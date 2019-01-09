ChanceLight : Hiring 40 Behavior Technicians in Georgia

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChanceLight® autism services announced today it is hosting three hiring events and plans to hire 40 behavior technicians throughout Georgia in January. The ideal behavior technician candidate is interested in making a difference by providing children and adolescents life-changing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and working for an organization with an inclusive culture that offers professional development opportunities and a flexible schedule.

ChanceLight is one of the nation's leading providers of ABA therapy, which is widely recognized as the most effective, evidence-based treatment for autism. The company is expanding throughout the state and will increase its number of Georgia clinics to 13 by mid-summer 2019.

"ChanceLight specializes in providing the best therapy for children and adolescents with autism. Our behavior technician position requires no experience and is ideal for someone searching for a career or students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in Special Education, Psychology, Applied Behavior Analysis or related field," said Sarah Vega, senior vice president of operations for ChanceLight. "For individuals who do not have a Registered Behavior Technician certification, we provide all the training and supervision behavior technicians need to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve. We have plenty of opportunities throughout the state for people who are interested in pursuing a rewarding and fulfilling career."

ChanceLight autism services will host three events to hire 40 goal-oriented, self-starters who are interested in changing the direction of children's lives. All hiring event attendees will receive immediate feedback and could leave with a contingent offer of employment the same day.

Event details are as follows:

Jan. 15 , 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ChanceLight ® McDonough Clinic

1233 Eagles Landing Parkway, Suite A/B, Stockbridge, GA 30281





® Jan. 16 , 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ChanceLight ® Athens Clinic

135 Athens W. Parkway, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606





® Jan. 17 , 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ChanceLight® Savannah Clinic

613 Stephenson Avenue, Suite 206, Savannah, GA 31405

ChanceLight offers behavior technicians full- and part-time positions, competitive compensation, mentorship and/or internship programs and opportunities for advancement. ChanceLight offers a full benefits package to full-time employees working 30 hours or more that includes medical and dental coverage, a 401k retirement plan and life insurance.

Behavior technicians provide ABA therapy in ChanceLight clinics, in homes and in school settings under the guidance of a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). The position requires a high school diploma and the job responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:

Provide a minimum of 15 direct clinical support hours to clients

Assist in the implementation of behavior treatment and instructional plans utilizing ABA principles in clinics, homes, and/or school settings

Implement and report data on the progress of a client's self-help skills, behavioral management, and social skills

Implement treatment plans as developed by the Behavioral Analyst (BCBA)

Collect and analyze skill and behavior data

Assist in developing functional behavioral analysis and assessment reports

Monitor and supervise clients to ensure a safe and therapeutic environment

If you are interested in a behavior technician position with ChanceLight autism services but are unable to attend one of the hiring events, please contact Jessica McConnell at 615-430-1114 or jmcconnell@chancelight.com. For more information on ChanceLight autism services, please visit chancelightgeorgia.com.

More about ChanceLight

ChanceLight® is the nation's leading provider of behavioral health, therapy and education solutions for children and young adults. We change the direction of children's lives by offering them the opportunity to create successful, independent futures. ChanceLight serves nearly 19,000 clients and students each year at more than 150 locations in more than 20 states across its three divisions. ChanceLight autism services serves children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder, pediatric developmental delays and physical challenges.

Contact:

Robin Embry, Lovell Communications

robin@lovell.com

615-297-7766

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chancelight-hiring-40-behavior-technicians-in-georgia-300775835.html

SOURCE ChanceLight