Chan Zuckerberg Biohub : and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Announce First-of-its-Kind “IDseq” Platform and Service to Enable Real-time Global Disease Surveillance and Prevention

Today the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub (Biohub) and the Chan Zuckerberg
Initiative (CZI) unveiled the soft-launch of IDseq, an open source
cloud-based analysis platform that has the potential to transform our
ability to detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks around the
world. Dr. Joseph DeRisi, co-president of the Biohub and professor of
biochemistry and biophysics at UC San Francisco, made the announcement
at the Gates Grand Challenges meeting in Berlin, Germany.
The tool, which began as a research project at Dr. DeRisi’s UCSF lab,
works by rapidly combing through terabytes of metagenomic data for
pathogens in a given sample -- be it bacteria, a virus, fungus, or even
a parasite. By identifying disease-causing pathogens, IDseq can then
provide an actionable report of what is happening on the ground in labs
and clinics anywhere in the world.
“Pathogens don’t respect geographic borders,” said DeRisi. “An emerging
infectious disease in one community can affect surrounding areas and
countries. The global health community needs the ability to share data
quickly to track outbreaks or emerging diseases. With IDseq, we hope to
empower data-driven decisions about how to better manage antibiotics,
where to prioritize immunization campaigns, how to shape vector control
and surveillance efforts.”
“IDseq is a powerful weapon to advance global health,” said Dr. Cori
Bargmann, head of science for CZI. “By revealing trends in global
pathogen distribution, we can help inform disease management and policy
decisions that can ultimately save thousands of lives.”
IDseq has already demonstrated its ability to detect disease in the
field. In a recent pilot project, Dr. Senjuti Saha of the Child Health
Research Foundation (Dhaka, Bangladesh) used IDseq to identify the
presence of the mosquito-borne viral chikungunya disease in the spinal
fluid of patients at the largest pediatric hospital in Bangladesh (Dhaka
Shishu Hospital). Based on this information, follow-up testing
identified additional cases of neuroinvasive chikungunya from the same
time period that were previously labeled “mystery cases.”
“It was eye-opening,” said Dr. Saha. “Chikungunya was previously thought
to be neuroinvasive only in very rare instances. But the data from IDseq
suggested otherwise -- it helped shed light on what were otherwise
mysterious brain infections. This will help inform policy makers and
initiate appropriate evidence-based case management.”
“The ultimate vision for IDseq is for it to be a dashboard of real-time
pathogen detection around the world,” said Priscilla Chan, who together
with her husband, Mark Zuckerberg, pledged $600 million in funding to
launch the Biohub two years ago. “Nothing like this exists -- but it
could be a major step forward in our ability to cure, prevent, or manage
all disease. These are exactly the types of advances we envisioned when
we started the Biohub.”
To enable broader access to IDseq and valuable on-the-ground feedback,
the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced a new funding
opportunity for global health workers via the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation Grand Challenges Explorations Initiative. Awardees will
receive molecular biology and bioinformatics training from Dr. DeRisi
and his infectious disease team at the Biohub, free access and compute
on the IDseq platform supported by CZI, along with the necessary
equipment and supplies immediately needed to begin work in their own
countries. Results from these partnerships will provide valuable
feedback to inform product development. The ultimate goal is to make the
tool openly available to global health workers everywhere.
“Empowering labs and clinics around the world with pathogen genome
sequencing capability and access to IDseq’s rapid, cloud-based analysis
will boost the potential of the technology to deliver on its promise –
identifying unknown causes of infectious disease in newborns and
infants,” said Chris Karp, Director of Discovery & Translational
Sciences at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “What we learn from
putting the technology into the hands of front-line professionals will
inform next generation preparedness, helping direct investments in
upstream discovery platforms toward novel vaccines and other previously
unanticipated interventions."
While the IDseq service is still a rapidly evolving research project,
the Biohub and CZI plan to make it available within the next year to
partner organizations, and then more broadly afterward. The software
itself is open-source and freely available.
