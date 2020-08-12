Log in
Chancellery of Prime Minister of Republic : Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at briefing with government members on the situation in Belarus

08/12/2020 | 08:43am EDT

Briefing with members of the Polish government

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with government representatives to discuss the unstable situation in Belarus and further steps that Poland should take in the current situation. Apart from the Head of the Government, the meeting was attended by Jadwiga Emilewicz, Piotr Gliński and Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Ministers, as well as Jacek Czaputowicz, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Maciej Wąsik, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration.

Our country is not indifferent to the ongoing events and urges EU countries to support the Belarusian community. A possible escalation of the conflict poses a serious threat to security, both for Poland and the European Union as a whole.

Disclaimer

Chancellery of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:42:03 UTC
