launching as a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brand, Champions + Legends offers a line of custom-formulated, full spectrum hemp-derived CBD products, designed to help all athletes, fitness fanatics and outdoor enthusiasts prepare, perform and recover from training and competing at a high level. Product is available for pre-order at a 25% discount now through July 10 on the Champions + Legends website (www.championsandlegends.com). Pre-orders will be shipped the week of July 27, 2020. To kick-off the partnership with Champions + Legends, partners James and Thor will each be offering their followers a chance to win a huge amount of giveaways, including a 1:1 virtual meet and greet with each athlete, a year’s worth of Champions + Legends product, $100 gift cards, free CBD products and a variety of branded merchandise.

“Champions + Legends impressed me with their ability to create strong products that are effective at helping my body recover between workouts. With Champions + Legends, I am able to stay in the gym longer and more often,” said James Harrison, retired NFL linebacker and two-time Super Bowl Champion. “As I get older, the recovery process is just as important as pushing weights and Champions + Legends products help me take my fitness to even higher levels.”

Each product is custom formulated to match the athletic journey through pre-workout preparation, real time workout performance and post workout recovery. All Champions + Legends products are made from high quality whole-plant hemp extracts, which importantly contain a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other minor but valuable hemp compounds. Additionally, all products use 100% certified USA grown CBD manufactured in Kentucky and Colorado.

“It’s not easy to set world records – your body and mind need to be in peak form. Champions + Legends products have become an essential tool of my workout regimen to help maintain optimal health,” stated Thor, the first man to win the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe’s Strongest Man and World’s Strongest Man in the same year. “Integrating products that are geared towards rest and recovery are vital for preventing injuries and allowing me to stay in the gym and continuously push myself to maximum capacity.”

Rooted in efficacy, consistency and quality, Champions + Legends devotes significant time, resources and technical expertise to research and development around creating ideal product formulations and formats for the varying needs of the motivated athletic consumer. Each product goes through a rigorous six-stage testing protocol to ensure consumers get the exact dosage indicated on the label with no deviation. The entire supply chain consistently employs top-rated industry standards to ensure the exact ingredients and dosage of every product. Champions + Legends will launch with eleven products across three series:

Prepare Series – Specifically designed to help elevate training to achieve results faster. Products in this series are a perfect complement to a workout regimen or pre-game routine, allowing you to purely focus on the task at hand.

– Specifically designed to help elevate training to achieve results faster. Products in this series are a perfect complement to a workout regimen or pre-game routine, allowing you to purely focus on the task at hand. Perform Series – A lighter approach to providing mid workout benefits from a carefully formulated product design that gives you the extra push needed to finish strong. Universally enjoyed by all and an athlete favorite.

– A lighter approach to providing mid workout benefits from a carefully formulated product design that gives you the extra push needed to finish strong. Universally enjoyed by all and an athlete favorite. Recover Series – A comprehensive collection of high potency CBD tools that are solely focused on giving you the tools you need to recover without losing a step. Champions + Legends athletes rely on our recovery products day in and day out.

According to the Brightfield Group, the CBD industry is on pace to eclipse $24 billion per year in sales by 2025. “Amidst the global demand for CBD products, Champions + Legends was created to serve as the most trustworthy and reliable source of CBD sports supplements,” said Sonny Mottahed, Founder & CEO. “Our focus is on building community, empowering our customers with knowledge and creating unique formulations designed for those who seek to optimize their physical and mental wellbeing so they can continue to challenge themselves each and every day.”

Champions + Legends is also focused on providing opportunities for individuals to showcase their skills and compete at a high level. Kicking off today, Champions + legends is launching its 1st Annual Champions + Legends $45,000 Sports Photo and Video Challenge for content creators, awarding 10 monthly prizes of $2,500 and a $500 audience vote prize. In 2021, Champions + Legends will host its Sixty Second Showdown event where one overall winner will receive a grand prize of $15,000 and a contract to be an official content creator for Champions + Legends in 2021. For more information visit https://championsandlegends.submittable.com/submit.

Champions + Legends produces CBD based sports supplements for athletic preparation, performance, and recovery. Champions + Legends uses CBD as the primary active ingredient in our custom formulated products offering a wide array of benefits for users seeking an edge in dealing with the physical and mental exertion that comes from training. Quality, trust and transparency are core to our company’s ethos, and we go to great lengths to ensure customer satisfaction. All our products are tested using a rigorous six phase testing protocol beginning at the point of harvest for our 100% certified organic hemp oil derived CBD through to final shipment. We are joined in our mission by a team of elite athletes who have achieved Champion and Legend status in their respective sports and remain warriors committed to excellence in all aspects of their lives.

