Chancellery of Prime Minister of Republic : Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the launch of the “Copper Cup” scholarship programme

He emphasized that scholarship programmes play an important role in discovering new sports talents and increasing the popularity of particular disciplines. He added that this initiative is another programme intended to support athletes and provide them with care that is tailored to their individual needs.

You, ladies and gentlemen, are the best ambassadors Poland could hope for. We have capable diplomats, but it is the athletes who make the name Poland resonate around the world - said the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

As part of the Copper Cup programme the management board of KGHM will select 20 athletes who will receive a one-time scholarship of PLN 50,000. That 20 will include athletes recommended by the Ministry of Sport and Tourism. The scholarship will be granted on the basis of athletic achievements and progress-oriented approach to performance in a given sport. This is another programme where a State Treasury company supports athletes in their preparations.

Featured among the selected scholarship holders were the sport shooting athletes Tomasz Bartnik and Klaudia Breś, as well as fencer Ewa Trzebińska.