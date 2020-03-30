Champions + Legends : Launches $75,000 Weekly Warrior Challenge

Fitness Enthusiasts Challenged to Showcase Their Toughest Workouts to Win a Weekly $1,000 Cash Prize and a $25,000 Grand Prize

Champions + Legends, an athletic performance supplement brand dedicated to elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts and outdoor extremists, is launching a year-long, weekly social media contest for workout enthusiasts. The video-based contest will allow fans a chance to win a weekly $1,000 cash prize for doing what they love – working out and sharing it with the world. Additionally, the creators of the top 10 videos will then have the chance to compete for the grand prize of $25,000 at the Champions + Legends Sixty Second Showdown event. This marquee event will bring together athletes, content creators and other Champions + Legends community members to celebrate the spirit of competition and achievement. Winners will be judged on the athleticism, toughness and intensity of their video submission.

“Champions + Legends knows nothing can deter a true athlete from pursuing their sport,” said CEO, Sonny Mottahed. “We want to see what contestants can achieve when they commit to training as hard as possible regardless of the obstacles they must overcome. By highlighting these athletes and their inspirational videos we hope to encourage others to use this time to focus on positive pursuits.”

Champions + Legends recognizes that simple activities like sports and exercise have been impacted by the new challenges facing our country. As we all enact practices like “social distancing” to help keep us safe, athletes, fitness seekers and the generally health-conscious are needing to rethink their traditional in-gym physical fitness routines and find innovative ways to adapt their training methods at home. Champions + Legends knows a true athlete stops at nothing to reach greatness and it wants to recognize those to whom this opportunity means the most, with a solid reward and social media replay. Participants are asked to showcase their strength and ability by demonstrating how nothing will stop them from pursuing their athletic passions.

All video submissions must be up to one minute in length and showcase both the intensity and ingenuity it takes to train like a champion. Weekly winners will be recognized and cross-promoted across all the Champions + Legends social channels with one grand-prize winner destined to achieve legendary status.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

Register for the contest at: https://recover.championsandlegends.com/contestswwc/

Upload an up to 60-second video of original content to your social channel of choice (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, etc.)

Begin your video by clearly indicating this is your submission to the C+L Weekly Warrior Challenge

Entrants must tag and follow all Champions + Legends social channels

all Champions + Legends social channels Must also include the hashtags #CLWeeklyWarriorChallenge and #roadtoSSS

Deadline for the 1st Weekly Warrior Challenge submissions is Sunday, April 5 th at 11:59pm ET with the first winner announced the following day on Monday, April 6 th

at 11:59pm ET with the first winner announced the following day on Monday, April 6 Subsequent weeks will follow the same submission deadline of Sunday nights at 11:59pm ET with the weekly winner announced the next day, Monday at 6pm ET

FOLLOW US:

About Champions + Legends

Champions + Legends produces CBD based sports supplements for athletic preparation, performance and recovery. Champions + Legends uses CBD as the primary active ingredient in our custom formulated products offering a wide array of benefits for users seeking an edge in dealing with the physical and mental exertion that comes from training. Quality, trust and transparency are core to our company’s ethos, and we go to great lengths to ensure customer satisfaction. All our products are tested using a rigorous six phase testing protocol beginning at the point of harvest for our 100% certified organic hemp oil derived CBD through to final shipment. We are joined in our mission by a team of elite athletes who have achieved Champion and Legend status in their respective sports and remain warriors committed to excellence in all aspects of their lives.

